Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 2 January 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Between the evenings of 30 and 31 December 2018, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Between the evenings of 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Between the evenings of 1 and 2 January, it recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The Mission observed damage caused by gunfire to a residential building in Dokuchaievsk and to a fire station building in Slovianoserbsk.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Artema.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at a railway station and border crossing point not under government control in Voznesenivka and near Sofiivka.

The SMM saw damage caused by fire at a chapel and followed up on reports of a fire at another chapel in Kyiv region.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 30 and 31 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 35 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (one explosion). Over a third of ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

Between the evenings of 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 55 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly directions of Svitlodarsk and at southerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk). In the early morning of 1 January, the SMM camera at the DFS recorded 40 undetermined explosions and 18 projectiles in flight (mostly from north-west to south-east), all at an assessed range of 0.2-4km south and south-south-west.

Between the evenings of 1 and 2 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, however, fewer explosions (about 30), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at north-easterly directions of Pavlopil (government-controlled, 26km north-east of Mariupol), easterly directions of Svitlodarsk and easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 30 and 31 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations (no explosions) compared with the previous 24 hours (three explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-westerly directions of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 31 December 2018 and 1 January 2019, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including five explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded north-west and south-west of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 1 and 2 January, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including one explosion, compared with the previous 24 hours. Almost half of the ceasefire violations were recorded south of Kalynove-Borshchuvate (non-government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk).

Small-arms fire directed at SMM unmanned aerial vehicle

On 2 January, while flying a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk), the SMM heard three shots of small-arms fire about 600-800m north-east of its position, assessed as directed at the mini-UAV, which at that time was flying 1km east-north-east of the patrol’s position.*

Damage to residential building caused by gunfire in Dokuchaievsk

On 2 January, at 98 Lenina Street in Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM saw three holes (one 3-5cm in width and two smaller ones taped over), in a south-west facing window in the second floor apartment of a residential building. The SMM assessed that the holes were caused by gunfire, but could not assess if recent.

Damage to fire station building caused by gunfire in Slovianoserbsk

On 2 January, about 50m west of a checkpoint of the armed formations in Slovianoserbsk (non-government-controlled, 28km north-west of Luhansk) the SMM saw a fresh hole with scorch marks surrounding it in the east-facing wall of a fire station building, assessed as caused by small-arms fire from an easterly direction.

Fresh impact crater near Molodizhne

On 1 January, the SMM saw a fresh crater on the northern side of road T-0504 around 700m west-north-west of a checkpoint of the armed formations about 2km south-west of Molodizhne, assessed as caused by a mortar round.

Disengagement areas

On 31 December, inside the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south-west of Donetsk), an SMM mini-UAV spotted a stationary vehicle, assessed as a military ambulance, with four Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel standing near it about 1km south of the northern edge and 1.2km east of the western edge of the disengagement area. On the same day, positioned about 2km north of Petrivske, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion and a shot of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-3km south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area). On 1 January, positioned near the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM observed a calm situation.[3]

On the evening of 31 December, the SMM camera in Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) recorded two illumination flares at an assessed range of 1-3km south (assessed as inside the disengagement area) and three illumination flares at an assessed range of 1-3km east-south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 2 January, positioned on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM heard five shots and bursts of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km west-south-west (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 31 December 2018 and on 1 and 2 January 2019, positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed calm situations.

Withdrawal of weapons

The Mission continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

Beyond the withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

January 2019

A self-propelled howitzer (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Novoolenivka (48km north-west of Donetsk)

Non-government-controlled areas

30 December 2018

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

22 tanks (ten T-72 and 12 T-64) in a training area near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk); and

19 tanks (eight T-72 and 11 T-64), 12 towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm), eight self-propelled howitzers (2S1), six anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) and 12 mortars (2B11 Sani, 120mm) in a training area near Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk) (for previous observations in these areas see SMM Daily Report 29 December 2018).

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

31 December 2018

An armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) in Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk)

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP variant) on the road north of the Petrivske disengagement area leading from Viktorivka (42km south-west of Donetsk) to Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk)

1 January 2019

An armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR variant) in Lobacheve (17km north-west of Luhansk)

2 January 2019

Two IFVs (BMP-1) at the checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of the Zolote disengagement area Non-government-controlled areas

31 December 2018

Two IFVs (BMP-2) at a compound in Vuhlehirsk (49km north-east of Donetsk)

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

a probable APC (MT-LB) and a probable armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) next to a non-functional school used by the armed formations in Donetskyi (49km west of Luhansk)

1 January 2019

Three APCs (MT-LB) near Mykhailivka (30km north-east of Donetsk)

2 January 2019

Six APCs (MT-LB), one with a mounted anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2), in Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk)

Presence of mines and new mine hazard signs

On 31 December, an SMM mini-UAV spotted three anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in a single line across a road leading from Viktorivka to Bohdanivka (for similar observations in this area see SMM Daily Report 29 November 2018).

On 31 December, the SMM saw for the first time two mine hazard signs, red with white lettering reading “Danger mines” in Russian posted on a fence outside the entrance to a compound in Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk).

On 2 January, the SMM saw for the first time at least eight mine hazard signs placed on the walls and in the broken windows of a compound in a residential area at the southern end of Lenina Street in Dokuchaievsk. The signs read “Mines” in Russian with red background and white lettering.

SMM facilitation of repair works to civilian infrastructure

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to power lines near Zolote-4/Rodina (government-controlled, 59km west of Luhansk) on 31 December and to a water pipeline near Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk) on 31 December 2018 and 2 January 2019. The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS.

Border areas not under government control

31 December

While at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk, 65km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw two cars (with Ukrainian licence plates) and a pedestrian (man, about 65 years old) exiting Ukraine and one car (with Ukrainian licence plates) and 12 pedestrians (seven men and five women, 30-60 years old) entering Ukraine. After about ten minutes, an unarmed member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

At the Chervona Mohyla railway station near Voznesenivka, the SMM saw 20 stationary coal wagons on the tracks, but was unable to observe the contents. After five minutes, an unarmed member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

Follow up on reports of fires at chapels

On 28 December, the SMM followed up on reports of fires at two chapels of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kyiv region.

At Archangel Michael’s chapel in the Haiok district of Bila Tserkva (80km south of Kyiv), in a fenced-in area, the SMM saw that a makeshift chapel made out of tin had burned down. The SMM saw that the structure was still standing but the windows and door had been destroyed; smoke marks were visible. Inside the chapel, the SMM saw that everything had been destroyed. Two representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the area told the SMM that the fire had taken place on the night of 18-19 December 2018.

A representative of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Rzhyshchiv (65km south-east of Kyiv) told the SMM by phone that he had seen smoke rising from the 19th-century Trinity church in the town around 07:00 on 9 December. He added that the smoke had caused damage to a side door and the interior of the church.

Public gatherings in Lviv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv

On 1 January, in Lviv, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk, the SMM saw peaceful gatherings of approximately 400, 200 and 250 people respectively, to mark the 110th anniversary of Stepan Bandera’s birth. In Dnipro, some participants wore black clothing and balaclavas and carried torches as well as shields with tridents on them. In Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, some participants carried flags including from the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists. On the same day, in Kyiv, the SMM saw two similar events with approximately 2,500 and 250 participants (mixed gender and ages) respectively. Some participants carried torches and flags including Svoboda party, the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists and Pravyi Sektor. A total of about 150 police officers secured both gatherings, which dispersed peacefully.

The Mission continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi.