Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 16 December 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Between the evenings of 14 and 15 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous reporting period.

Between the evenings of 15 and 16 December, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman who had sustained injuries due to gunfire in Slovianoserbsk and two men injured in a grenade explosion in Krasnohorivka.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Khrustalnyi.*

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in Kostiantynivka.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable an assessment of a water pipeline near Popasna in Luhansk region. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at border crossing points not under government control near Izvaryne and Sievernyi, in Naberezhne and near Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Novolaspa.*

In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a peaceful gathering related to the All-Ukrainian Orthodox Unity Council.

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 14 and 15 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 100 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period(about 200 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east and south-west of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) (including explosions assessed as outgoing mortar and artillery rounds and impacts of mortar and artillery rounds), north-east of Lebedynske (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Mariupol) and south-west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

Between the evenings of 15 and 16 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 45 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) and again south-east and south-west of Svitlodarsk.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 14 and 15 December, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period(about 310 explosions). The majority of explosions were recorded north-west of Komisarivka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 15 and 16 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 85 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south of Zolote-2/Karbonit (government-controlled, 62km west of Luhansk) (see the disengagement areas section below) and south of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk).

On the morning of 16 December, while conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight west of Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch, non-government-controlled, 56km south-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 30 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1km north-west, assessed as aimed at the UAV which at the time was about 1km north-north-west of the patrol’s position. The Mission recalled the UAV, which landed safely.*

Injured ****woman**** ****and damage caused by gunfire in ****Slovianoserbsk

On 16 December, at 51 Haharina Street in Slovianoserbsk (non-government-controlled, 28km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM saw a woman (in her sixties) in her apartment with a bruise and scratches on her upper right arm. The woman told the Mission she had been injured in her apartment during gunfire on the evening of 10 December. In the apartment, located on the ground floor of a two-storey building, the SMM observed a hole in the frame of an east-facing window and another hole in an east-facing wall. It assessed the damage as fresh and caused by a bullet. Separately, six people (women, 50-75 years old) who identified themselves as residents of Slovianoserbsk told the Mission that there had been gunfire on 10 December, during which a female resident had been injured.

At the intersection of Horkoho and Dykalova Street, about 200m east of the above-mentioned location, the SMM saw a cargo minivan with two holes: one in the car’s roof and one in the partition separating the passenger section from the cargo area. The Mission assessed the damage as fresh and caused by gunfire. A man who identified himself as the owner of the car told the Mission the vehicle had been damaged during gunfire on the evening of 10 December.

Two men injured in a grenade explosion in Krasnohorivka

On 16 December, at a hospital in Kurakhove (government-controlled, 40km west of Donetsk) the SMM saw a man (in his forties) with multiple scratches covered in iodine on his face. The man told the Mission that he had been injured at his home on Chkalova Street in Krasnohorivka (government-controlled, 21km west of Donetsk) on the evening of 14 December when a grenade brought by his neighbour had exploded. Medical staff at the hospital told the SMM that two men (one in his forties, the other in his thirties) had been admitted on 14 December with multiple shrapnel injuries, adding that the older man was in more serious condition. A police officer at a police station in Kurakhove told the Mission that a criminal investigation (under Article 128 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) had been opened.

Disengagement areas[2]

During the day on 15 December, positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia ****Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and close to the disengagement areas near Zolote **(government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and near **Petrivske[3] (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

During the day on 16 December, positioned in Zolote-2/Karbonit, the SMM heard 30 explosions (assessed as outgoing mortar rounds and impacts of mortar rounds) and 40 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all at an assessed range of 6-8km south (all assessed as inside the Zolote disengagement area). Positioned 1.5km south-west of Molodizhne, the Mission heard 21 undetermined explosions and about 85 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all at an assessed range of 5-7km north-north-east (unable to determine whether inside or outside the Zolote disengagement area).

On the same day, positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia** Luhanska and close to the disengagement area near **Petrivske, the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of the withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

16 December

18 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) and six anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) at the railway station in Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk)

Beyond the withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

15 December

a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) near Pidhorodne (73km north of Donetsk)

a surface-to-air missile system (9K33) in Verkhnokamianka (84km north-west of Luhansk)

a surface-to-air missile system (9K33) near Spirne (96km north of Donetsk)

a self-propelled anti-aircraft system (2K22 Tunguska) and three surface-to-air missile systems (9K35 Strela-10) at the railway station in Rubizhne (84km north-west of Luhansk)

a self-propelled anti-aircraft system (2K22) near Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk)

a mortar (type undetermined) in Lysychansk (75km north-west of Luhansk)

60 tanks (T-64) at the railway station in Kostiantynivka

16 December

11 tanks (T-72) at the railway station in Kostiantynivka

A heavy weapons permanent storage site beyond the respective withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region

15 December

seven towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) remained missing.

Weapons that the SMM was unable to verify as withdrawn[4]

Weapons storage sites beyond the respective withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region

16 December

12 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm), a surface-to-air missile system (9K35) and a tank (T-64) were present.

