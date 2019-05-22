Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 21 May 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vrubivka.

The Mission observed trench extensions in and near the Petrivske disengagement area.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted at a non-government-controlled checkpoint near Novoazovsk in Donetsk region.*

In Chernivtsi, the Mission saw gatherings in relation to the change of religious affiliations of local churches.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, a similar number of explosions (about 45), compared with the previous reporting period (about 50 explosions). Over half of the ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at northerly and southerly directions of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 280 explosions). Over two thirds of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-north-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk), at easterly and southerly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) (see below).

Small-arms fire directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vrubivka

While conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight near Vrubivka (government-controlled, 72km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard six shots of small-arms fire about 500m south-east, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 1.5km south-east of its position. While landing the UAV, the SMM heard five additional shots of small-arms fire assessed at the same distance and direction. The SMM landed the UAV safely and left the area.*

Disengagement areas

On the evening and night of 20-21 May, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded ten projectiles in flight and a burst, all at an assessed range of 3-6km south-south-east and south (all unable to be assessed as inside or outside the disengagement area), as well as about 85 projectiles in flight and two bursts, all at an assessed range of 1-6km at easterly directions (all assessed as within 5km of the disengagement area’s periphery). On the evening and morning of 20-21 May, positioned at six locations close to the disengagement area near Zolote, and through its camera on the northern edge of Popasna, the SMM recorded about 550 bursts and shots and about 27 undetermined explosions (all assessed as within 5km periphery of the disengagement area).

On 15 May, aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of a 20m-long trench extension running east to west inside the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), about 100m west of its eastern edge and about 75m north of its southern edge. Imagery also revealed two other trench extensions outside the disengagement area, one 45m in length and one 75m in length, located 800m-1.6km east of the disengagement area’s eastern edge (all trench extensions not visible in imagery from 27 April 2019), all assessed as belonging to the armed formations.

Positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed a calm situation.