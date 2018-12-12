Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 11 December 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near Maiorsk and in Khoroshe.*

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to water and electric infrastructure on both sides of the contact line and to damaged houses in Marinka. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM was also restricted at a checkpoint near Zaichenko.*

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 320 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 400 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including about half of the explosions, were recorded in areas north and south of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas south-west of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

While conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight about 1.6km north-west of the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 30 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 400-500m south-west, assessed as aimed at its UAV which at the time was about 1km south of the patrol’s position. The SMM recalled the UAV, which landed safely.*

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 40 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (one explosion). About two-thirds of the ceasefire violations, including about 20 explosions, were recorded in areas north-north-east of Donetskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km west of Luhansk) as well as south and south-east of Bobrove (government-controlled, 56km north-west of Luhansk).

While conducting a mini-UAV flight in the eastern outskirts of Khoroshe (non-government-controlled, 36km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 11 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 200-300m south, assessed as aimed at its UAV, which at the time was about 350m south of the patrol’s position. The SMM recalled the UAV, which landed safely.*

Disengagement areas

Positioned about 2km north of Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM heard an undetermined explosion at an assessed range of 5-7km south (assessed as outside the Petrivske disengagement area).

Positioned inside the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of the withdrawal lines

Non-government-controlled areas

10 December

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

a tank (T-64), assessed as non-operational, near Khoroshe

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

9 December

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted:

an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) and an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) mounted atop a truck near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk).

10 December

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

two armoured personnel carriers (APC) (BTR-70 and MT-LB Blade) near Fedorivka (71km south of Donetsk);

and an APC (BTR-70) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol).

11 December

An armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) in Zolote;

An armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Muratove (51km north-west of Luhansk);

An APC (BTR-60) and one APC (BTR variant) near Volnovakha (53km south of Donetsk);

An APC (BTR-70) near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk);

An APC (MT-LB) near Novoselivka (37km north-east of Mariupol);

An APC (BTR-70) in Novoselivka Druha

Non-government-controlled areas

10 December

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

an APC (BTR-80) and a trench digger (TMK-2) near Khoroshe; two military trucks with multiple masts, each with several antenna arrays, and a generator unit as well as a trailer assessed as electronic warfare equipment near Lozivskyi (32km west of Luhansk).