Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 12 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 10 and 11 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 11 and 12 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM saw fresh craters and damage to houses caused by gunfire in residential areas of Dokuchaievsk, Pikuzy and Kalynove.

The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable demining activities and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas near Oleksandrivske, Zaichenko and Novoazovsk, as well as near Voznesenivka, at a border crossing point close to the border with the Russian Federation.*

In Kyiv and Kharkiv, the SMM monitored gatherings of mothers of deceased and missing soldiers.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 10 and 11 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 200), compared with the previous reporting period (about 120 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, as well as the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south-west, west and north-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk).

Between the evenings of 11 and 12 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 190), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-south-east, south and south-south-west of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol), and in areas south and south-south-west of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), including about 140 explosions assessed as impacts at an assessed range of 2-4km south of the DFS.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 10 and 11 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 30 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 725 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-west of Kalynove (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 11 and 12 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 300 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations, as well as the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), including over 260 explosions of artillery rounds, and in areas north-east of Holubivske (non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk).

Fresh craters and damage to houses caused by gunfire in residential areas of Dokuchaievsk, Pikuzy and Kalynove

On 11 May, in the western outskirts of Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk) at 7 Telmana Street, the SMM saw a hole in the west-facing side of the roof of a one-storey house and, beneath the roof, another corresponding hole in the west-facing outer wall of the same house. The SMM assessed the impacts as fresh and caused by a round of an undetermined weapon fired from a north-westerly direction. A resident (a man, aged 40-50) of the house told the SMM that he had been inside the house when shelling had occurred in the area at around 18:15 on 9 May.

On 11 May, at 43 Akhmatovoi Street, on the north-eastern edge of Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM saw fresh shrapnel damage to the west-facing outer wall, consisting of innumerable holes, and to a west-facing metal door of a one-storey house, as well as a shattered west-facing window. It also saw that the edge of the west-facing side of the roof of the same house had been destroyed. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by the explosion of rounds of a recoilless-gun (SPG-9, 73mm) fired from a westerly direction. A resident of the house (a woman, aged 70-80) told the SMM that she had been inside the house with her sister when she had heard explosions in the area at around 17:00 on 7 May.

On 11 May, in the eastern outskirts of Kalynove, the SMM saw four fresh craters along a 50m-long section of a road running parallel to the north-north-eastern edge of a cemetery. The SMM saw an additional fresh crater about 50m south-west, inside the grounds of the cemetery, and saw that two gravestones next to the crater had sustained shrapnel damage. The SMM assessed all the aforementioned damage as fresh and caused by rounds of weapons with a calibre of at least 120mm (it could not assess the direction of fire).

About 100m east of the cemetery, the SMM saw that the panes of two west-facing windows of a barn located 25m from a one-storey house at 3 Klubna Street were missing and covered with plastic sheets, and that glass shards were scattered on the ground beneath them. A resident of the house (a woman aged 50-60) told the SMM that she had been inside her apartment when shelling had occurred in the area on the morning of 10 May.

At 4 Klubna Street, the SMM saw fresh shrapnel damage to a north-facing metal fence 1m north of a one-storey house. At 5 Klubna Street, it saw fresh shrapnel damage to a north-facing slate fence about 1m north of a one-storey house, as well as four shattered panes in two windows (two north-facing panes and two west-facing panes). At 6 Klubna Street, the SMM saw fresh shrapnel damage to a south-facing metal gate about 3m south of a one-storey house.

About 100m north-north-east of the latter house, the SMM saw a fresh crater on the side of a road and, about 20m south-east, another fresh crater in a field, as well as shrapnel damage to trees near it. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by rounds of weapons with a calibre of at least 120mm (it could not assess the direction of fire). About 90m east of the craters, the SMM saw fresh shrapnel damage to a west-facing metal fence about 1m west of a one-storey house at 2 Kuibysheva Street. At 8 Kuibysheva Street, the SMM saw the shattered pane of a south-facing window and glass shards scattered on the ground beneath it.