02 May 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 1 May 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 01 May 2019
preview


This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM saw a fresh crater on the side of a road near the Zolote disengagement area.
  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near government-controlled Bobrove and at the former Luhansk international airport about 10km south of non-government-controlled Luhansk city.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable demining activities near Zolote-4/Rodina, Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Katerynivka, as well as continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also denied access at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Pikuzy.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 100), compared with the previous reporting period (50 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south, south-east and south-south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol). Positioned about 2km south-south-east of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk) to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) and to monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard a shot of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 400-500m south and left the area immediately.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including a similar number of explosions (about 20), compared with the previous reporting period. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

