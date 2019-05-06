Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 5 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 3 and 4 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 4 and 5 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw fresh damage from shelling to houses in Dokuchaievsk and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle near Zaitseve.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission recorded small-arms fire and explosions inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM saw mines, including for the first time, near Krymske, Prychepylivka and Zholobok.

It saw demining activities near Myrne and mine hazard signs near Berezivka, Bohdanivka and Chermalyk, some of them new.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable demining activities near Katerynivka, as well as to enable the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the SMM monitored a court hearing in which a foreign national was sentenced to prison for fighting for the armed formations.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and in Naberezhne, and at a border crossing point near Izvaryne.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 3 and 4 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 130), compared with the previous reporting period (about 250 explosions). Nearly half of the ceasefire violations were recorded at south-south-westerly and south-easterly directions of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), including an undetermined explosion at an estimated range of 2-3km south-south-east assessed as within 500m of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), north-westerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol).

Between the evenings of 4 and 5 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 70), compared with the previous 24 hours. Over three quarters of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), easterly directions of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) and southerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 3 and 4 May, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 50), compared with the previous reporting period (11 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 4 and 5 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, however, more explosions (about 70), compared with the previous 24 hours. All of the ceasefire violations were recorded at south-westerly directions of Kriakivka (government-controlled, 38km north-west of Luhansk), southerly directions of Popasna and north-westerly directions of Almazna (non-government-controlled, 55km west of Luhansk).