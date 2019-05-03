Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 2 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM saw for the first time at least 100 anti-tank mines near government-controlled Pyshchevyk.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to civilian infrastructure and damaged houses, as well as to enable demining activities at cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region. It also continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also denied access at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka, a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region near the border with the Russian Federation.*

In Odessa, the SMM monitored three gatherings to commemorate those who lost their lives during the events of 2 May 2014.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 180), compared with the previous reporting period (about 100 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east and south-south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), in areas west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas west and south-west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about ten), compared with the previous reporting period (about 20 explosions). Most ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), including eight explosions of mortar rounds.

Disengagement areas

On the evening and night of 1 and 2 May, while in Popasna, the SMM heard three explosions (two assessed as mortar rounds and one undetermined) as well as ten shots and bursts of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 5-12km east. The SMM was unable to assess whether all the aforementioned ceasefire violations were inside or outside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk). While at the same location, the SMM also heard about 100 shots and bursts of small-arms fire, assessed as within 5km of the disengagement area’s periphery.

During the day on 2 May, positioned inside the disengagement area close to Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and near the disengagement area close to Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

1 May

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted:

two surface-to-air missile systems (9K35, Strela-10) near Chernenko (21km north-east of Mariupol).

2 May

The SMM saw:

three probable anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) on the northern outskirts of Paraskoviivka (75km north of Donetsk) (for previous observations in this area, see SMM Daily Report 4 April 2019).

Non-government-controlled areas

2 May

The SMM saw:

seven self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm), ten towed howitzers (five D-30 _Lyagushka, 122mm and five 2A65 Msta-B, 152mm), seven tanks (one T-72 and the remainder of undetermined type), six multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) and six surface-to-air missile systems (9K35) in Luhansk city.

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

2 May

The SMM saw:

a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) about 2km north of Pryovrazhne (83km south of Donetsk).

Other weapons observed:

The SMM saw three towed mortars or howitzers (type undetermined) in Paraskoviivka.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

1 May

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

an armoured personnel carrier (BTR-70) near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) and

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2, 23mm) near Chernenko.

Non-government-controlled areas

27 April

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of:

seven armoured combat vehicles near Novoselivka (37km north-east of Donetsk).

2 May

The SMM saw:

six infantry fighting vehicles (BMP-2) in Luhansk city;

a surveillance radar system (PSNR-8 Kredo-M1) on the western edge of Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk); and

a trench digger near Slovianoserbsk (28km north-west of Luhansk).

Automatic jamming station and electronic warfare system

On 2 May, the SMM saw an automated jamming station (R-378A) and an electronic warfare system (type undetermined) in Bakhchovyk (government-controlled, 59km south of Donetsk).

Fresh impact craters near Hnutove, Pikuzy and Verkhnoshyrokivske

On 1 May, an SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time eight fresh craters, assessed as probable impacts of (82mm) mortar rounds in a field about 3km east of Hnutove. The same UAV also spotted 30 fresh craters, assessed as impacts of (82mm and 120mm) mortar rounds in a field about 3km north of Pikuzy (non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol). On 2 May, the SMM saw a fresh crater approximately 20m north of a road leading to Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) about 1.5km west of Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 29km north-east of Mariupol) (this road is used by civilians on a daily basis to cross the contact line).

Presence of mines and mine hazard signs

On 1 May, an SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time at least 100 anti-tank mines in a field about 2.5km south of Pyshchevyk.

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure and damaged houses

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and damaged houses in Marinka (government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (government-controlled, 21km west of Donetsk). The Mission also continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) and to monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

SMM facilitation of demining activities

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable demining activities reportedly carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in and around cemeteries in government-controlled areas near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), the Vilnyi area east of Zolote-4/Rodina (59km west of Luhansk), Zolote-2/Karbonit (62km west of Luhansk), Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (61km west of Luhansk) and Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

Border areas outside government control

Positioned at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk, 65km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw six cars (four with Ukrainian, one with German and one with Belarusian licence plates) and two pedestrians (a man and a woman aged 50-65) entering Ukraine. The SMM saw nine cars (five with Ukrainian and three with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as one with “LPR” plates) and a pedestrian (a woman, aged 40-50) exiting Ukraine. After a few minutes, two armed members of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

Positioned at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about an hour, the SMM saw 23 cars (two with Ukrainian and ten with Russian licence plates, as well as ten with “DPR” plates and one with “LPR” plates), a truck (no cargo and with Ukrainian licence plates), a bus with approximately 20 people on board and “DPR” plates and 11 pedestrians (mixed age and gender) exiting Ukraine. The SMM saw 21 cars (one with Ukrainian and 14 with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as six with “DPR” plates), a bus with Ukrainian licence plates and three pedestrians (two women and one man aged 30-40) entering Ukraine.

Positioned at a border crossing point near Ulianivske (61km south-east of Donetsk) for about 30 minutes, the SMM observed no vehicular or pedestrian traffic in either direction.

Commemoration events for those who lost their lives during the events of 2 May 2014

On 2 May, at Kulykove Pole Square in Odessa, the SMM saw about 600 people (mixed age and gender) attending a ceremony to commemorate those who lost their lives during the events of 2 May 2014. During the commemoration, which lasted about one hour, the SMM saw groups of participants, including young men known to the SMM as belonging to, among others, the “Right Sector” movement, shouting at each other on two occasions. On both occasions, police intervened to separate the groups. Overall, about 1,000 police officers, including ones in anti-riot gear, were securing the event.

On the same day, the SMM saw about 200 people (mixed gender, aged 20-50) gathered near Soborna Square in Odessa to commemorate the death of two activists during the events of 2 May 2014. Some participants were wearing insignias of movements such as the “Right Sector” and Svoboda. About 120 police officers secured the gathering, which dispersed peacefully.

On the evening of 2 May, in Odessa, the SMM saw about 400 men (aged 20-40) wearing insignias of the National Corps and Natsionalni Druzhyny movements, marching from Shevchenko Park to the Hretska Square through the city centre. At the aforementioned square, the SMM saw a total of about 500 people (mixed gender and age) gathered, including some known to the SMM as belonging to State Initiative of Yarosh, among others. About 150 police officers secured the gathering, which ended peacefully.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.