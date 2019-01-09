Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 8 January 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to essential civilian infrastructure in Luhansk region. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including in all three disengagement areas.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 80 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 150 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions assessed as impacts of mortar rounds, were recorded at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, however no explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (six explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk).

Disengagement areas

Positioned in the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), the Mission observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

5 January

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a towed howitzer (2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm) near Khersones (87km south of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

5 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted a tank (T-64) near Khoroshe (36km west of Luhansk).

Beyond the withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

6 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted a tank (T-64) at a compound in Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk).

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

5 January

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

three infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP-2) and a probable armoured personnel carrier (APC) (MT-LB) near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); and

an APC (MT-LB) and six IFVs (BMP-2) near Novohryhorivka (55km south of Donetsk).

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2), an APC (MT-LB) and two IFVs (BMP variant) near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

8 January

An APC (BTR-60) near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)

An APC (BTR-60) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) moving east in a residential area of Orlivka (22km north-west of Donetsk)

Non-government-controlled areas

6 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2, 23mm) mounted on a truck near Krasnyi Lyman (30km north-west of Luhansk).

SMM facilitation of repair works to civilian infrastructure

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to a water pipeline near Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk) and to water wells in Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and Nyzhnoteple (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) (for previous related de-mining activities near Nyzhnoteple see SMM Daily Report 15 November 2018). It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.