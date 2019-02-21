21 Feb 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 20 February 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The SMM saw fresh damage caused by shelling in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.
The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.
The SMM saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable inspection and repair works to essential civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas, as well as at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Kovske, Donetsk region.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 475 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (225 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at westerly and north-westerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and at south-easterly and south-westerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

On 20 February, positioned about 2km north of Staropetrivske (non-government-controlled, 35km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM saw seven tanks (types undetermined) and heard and saw 55 outgoing explosions of tank rounds about 1-1.5km west-north-west of its position. The Mission assessed the explosions as live-fire training inside the security zone, in violation of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of 3 March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training (exercises) in the security zone (see the withdrawal of weapons section below).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 135), compared with the previous reporting period (about 170 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas north-west and north-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and inside and near the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see the disengagement areas section below).

