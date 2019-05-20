Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 May 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 17 and 18 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 18 and 19 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Explosions occur close to the SMM near the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM observed damage caused by small-arms fire in residential houses in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka and fresh craters in Pervomaisk.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Donetsk city, as well as at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area.*

In several cities in Ukraine, the SMM observed protests regarding the investigation into the death of activist Kateryna Handziuk.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 17 and 18 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 25 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 110 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

Between the evenings of 18 and 19 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 170 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Chermalyk, at easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol) and in areas south-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-west of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 17 and 18 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 30 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 670 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including all the explosions, were recorded in areas south and south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and north-north-east of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 18 and 19 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 40), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna and in areas south-east of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Explosions close to SMM near Zolote disengagement area

On 19 May, positioned 400m north of the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions at an assessed distance of 100m east-south-east, shortly after hearing eight explosions at an assessed distance of 2-3km east. The SMM was unable to assess the weapon used or whether the explosions were impacts or outgoing fire; it immediately left the area.

Fresh damage to residential houses in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka

On 17 May, at 12 Voikova Street in the south-western part of Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw two holes in two west-facing windows in the third-floor apartment of a residential building. The owner (a woman in her forties) told the Mission that she had been in her apartment during the night of 17 May when it had been hit. In the same building, the SMM observed a hole in a west-facing window of a second-floor apartment. A resident (a man in his sixties) told the SMM that shooting had occurred in the early morning hours of 14 May, while he and his wife had been at home. In both cases, the SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by small-arms fire. At 13 Voikova Street, about 120m east of the aforementioned building, the SMM observed a hole in the south-facing wall of a second-floor apartment, assessed as fresh and caused by small-arms fire. A resident (a man in his sixties) said that he had heard shooting in the late evening on 16 May, when he had been at home with his family.

On 18 May, at 5 Lizy Chaikinoi Street, also in the south-western part of Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, the SMM saw a hole (6cm in diameter) in a west-facing first-floor window of a two-storey residential building. It assessed the damage to have been caused by small arms. The owners of the apartment (a man and a woman in their fifties) told the SMM that shooting had occurred during the night on 4 May, while they were in their apartment. At 18 Lizy Chaikinoi Street, about 120m east of the aforementioned building, the SMM saw a hole (8cm in diameter) in a north-facing window of a second-floor apartment, assessed as fresh and caused by small-arms fire. The owner of the apartment (a woman in her sixties) told the SMM that the shooting had occurred in the evening of 14 May, while she had been hiding in a shelter in the same building. The SMM observed that positions of the armed formations were located 300m from the aforementioned residential houses (for previous observations in the area, see SMM Daily Report 17 April 2019).