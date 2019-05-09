Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 8 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

It recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Bila Kamianka and Starohnativka.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to civilian infrastructure and damaged houses. It also continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 115 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 35 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol). On the evening of 7 May, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded about ten explosions (three of which were assessed as impacts) and about 20 projectiles in flight, all at an assessed distance of less than 1km.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 135 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 460 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly and southerly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and near the disengagement area close to Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Disengagement areas

On the evening of 7 May, while on the northern edge of Popasna, the SMM heard 75 undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 5-7km east-north-east (unable to be assessed as inside or outside the Zolote disengagement area). On 8 May, positioned in Zolote-4/Rodina (government-controlled, 59km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard ten shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 0.7-1km south-south-east (assessed as inside the Zolote disengagement area).

Positioned 1km south-east of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM heard 20 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 2-3km south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk)).

Positioned close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

7 May

The SMM saw three multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-27 Uragan, 220mm) stationary in parking areas near the railway station in Rubizhne (84km north-west of Luhansk).

Non-government-controlled areas

4 May

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of 14 MLRS (type undetermined) in a training area near Miusynsk (62km south-west of Luhansk) (for previous observations in the area see SMM Daily Report of 6 May 2019).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

7 May

An SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted five anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) near Pavlivka (51km south-west of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

4 May

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of:

12 tanks (type undetermined) in a training area near Shymshynivka (27km south-west of Luhansk) (for previous observations in the area see SMM Daily Report of 26 April 2019);

12 tanks (type undetermined), seven self-propelled howitzers or mortars, 13 towed howitzers or mortars and three surface-to-air missile systems (type undetermined) in a training area near Miusynsk (for previous observations in the area see above); and

24 tanks (type undetermined) in a training area near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk) (for previous observations in the area see SMM Daily Report of 26 April 2019).

7 May

The SMM saw at least five tanks (T-72) in a training area near Pokrovka (36km east of Donetsk).

Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas in Luhansk region

8 May

The SMM noted that:

six tanks (T-72) and eight self-propelled mortars (2S9 Nona-S, 120mm)_ _were present, and

52 tanks (T-64), three self-propelled mortars (2S9) and 22 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) continued to be missing.

Weapons storage sites

At a permanent storage site in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region

8 May

The SMM noted that four mortars (one 2B9 Vasilek, 82mm and three BM-37 82mm) continued to be missing.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

7 May

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted two armoured personnel carriers (APC) (one BTR-D and one type undetermined) near Heivka (27km north-west of Luhansk).

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

two infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP-1) in Novoselivka Druha (69km south of Donetsk), and

three IFVs (BMP-1) in Novoselivka (66km south of Donetsk).

8 May

The SMM saw:

an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) in Olhynka (40km south-west of Donetsk);

an APC (BTR-4) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk); and

an armoured recovery vehicle (BREM-2) and four IFVs (three BMP-1 and one BMP variant) in Popasna.

Non-government-controlled areas

7 May

An SMM mini-UAV spotted seven IFVs (six BMP-1 and one probable BMP variant) and two APCs (MT-LB) near Dovhe (22km north-west of Luhansk).

Helicopter and UAV seen flying in the security zone

On 8 May, the SMM saw a military helicopter flying north to south at a low altitude about 7.5km east of Kurakhove (government-controlled, 40km west of Donetsk). It also saw an unidentified UAV (assessed as a fixed-wing type) flying in a south-easterly direction near Petrovenky (non-government-controlled, 40km west of Luhansk).

Anti-tank mines near Bila Kamianka and Starohnativka

On 7 May, an SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time 40 anti-tank mines near a road leading from Bila Kamianka (non-government-controlled, 51km south of Donetsk) to Starohnativka (government-controlled, 51km south of Donetsk), all assessed as belonging to the armed formations. About 20m east of the aforementioned mines, the UAV again spotted two anti-tank mines. About 1.5km west of the former mines, an SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time five anti-tank mines (type undetermined) laid across the road and again spotted six anti-tank mines (type undetermined) about 100m west, all assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On 7 May, the SMM saw for the first time a freshly dug trench and a mine hazard sign (red square with “Mines” written in Russian) about 2km south of Novokyivka (non-government-controlled, 25km east of Luhansk).

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk), to the water pipeline between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) and Popasna, to power lines between Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk) and Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), as well as to damaged houses in Marinka (government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) and Oleksandrivka (non-government-controlled, 20km south-east of Donetsk). The SMM also continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS and monitored the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

Border area outside government control

While at a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about one hour, the SMM saw 12 cars (three with Ukrainian and five with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as four “DPR” plates), two buses (one with Polish licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) and a pedestrian (a woman, aged 20-30) entering Ukraine. The SMM also saw 13 cars (ten with Russian Federation licence plates and three with “DPR” plates) and a bus with “DPR” plates and about 15 passengers on board exiting Ukraine.

People apply for passports of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

In non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, the SMM observed about 50 people (mixed gender and ages) in a queue in front of a building in Antratsyt (55km south-west of Luhansk). Outside the aforementioned building, the SMM noted four pieces of paper informing about eligibility, costs and documents tied to the submission of applications for passports of the Russian Federation. Several people waiting told the SMM that there were three queues: one for receiving information about obtaining the passports of the Russian Federation, one for receiving information about obtaining “LPR” “passports” and a third for receiving “LPR” “passports”.

In non-government-controlled Donetsk city, in front of a building at 56 Aksakova Street, the SMM observed two queues of about 15 and 45 people (mixed gender and ages). People in the first queue told the SMM that they had been submitting applications for passports of the Russian Federation; those in the second queue told the SMM that they had been waiting to receive other documents valid in non-government-controlled areas, including “DPR” “passports”. In Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM saw about 15 people queuing outside a building. Six of them told the SMM that they had been submitting applications for passports of the Russian Federation.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.