Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 13 February 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man who died at a checkpoint in Kreminets.

An SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted recent impact craters in non-government-controlled Sokilnyky and government-controlled Travneve.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in Khrustalnyi and near Sofiivka and Molodizhne.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission followed up on reports of graffiti on a church in Zaporizhzhia.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and near Zaichenko.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 170 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 310 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded south and west of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), in areas south-east and south-south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and again at easterly, southerly and westerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (seven), compared with the previous reporting period (about 15 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).