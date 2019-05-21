Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 20 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

A man was injured by small-arms fire in Donetsk city.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Chermalyk.

The Mission saw a tank in violation of withdrawal lines in Luhansk city.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions at a checkpoint near Novoazovsk and a compound of the armed formations in Stare.*

The Mission saw a gathering in Kyiv on the occasion of the presidential inauguration.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 50), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 170 explosions). Over half of ceasefire violations were recorded at north-easterly directions of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk) and southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 280), compared with the previous 24 hours (40 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including almost all of the explosions, were recorded at southerly, easterly and northerly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Man injured by small-arms fire in Trudivski area of Donetsk city

At Hospital No.14 in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district (non-government-controlled, 15km south-west of Donetsk city centre), the SMM saw a man (55 years old) with bandages on his left leg and bruises on his left arm. The man told the SMM that he had been outside of his house in the south-western part of the Trudivski area of the Petrovskyi district on the afternoon of 8 May when he was shot with one bullet that struck both his left arm and left leg, breaking the lower half of his leg. The man added that ambulances could not reach his house due to security concerns so his wife and neighbour had provided first aid before a neighbour had carried him to the centre of the settlement from where he was transported in a military-type vehicle to an ambulance. A doctor at the hospital told the SMM that the man had arrived at the hospital with bullet wounds.

Small-arms fire directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Chermalyk

While conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight near Chermalyk, the SMM heard two bursts of small-arms fire about 1km north, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 1km north of its position. The SMM safely landed the UAV and left the area.

Disengagement areas

On the evening and night of 19-20 May, the SMM camera in Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) recorded seven projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 2-4km south-south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area), an explosion at an assessed range of 3-5km south (unable to be assessed as inside or outside the disengagement area), as well as six bursts and 21 projectiles in flight (assessed as outside the disengagement area but within 5km of its periphery).

Positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the Mission observed calm situations.