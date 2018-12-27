Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 26 December 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 23 and 24 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 24 and 25 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 December, it recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

An armed man in camouflage clothing damaged an SMM vehicle and verbally insulted its patrol members in Khoroshe, Luhansk region.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

It observed for the first time unexploded ordnance inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area and in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at checkpoints of the armed formations near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka and Starolaspa, at a heavy weapons holding area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region and near Izvaryne, a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region close to the border with the Russian Federation.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 23 and 24 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 60 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours(about 110 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at northerly and westerly directions of the central railway station in Donetsk city (6km north-west of the city centre) and at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk). On the evening of 23 December, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded an explosion assessed as an impact at an assessed range of 500-700m south.

Between the evenings of 24 and 25 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 270 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly and south-westerly directions of Svitlodarsk. On the evening of 24 December, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded an undetermined explosion at an assessed range of 10-50m north-east.

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly and southerly directions of Svitlodarsk, at south-westerly directions of the DFS and south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 23 and 24 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, a similar number of explosions (about 60), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see the disengagement area section below).

Between the evenings of 24 and 25 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 70), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at northerly and westerly directions of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km of Luhansk) and at south-easterly directions of Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) (see the disengagement area section below).

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including four explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Zolote.

SMM vehicle damaged by an armed man in camouflage clothing

On 24 December, while monitoring the security situation in Khoroshe (non-government-controlled, 36km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw that a car stopped nearby and that five armed men in camouflage clothing emerge from the car. Shortly thereafter, one of the men, who was visibly intoxicated, approached an SMM vehicle and pulled the rear windshield wiper and the OSCE flag off the vehicle. He then walked away while verbally insulting nearby SMM patrol members. The SMM left the area. (For previous similar incidents, see SMM Daily Report 4 January 2018.)

Disengagement areas

On the evening of 23 December, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded three projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 1.5-4km at south-easterly directions (assessed as inside the disengagement area) and two projectiles at an assessed range of 2-4km east (assessed as outside the disengagement area). The following day, the same camera recorded two explosions assessed as impacts at an assessed range of 2-3km south (assessed as inside the disengagement area) as well as an explosion assessed as an impact and five projectiles, all at an assessed range of 0.8-1.5km at easterly directions (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 24 December, positioned on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM heard 25 undetermined explosions and about 150 bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all at an assessed range of 1-2km west (all assessed as inside the disengagement area) as well as 12 undetermined explosions and eight bursts, all at an assessed range of 2-3km north-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area). Positioned on the eastern edge of Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), the SMM observed a car with military plates carrying two persons in camouflage clothing drive out of the Zolote disengagement area.

On the evening and night of 24-25 December, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded 20 projectiles at an assessed range of 2-3km south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area). The same camera recorded a projectile at an assessed range of 1-3km east-north-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area) and two projectiles at an assessed range of 1-5km south-east (unable to determine whether inside or outside the disengagement area). In the late afternoon of 25 December, the camera recorded six projectiles at an assessed range of 1-2km east and east-south-east (unable to determine whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

On the evening and night of 25-26 December, the same camera recorded 14 projectiles at an assessed range of 2-3km east-south-east and south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area) as well as an undetermined explosion, seven projectiles and two bursts, all at an assessed range of 1-5km at easterly directions (assessed as outside the disengagement area). The camera also recorded nine projectiles at an assessed range of 1-2km south-east and south-west as well as an undetermined explosion and two projectiles at an assessed range of 2-5km east-south-east and south-south-east (unable to determine whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

On the evening of 24 December, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard about 20 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km at south-westerly directions (assessed as outside the disengagement area) and about 30 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 4-6km south-south-west (unable to determine whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

On 25 December, inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw a metal object assessed as a mortar (possibly 82mm) tailfin, embedded in the ground 1-1.5m west of the road and about 270m north of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.