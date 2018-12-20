Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 December 2018

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote disengagement area.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Novotoshkivske.*

The SMM saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines near Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka and Lysychansk.

The Mission continued to observe long queues of civilians travelling across the contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair works to essential civilian infrastructure and damaged houses in Marinka and Krasnohorivka. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Restrictions of the Mission?s access continued in all three disengagement areas.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 350 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 80 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas between Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) and Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), including about 280 explosions, and in areas south-east of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including six explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (nine explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-west of Kriakivka (government-controlled 38km north-west of Luhansk).

On the morning of 19 December, while conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight west of Novotoshkivske (government-controlled, 53km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard a single burst of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1km south, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which at the time was about 1 km south-south-east of the patrol?s position. The Mission recalled the UAV, which landed safely.*

Disengagement areas

On the evening of 18 December, the SMM camera in Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) recorded 16 projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 2-3km east (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 19 December, positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and close to the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM observed a calm situation.