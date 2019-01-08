Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 7 January 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 4 and 5 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 5 and 6 January, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Between the evenings of 6 and 7 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The Mission saw fresh damage from gunfire to a functional school and a store in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

In Kyiv, the Mission monitored a peaceful public gathering related to the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted in Staromykhailivka, near Starolaspa and near Leonove, close to the border with the Russian Federation.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 4 and 5 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 40 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (eight explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas north-west of Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk).

Between the evenings of 5 and 6 January, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 50), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded again at easterly directions of Svitlodarsk.

Between the evenings of 6 and 7 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 150 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations, including all explosions, were recorded in areas south-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) and again at easterly directions of Svitlodarsk.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 4 and 5 January, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including four explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (five explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded inside and close to the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see the disengagement areas section below).

Between the evenings of 5 and 6 January, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including five explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. All explosions were recorded in areas south-west of Putylyne (government-controlled, 44km north-west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 6 and 7 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, six explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-east of Holubivske (non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk).

Man injured as a result of gunfire in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka

The SMM’s access to the area of Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk) has been limited in recent months due to a deteriorating security situation near that location. On 5 January, at a bus station in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, a man (in his fifties) who identified himself as a bus driver told the Mission that one of his passengers had been injured on 22 September 2018 when the bus had been hit by a bullet near the checkpoint of the armed formations on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area. He said the bus had been travelling along its usual route from Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk) to Zolote-5/Mykhailivka. At the station, the Mission saw a bus with a hole in a metal luggage rack located above the third window on the bus’s left side. It assessed the damage as caused by small-arms fire. The wife (in her thirties) of the injured passenger told the SMM that on 22 September 2018 a shard of glass had caused a cut to her husband’s ear while he had been on the bus from Pervomaisk to Zolote-5/Mykhailivka. She said he had heard a loud noise and seen the window next to him shattering. An employee (woman, in her forties) of a bookshop near the bus station in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka told the Mission that on 22 September 2018 she had seen a bus with a broken window arriving at the station and one of its passengers holding his hand over his ear.