23 MLRS (BM-21), two surface-to-air missile systems (9K35) and a self-propelled howitzer (2S1) remained missing.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone[5]

Government-controlled areas

15 December

four infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (three BMP-1 and a BMP variant) and an armoured recovery vehicle (BREM-CH) in Popasna (69km west of Luhansk)

an IFV (BMP-1) and two armoured combat vehicles (types undetermined) in Troitske (69km west of Luhansk)

two IFVs (BMP variants) near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk)

Non-government-controlled areas

15 December

an armoured personnel carrier (probable MT-LB) in Donetsk city (seen also at the same location on 16 December)

On 16 December, the SMM saw a fixed-wing UAV in the air near Lomakyne (government-controlled, 15km north-east of Mariupol)

On the same day, the Mission saw 24 gasoline tank railcars at a railway station in Rovenky (non-government-controlled, 54km south of Luhansk).

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

On 15 December, the SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable an assessment of a water pipeline near Popasna. On 15 and 16 December, the Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk).

Border areas not under government control

On 15 December, at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk), after fifteen minutes, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area. During its presence, the SMM saw a covered cargo truck with “LPR” plates, two buses (one with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “LPR” plates) and 20 people (mixed gender and ages) exiting Ukraine.*

On the same day, at a border crossing point near Sievernyi (50km south-east of Luhansk), after five minutes, an armed member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area. During its presence, the SMM saw two pedestrians (a man and a woman, both around 50 years old) exiting Ukraine.*

On the same day, while at a border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for about 45 minutes, the SMM saw eight pedestrians (six men and two women, mixed ages) exiting Ukraine.

Public gathering in Kyiv

On 15 December, the SMM monitored a peaceful public gathering related to the All-Ukrainian Orthodox Unity Council which was taking place at the Saint Sofia Cathedral. In the morning the Mission saw about 500 and around midday about 2,000 people (mixed gender and ages, including many children) gathered at a square in front of the Cathedral. Participants held banners with the names of different Ukrainian regions, Ukrainian and religious flags, as well as ribbons with political slogans. The Mission saw that the area was sealed off, with people being allowed in through five entry-exit points, and that there were several thousands of law enforcement officers, including officers in plainclothes, at and around the site. In the afternoon, the President of Ukraine announced the result of the Council from a stage to about 1,000 people present at the square.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro and Chernivtsi.

*Restrictions of SMM’s freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate

The SMM’s monitoring and freedom of movement are restricted by security hazards and threats, including risks posed by mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other impediments – which vary from day to day. The SMM’s mandate provides for safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. All signatories of the Package of Measures have agreed on the need for this safe and secure access, that restriction of the SMM’s freedom of movement constitutes a violation, and on the need for rapid response to these violations. They have also agreed that the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination_ _(__JCCC) should contribute to such response and co-ordinate mine clearance. Nonetheless, the armed formations in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions frequently deny the SMM access to areas adjacent to Ukraine’s border outside control of the __Government (for example, see below). The SMM’s operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain restricted following _the fatal incident of 23 April 2017 near Pryshyb; these restrictions continued to limit the Mission’s observations._

Denials of access:

On 15 December, at a border crossing point near Izvaryne, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.

On 15 December, at a border crossing point near Sievernyi, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.

On 15 December, an armed member of the armed formations again denied the SMM passage through a checkpoint north of Zaichenko (non-government-controlled, 26km north-east of Mariupol), preventing the Mission from travelling west towards Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol) and south towards Sakhanka (non-government-controlled, 24km north-east of Mariupol).

On 15 December, at a checkpoint 2.5km west of Bezimenne (non-government-controlled, 30km east of Mariupol), an armed member of the armed formations again denied the SMM passage west, citing “security reasons”.

On 15 December, at a checkpoint on the eastern edge of Novolaspa (non-government-controlled, 50km south of Donetsk), two armed members of the armed formations again denied the SMM passage, citing “orders from their superiors” and “ongoing shelling in the area”.

On 16 December, in Naberezhne (non-government-controlled, 33km north-east of Mariupol), three armed members of the armed formations denied the SMM access to the southern part of the settlement, saying the area was not safe due to mines. As a result, the Mission was unable to reach the location of a reportedly damaged site.

Regular restrictions related to disengagement areas and mines/UXO:

The sides continued to deny the SMM full access to the three disengagement areas, as well as the ability to travel certain roads previously identified as important for effective monitoring by the Mission and for civilians’ movement, through failure to conduct comprehensive clearance of mines and UXO.

Conditional access:

At an armed formations’ checkpoint near Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), an armed member of the armed formations allowed the SMM to proceed only upon checking the SMM’s vehicles’ boots.

Other impediments:

While conducting a mini-UAV flight west of Khrustalnyi, the SMM heard about 30 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1km north-west, assessed as aimed at its UAV.

[1] For a complete breakdown of ceasefire violations, please see the annexed table. During the reporting period, the SMM cameras in Krasnohorivka and Pyshchevyk were not operational.

Please see the section at the end of this report entitled “Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate”.

[2] Disengagement is foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016.

[3] Due to the presence of mines, including a road between Bohdanivka and Petrivske, the SMM’s access to its camera in Petrivske remains limited, and thus the SMM has not been able to access observations from the camera since 22 June 2018.

[4] The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons.

[5] This hardware is not proscribed by the provisions of the Minsk agreements on the withdrawal of weapons.

