Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 25 February 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations and Luhansk region.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable an inspection of and repair works to essential civilian infrastructure in Luhansk region.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and Staromykhailivka, at a permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region, as well as in government-controlled Taramchuk.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (220), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 275 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south and west of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), at westerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and again in areas south-east, south-south-east and south of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 53 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 300 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas close to the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).