Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 30 April 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Prychepylivka, unexploded ordnance near Debaltseve and a mine hazard sign near Novoselivka.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to essential civilian infrastructure and facilitated the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also denied access at checkpoints near Novolaspa, Oleksandrivske and Novoazovsk in southern Donetsk region.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (50), compared with the previous reporting period (about 120 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south, south-east and south-south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 20), compared with the previous reporting period (one explosion). The majority of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas close to the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Disengagement areas

On 30 April, positioned near the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM heard four undetermined explosions, as well as nine bursts and eight shots of small-arms fire, all at an assessed range of 2-3km south-south-east (all assessed as outside the disengagement area, within 5km of its periphery).

On the same day, positioned on the north-western edge of Holubivka (formerly Kirovsk, non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 13 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 2-5km west-north-west (all assessed as outside the Zolote disengagement area within 5km of its periphery).

Also on the same day, positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

Weapons beyond withdrawal lines but outside storage sites

Government-controlled areas

On 30 April, the SMM saw eight multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) near Peredove (68km south-west of Donetsk).