Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 26 May 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 24 and 25 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines for the first time near government-controlled Luhanske.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted at border crossing points outside government control near Sievernyi and Izvaryne, and at a checkpoint in non-government-controlled Novoazovsk.*

The SMM monitored a gathering in front of a church in Tovtry, Chernivtsi region.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 24 and 25 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 40 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (185 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and east of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol).

On the night of 24 May, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Marinka (government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) recorded, amongst other ceasefire violations, two undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 100-400m north-north-west.

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however more explosions (about 50), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at northerly, southerly and westerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 24 and 25 May, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (60), compared with the previous reporting period (five explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south and east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 May, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (nine), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas west-north-west of Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk).