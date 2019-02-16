Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 15 February 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region. The SMM observed damage in Kruta Hora and Pikuzy as a result of shelling. The Mission saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines near non-government-controlled Khoroshe, Lobacheve and Pervomaisk. The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the Zolote disengagement area. It observed damage as a result of shelling in residential areas near the Zolote disengagement area. Members of the armed formations fired 10m away from an SMM patrol at an SMM UAV flying over the Zolote disengagement area. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable the operation of essential civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region. Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and again near non-government-controlled Novoazovsk, Oleksandrivske and Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 160 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 550 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east, south-south-east and south of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), while the majority of explosions were recorded in the areas around the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 210 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 100 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at directions ranging from east to south of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

On the morning of 15 February, positioned near a Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint on the eastern edge of Popasna, the SMM heard 20-50 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed distance of 200m north-east.

Damage in Kruta Hora and Pikuzy as a result of shelling

On 15 February, in Kruta Hora (non-government-controlled, 16km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM observed an impact crater about 20m north of a one-storey house about 50m from the main street through the village. The SMM could not assess the calibre of weapon or the freshness of the crater, but assessed that the direction of fire was northerly. A female resident of the house (in her seventies) told the SMM that she had been at home on 6 February when shelling had caused the impact. The woman and another local resident (man in his seventies) separately told the SMM that there had been shelling in the area on the evening of 6 February and that as a result the village had been without electricity for three days.

On 14 February, on a dirt road about 220m north-west of Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol), an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a recent impact crater, which was about 220m north-west of houses on the edge of the settlement. The same UAV spotted another fresh impact crater near a position of the armed formations in a field about 800m south-west of Pikuzy. The SMM assessed that the impacts were caused by artillery rounds but could not determine calibre or direction of fire.

On 15 February, the SMM observed that a shop on Pobeda Street in the central part of Pikuzy had been destroyed: the tin roof had collapsed, all of the windows were shattered and the interior of the shop was burnt out. The SMM could not make further assessments due to security considerations. A local resident (a woman in her fifties) told the SMM that the area had been shelled on the morning of 13 February. On 13 and 14 February, the SMM had been prevented by members of the armed formations from accessing Pikuzy (see SMM Daily Report 14 February 2019 and SMM Daily Report 15 February 2019).

Disengagement areas[2]

On 14 February, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) in a compound, assessed as belonging to the armed formations, inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) about 600m south-west of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk).

On 14 February, inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM mini-UAV spotted a stationary infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP variant), assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, about 900m south of its northern edge and about 1.8km east of its western edge (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 6 February 2019) .

On 14 February, in Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), an SMM mini-UAV spotted two missing roof tiles on the south-eastern part of the roof of a house located about 850m west of the Zolote disengagement area (not visible in imagery from 5 November 2018). Analysis of additional SMM imagery revealed fresh probable shrapnel damage to the front yard and south-east facing fence and corner of the porch. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by a 120mm mortar round. The UAV also spotted four Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers standing in front of the house.

On 14 February, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a recent impact crater, assessed as caused by a probable 120mm mortar round, in between residential homes in Zolote-5/ Mykhailivika (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), about 850m east of the Zolote disengagement area. The same UAV spotted 22 recent impact craters, assessed as caused by probable 82mm mortar rounds, near positions of the armed formations in a field north-east of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km west of Luhansk).

On 14 February, an SMM long-range UAV spotted 15 impact craters surrounding positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assessed as likely recent and caused by 82mm mortar rounds, about 300m north of the Zolote disengagement area.

During the evening of 14 February, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded eight projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 1.5-3km south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area) and three projectiles at an assessed range of 1.5-3km east (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

Armed formations members fire 10m away from an SMM patrol at an SMM UAV flying over the Zolote disengagement area

On 15 February, while positioned at a checkpoint of the armed formations on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM informed members of the armed formations present that an SMM mid-range UAV was flying in the area, operated by the SMM from a different location. The SMM observed five members of the armed formations standing at the same checkpoint, about 10m from the SMM, each aim an assault rifle at a UAV that was flying south of the checkpoint at an altitude of about 300m, and fire about 60 shots in total in its direction. The SMM informed the members of the armed formations that it was an SMM UAV and the members of the armed formations stopped shooting. The SMM left the area of the checkpoint. The SMM UAV was not damaged.

