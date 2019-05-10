Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 9 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

It recorded ceasefire violations and military presence inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including some used as part of military-style parades in Donetsk and Luhansk cities.

It observed fresh damage from gunfire to a functioning school in Troitske and residential property in Zolote-4/Rodina. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to civilian infrastructure. It also continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka, in the area of which it recorded about 125 explosions.

The Mission observed events in several regions of Ukraine commemorating Victory Day and Remembrance and Reconciliation Day.

It observed military-style parades in non-government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted in non-government-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske and a border crossing point near Dovzhanske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 450 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 115 explosions). More than three fifths of ceasefire violations, including almost all of the explosions, were recorded at westerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and easterly directions of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), including about 125 explosions near the Pumping Station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 30 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 135 explosions). Over four fifths of ceasefire violations, including almost all of the explosions, were recorded at easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).