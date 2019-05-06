Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 5 May 2019
This report is for the media and the general public.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 3 and 4 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 4 and 5 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw fresh damage from shelling to houses in Dokuchaievsk and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.
- Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle near Zaitseve.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
- The Mission recorded small-arms fire and explosions inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- The SMM saw mines, including for the first time, near Krymske, Prychepylivka and Zholobok.
- It saw demining activities near Myrne and mine hazard signs near Berezivka, Bohdanivka and Chermalyk, some of them new.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable demining activities near Katerynivka, as well as to enable the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- In Dnipropetrovsk region, the SMM monitored a court hearing in which a foreign national was sentenced to prison for fighting for the armed formations.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and in Naberezhne, and at a border crossing point near Izvaryne.*
Ceasefire violations
In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 3 and 4 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 130), compared with the previous reporting period (about 250 explosions). Nearly half of the ceasefire violations were recorded at south-south-westerly and south-easterly directions of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), including an undetermined explosion at an estimated range of 2-3km south-south-east assessed as within 500m of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), north-westerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol).
Between the evenings of 4 and 5 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 70), compared with the previous 24 hours. Over three quarters of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), easterly directions of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) and southerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).
In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 3 and 4 May, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 50), compared with the previous reporting period (11 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).
Between the evenings of 4 and 5 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, however, more explosions (about 70), compared with the previous 24 hours. All of the ceasefire violations were recorded at south-westerly directions of Kriakivka (government-controlled, 38km north-west of Luhansk), southerly directions of Popasna and north-westerly directions of Almazna (non-government-controlled, 55km west of Luhansk).