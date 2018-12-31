Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 30 December 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Following the beginning of a recommitment to the ceasefire on the occasion of New Year and Christmas festivities at 00:01 on 29 December, between the evenings of 28 and 29 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous reporting period.

Between the evenings of 29 and 30 December, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to essential civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The Mission was also restricted in Michurine, Starolaspa, near Zaichenko and at two border crossing points with the Russian Federation near Izvaryne and Sievernyi.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 28 and 29 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 37 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 100 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations and all explosions were recorded in areas south-east of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and south-west of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk). About 30 per cent of the ceasefire violations (114), including six explosions, were recorded after the beginning of the recommitment to the ceasefire at 00:01 on 29 December.

Between the evenings of 29 and 30 December, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including one explosion, compared with the previous 24 hours.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 28 and 29 December, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations and no explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 20 explosions). All ceasefire violations were recorded north-west of Sentianivka (formerly Frunze, non-government-controlled, 44km west of Luhansk) after the start of the recommitment to the ceasefire.

Between the evenings of 29 and 30 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including three explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded north-west and south-west of Kalynove-Borshchuvate (non-government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk).

Following the beginning of the recommitment to the ceasefire, the SMM recorded in total 355 ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

On 30 December, a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer and two Ukrainian Border Guard Service officers at three checkpoints in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region told the SMM they had received instructions to respect the recommitment to the ceasefire. Two Ukrainian Armed Forces officers at another checkpoint in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region told the Mission they had not received such instructions. At two checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas Donetsk region, two members of the armed formations told the SMM they were aware of the recommitment. In a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region, another member of the armed formations told the Mission they had signed a document stating they would not violate the recommitment to the ceasefire unless specifically instructed to do so by superiors.

Disengagement areas

On 29 and 30 December, positioned close to the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

On 30 December, positioned close the disengagement near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the Mission observed a calm situation.[3]

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of the withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

29 December

An anti-tank guided missile system (RK-3 Corsar, 107mm) moving south near Myronivka (64km north-east of Donetsk)

Non-government-controlled areas

30 December

A surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) moving south-west near Almazna (55km west of Luhansk)

Indications of military presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

29 December

An anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2, 23mm) mounted atop a truck near Kamianka (20km north of Donetsk)

30 December

An armoured personnel carrier (BTR variant) and an armoured combat vehicle (type undetermined) near Lobacheve (17km north-west of Luhansk)

Three armoured reconnaissance vehicles (BRDM-2) near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk)

An armoured recovery vehicle (BREM variant) near Orikhove-Donetske (44km north-west of Luhansk)

SMM facilitation of repair works to civilian infrastructure

On 29 and 30 December, the Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to power lines near Zolote-4/Rodina (government-controlled, 59km west of Luhansk) and a water pipeline near Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk). The Mission also continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS.

Border areas not under government control

29 December

While at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw a bus with Ukrainian licence plates and about 60 people (40 men and 20 women, mixed ages) enter Ukraine as well as eight people (five men and three women, mixed ages) exit Ukraine. After about 30 minutes, a member of the armed formations told the Mission to leave the area.*

While at a border crossing point near Sievernyi (50km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw six people (men, 16-20 years old) enter Ukraine. After about ten minutes, a member of the armed formations told the Mission to leave the area.*

While at a border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for about 25 minutes, the SMM saw six people (men, 20-30 years old) enter Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.