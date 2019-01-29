Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 28 January 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM observed a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man who died while crossing the contact line in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and operations of essential infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM’s freedom of movement was also restricted near Horlivka.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including a similar number of explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 30 explosions). The highest number of ceasefire violations was recorded in areas west of Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk), while the highest number of explosions was recorded in areas south-east of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations, compared with the previous 24 hours, when the SMM recorded ceasefire violations, including one explosion.

Man died while crossing the contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska

The SMM followed up on reports that a man (68 years old) died while crossing the contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) on 28 January. At the entry-exit checkpoint north of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north of Luhansk), a representative of an international organization said that a man had collapsed at 13:45 near a humanitarian container used as a heating point and had not been able to be revived, despite having been provided first aid. A police officer at the same location told the SMM that the man had been traveling to non-government-controlled areas with his wife and son and that his body had been taken to the morgue in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Disengagement areas Positioned in the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), the SMM observed calm situations.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Non-government-controlled areas

26 January

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted:

14 towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm), 13 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) and six anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) in a training area near Buhaivka (37km south-west of Luhansk). (For previous observations see SMM Daily Report 28 December 2018).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites:

Government-controlled areas

26 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

a self-propelled mortar (2S9 Nona-S, 120mm) stationary inside the railway station in Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk) and two towed mortars (2B9 Vasilek, 82mm) waiting to be loaded onto trains.

28 January

The SMM saw:

eight self-propelled howitzers (2S1) in a military compound near Kalynove (formerly Kalinine, 65km south-west of Donetsk) and

a military truck towing a mortar (2B9) near Rubizhne (84km north-west of Luhansk).

Non-government-controlled areas

26 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

19 tanks (18 T-64 and one T-72), 11 towed mortars (120mm) and four surface-to-air missile systems (9K35 Strela-10) at a training area near Buhaivka (weapons in violation seen at the same location, see above) and

11 tanks (ten T-64 and one T-72 with main gun removed) at a training area near Shymshynivka (27km south-west of Luhansk). (For previous observations see SMM Daily Report 28 December 2018).

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

28 January

The SMM saw:

an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (Saxon) about 3.5km north-east of Peredilske (24km north-west of Luhansk);

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) mounted on a military truck and two APCs (a BTR-60 and a Saxon), all in areas north-west of Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk);

two infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (a BMP-1 and a BMP variant) and an APC military ambulance (MT-LB type) on the eastern outskirts of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); and

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) mounted on a military vehicle on an APC (MT-LB) chassis west of Voitove (33km north-west of Luhansk).

Non-government-controlled areas

28 January

The SMM saw:

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) mounted on a military truck in Luhansk city.

SMM facilitation of repair works to civilian infrastructure

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to water pipelines near Berezove (government-controlled, 31km south-west of Donetsk) and to facilitate the inspection of water wells at a pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk). The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Public gathering in honour of Maidan activist

In Kyiv, on 26 January, the SMM observed about 80 people (mostly men, about 20-50 years-old) marching from Mykhailivska Square to an area near Dynamo Stadium in tribute to a Maidan activist who lost his life on 22 January 2014. Some participants were wearing camouflage military-style uniforms and others were carrying torches as well as flags, including those of the Ukrainian National Assembly – Ukrainian People's Self-Defence and the Right Sector. The SMM observed 15 police officers present along the route and a bus of about 30 police officers in riot gear near the stadium. The SMM did not observe any incidents.

The Mission continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Chernivtsi.