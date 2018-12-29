Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 28 December 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM continued to observe hardships faced by civilians at checkpoints along the contact line: it saw the body of a deceased man at a checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to essential civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and in Shchastia.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 100), compared with the previous reporting period (about 130 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk airport area, in areas south of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas east of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 20 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 50 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see the disengagement area section below), in areas south and south-west of Vilkhove (government-controlled, 22km north-east of Luhansk) as well as in areas west and north-west of Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Disengagement areas

On the evening and night of 27 December, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded 20 projectiles in flight and three bursts, all at an assessed range of 1.5-4km east-south-east, south-east and south-south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area), five projectiles at an assessed range of 2-4km east and east-south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area) as well as three projectiles at an assessed range of 2-4km east and south-east (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 28 December, the same camera recorded three projectiles at an assessed range of 1-3km east (assessed as outside the disengagement area). Positioned in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard nine shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km west (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area) and eight shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area). The same day, in Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw a car with military licence plates with three Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel on board entering the disengagement area.