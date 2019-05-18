Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 17 May 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A woman was injured from shelling in Oleksandrivka.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted near government-controlled Bohdanivka and near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Novoazovsk, all in southern Donetsk region.*

The Mission saw an LGBTIQ rights gathering and counter-gathering in Chernivtsi.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, however, fewer explosions (about 110), compared with the previous reporting period (about 150 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), in areas south of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas south-east of Donetsk city centre.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 670), compared with the previous reporting period (30 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including about 600 explosions, were recorded at southerly and easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).