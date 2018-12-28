28 Dec 2018

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 27 December 2018

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 27 Dec 2018
Download PDF (130.22 KB)

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines near Buhaivka and Khrustalnyi.

  • The Mission continued to observe long queues of civilians travelling across the contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to essential civilian infrastructure.

  • In Kyiv, the Mission monitored a gathering in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation

  • In Kherson, the SMM monitored a court hearing at which the pre-trial detention of the former editor-in-chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine was extended.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted near Novoazovsk and Voznesenivka close to the border with the Russian Federation.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 130 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (50 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk airport area, including six explosions assessed as impacts at an assessed range of 300-500m south of the SMM camera at Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), in areas south of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas north, east and south of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 50 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (four explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-west and east of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see the disengagement area section below) and south-west of Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk).