The same day, positioned north of the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk) and inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed calm situations.[3]

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Non-government-controlled area

14 February

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

a tank (T-64) in a compound near Khoroshe (36km west of Luhansk). An SMM long-range spotted:

three tanks (T-64) near Lobacheve (13km east of Luhansk).

15 February

The SMM saw:

a tank (T-64) and an anti-tank gun (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) in Pervomaisk. Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

15 February

The SMM saw:

a tank (T-64) and six self-propelled howitzers (2S5 Giatsint-S, 152mm) near a railway station in Zachativka (74km south-west of Donetsk). Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region[4]

15 February

The SMM noted that:

four anti-tank guns (MT-12) were present and 32 self-propelled howitzers (2S3 Akatsiya, 152mm) and 14 towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) remained missing. Weapons storage sites for weapons the SMM has verified as withdrawn

At a heavy weapons permanent storage site beyond the respective withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region

15 February:

The SMM noted that:

seven towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) remained missing. Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone[5]

Government-controlled areas

14 February

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

a fire control vehicle (MT-LB, 1VXX-variant) near Novoselivka (31km north-east of Donetsk); four IFVs (BMD-1 or BMD-2) near Heivka (27km north-west of Luhansk); an IFV (BMP variant) near Trokhizbenka (32km north-west of Luhansk); and two armoured combat vehicles (ACV) (type undetermined) near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

15 February:

The SMM saw:

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) mounted on a truck west of Kriakivka (38km north-west of Luhansk) and an IFV (BMP variant) east of Zolote-2/Karbonit (62km west of Luhansk).

Non-government-controlled areas

14 February

An SMM mini-UAV again spotted:

an IFV (BMP-1) and a trench digger (TMK-2) near Khoroshe and two ACVs (undetermined variant) on the north-eastern edge of Pervomaisk.

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

an IFV (probable BMP-1) near Vesela Hora (16km north of Luhansk) and an armoured personnel carrier (MT-LB M) with a mounted anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) near Sokilnyky (38km north-west of Luhansk). 15 February:

The SMM saw:

an IFV (BMP-1) north-east of Sentianivka (formerly Frunze, 44km west of Luhansk) and an IFV (BMP-1) in Pervomaisk and an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) mounted on a military truck near Pervomaisk.

Presence of mines

On 14 February, an SMM mid-range UAV again spotted 11 anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in two rows across road T0519 on the western edge of Pikuzy. Near Vodiane (government-controlled, 94km south of Donetsk), the same UAV again spotted nine anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid out in a row across a road leading from Vodiane to Pikuzy.

SMM facilitation of the operation of essential civilian infrastructure

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS and to monitor the overall security situation in the area of the pumping station in Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

Border areas outside of Government control

At a border crossing point near Ulianivske (61km south-east of Donetsk) for about 15 minutes, the SMM did not observe any traffic or pedestrians crossing the border.

At a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about 70 minutes, the SMM saw 18 cars (five with Ukrainian, five with Russian Federation and two with Lithuanian licence plates and six with “DPR” plates), four closed trailer trucks (two with Ukrainian licence plates and two with “DPR” plates), a milk tanker (with Ukrainian licence plates), two mini-busses (both with Russian Federation licence plates) and two buses (one with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine. The SMM also observed 29 cars (11 with Ukrainian, ten with Russian Federation and two with Georgian licence plates and six with “DPR” plates), 11 closed trailer trucks (three with Ukrainian and four with Russian Federation licence plates and four with “DPR” plates), three mini-buses (one with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) and two buses (both with “DPR” plates) exiting Ukraine.

The Mission continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.