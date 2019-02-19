Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 18 February 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM lost a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The SMM heard explosions and saw two craters caused by the detonation of explosive devices near its residence in Donetsk city.

It saw small-arms fire damage to an apartment building in Dokuchaievsk and to a former kindergarten in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The Mission saw military hardware inside the Zolote disengagement area; an SMM UAV also spotted probable anti-tank mines laid across the road inside the area.

It facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to essential civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere. It was also restricted at a checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a compound near Donske.*

A gathering in Kyiv commemorated those who lost their lives during Maidan-related events in 2014.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 90 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 110 explosions). The highest number of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 70 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 200 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including about 40 explosions assessed as outgoing rounds, were recorded in areas south-east and north-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).