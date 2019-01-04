Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 3 January 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Between the evenings of 2 and 3 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours. The Mission recorded about 450 ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area and observed military presence inside the Zolote disengagement area. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM’s access was also restricted near non-government-controlled Izvaryne and Novoazovsk, near the border with the Russian Federation.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2 and 3 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (seven), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 30 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded inside the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2 and 3 January, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (12), compared with the previous 24 hours (one explosion).

Disengagement areas

On the morning of 3 January, positioned 1.8km north of Petrivske for about an hour, the SMM heard about 450 bursts and shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 2-3km south-south-west (all assessed as inside the disengagement area) and three shots of small arms fire 1km west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

On 2 January, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) in a revetted position west of road T1316 and north of a railway bridge, inside the Zolote disengagement area (about 900m south of the disengagement area’s northern edge and about 2km east of its western edge), assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the day on 3 January, positioned in Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) for about 20 minutes, the SMM heard nine undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 3-5km east-south-east (unable to determine whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 3 January, positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The Mission continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

2 January:

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted:

three tanks (T-72) south-west of Muratove (51km north-west of Luhansk). Non-government-controlled areas

2 January:

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

four tanks (T-72) about 1.5km west of Kalynove-Borshchuvate (61km west of Luhansk); and a probable heavy weapon (type undetermined) near Molodizhne (63km north-west of Luhansk). Beyond the withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

3 January

A tank (type undetermined) near Bakhmut (formerly Artemivsk, 67km north of Donetsk) Weapons storage sites beyond withdrawal lines

Heavy weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region

3 January

A self-propelled howitzer (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) and seven towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) remained missing New weapon observed present for the first time Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

2 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

two probable armoured combat vehicles (type undetermined) and one probable IFV (BMP variant) about 1km north-west of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk) an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-70) north-east of Artema (26km north of Luhansk)

3 January

An anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2) mounted on a military truck in Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk) An IFV (BTR-3) near Myrne (63km south of Donetsk) Non-government-controlled areas

2 January

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

an APC (MT-LB) fitted with an anti-aircraft (ZU-23, 23mm) about 1km west of Molodizhne. SMM facilitation of repair works to civilian infrastructure

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to a water pipeline near Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk). The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Border areas not under government control

While at a border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for about 20 minutes, the SMM saw three pedestrians exiting Ukraine.

While at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw three cars (one with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates) entering Ukraine and 29 pedestrians exiting Ukraine. After about 20 minutes, an unarmed member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

While at a border crossing point near Sievernyi (50km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw six pedestrians entering Ukraine and five pedestrians exiting Ukraine.

The Mission continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.