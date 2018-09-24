Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 23 September 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region between the evenings of 21 and 22 September. Between the evenings of 22 and 23 September, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours. The SMM followed up on a civilian casualty in Popasna. The SMM observed damage as a result of shelling in residential areas in Yasynuvata, Pikuzy and Uzhivka. The SMM continued to observe civilians facing hardships crossing the contact line. The SMM saw military-type presence inside the Zolote disengagement area. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas; it was also restricted again near Zaichenko and Bezimenne, as well as near Novolaspa and Voznesenivka, near the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM observed weapons in violation of agreed withdrawal lines in Sakhanka. The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station. It also facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs and maintenance works to water infrastructure in Avdiivka, Yasynuvata and Stanytsia Luhanska, and to power lines in Zolote, as well as demining in Pishchane. The SMM observed a protest in Odessa and followed up on reports of an activist being shot later the same day.

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 21 and 22 September, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations,[1] including 124 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (115 explosions). Between the evenings of 22 and 23 September, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 110 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

On the evening and night of 21-22 September, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded an undetermined explosion, 20 projectiles in flight (mostly from west to east) and two illumination flares in vertical flight, all 1-4km south-south-east, south-south-west and south-west. The following evening and night, the same camera recorded an undetermined explosion and 28 projectiles, all 1-4km north-east, south-south-east and south-west.

On the evening of 21 September, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 23 undetermined explosions and about 80 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 4-7km south-east and south-south-east. On the evening of 22 September, from the same location, the SMM heard 14 undetermined explosions, five bursts of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm) fire as well as heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-6km south-south-east. During the day on 23 September, the SMM heard 66 undetermined explosions and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-5km south-east, south and south-west.

During the night on 22 September and into the morning of 23 September, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 15 undetermined explosions and 25 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 5-8km west and north-west.

During the day on 22 September, positioned 1.6km south-south-east of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 90 explosions (43 assessed as outgoing rounds of IFV (BMP-1) cannon (73mm) fire and the remainder undetermined) and almost 200 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-5km at directions ranging from north-east to south-east and west.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 21-22 September, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including four explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 30 explosions). Between the evenings of 22-23 September, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

On the evening of 21 September, the SMM camera in Kriakivka (government-controlled, 38km north-west of Luhansk) recorded four undetermined explosions and 20 projectiles in flight, all 2-5km south and south-south-west. The following evening, the same camera recorded three undetermined explosions and three projectiles, all 2-4km south-south-west.

The SMM followed up on a civilian casualty. On 23 September, at a hospital in Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw a man (47 years old) with bandages on the upper left side of his torso. The man told the SMM that on the morning of 18 September, he had been grazing goats on the eastern outskirts of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk) when one of the goats had activated a tripwire and he had heard and felt an explosion. The head of the hospital told the SMM that the man had sustained shrapnel injuries to his chest, left lung and shoulder, and would remain in the hospital for several days.

The SMM followed up on reports of shelling and shooting in residential areas. On 22 September, at 2 Vorovskoho Street in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM saw a hole in the outer pane of a north-west-facing double-paned window and a bullet lying between the two panes of glass. The SMM assessed that it was a 7.62mm bullet fired from a westerly direction. A resident (36 year old man) told the SMM that he had been at home when the bullet had hit the window in the early morning hours of 22 September.

On 22 September, at 2 Akhmatovoi Street in Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM saw a 1.5-2.5m hole in the roof of a cultural centre. At 6 Peremohy Street, the SMM observed numerous holes in the metal fence and metal yard doors in front of a house. At both locations, the SMM could not make more detailed assessments due to security considerations. At a local shop at 1 Peremohy Street, the SMM observed holes about 1cm in diameter, which it assessed as caused by small-arms fire originating from a westerly direction. A local resident told the SMM that shelling had taken place during the early evening of 21 September.

On 23 September, on the eastern edge of Uzhivka (formerly Leninske, non-government-controlled, 24km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM observed two fresh craters on the eastern side of a road leading south to Sakhanka (non-government-controlled, 24km north-east of Mariupol), both assessed as caused by mortar rounds (calibre undetermined) fired from a south-south-westerly direction. About 30m south-east, inside a power substation compound, the SMM observed three fresh craters, all of which the SMM assessed were caused by 82mm mortar rounds fired from a south-south-westerly direction, as well as shrapnel damage to the westerly wall of a nearby metal equipment container and to a nearby large transformer.

At 79/1 Serhiivska Street, the SMM observed a hole in the roof of a house, which had been covered in a plastic sheet and was being repaired by workers. From inside the house, the SMM saw that the hole was in the ceiling of the living room and that there was debris all over the room. The SMM also saw an impact in the floor of the living room and two shattered south-facing windows. About 8m north-east of the house, the SMM saw a large fresh crater and a tail fin of a 120mm mortar round near the crater. The SMM saw a hole in the glass of a north-facing window of the house as well. The SMM assessed that the crater and damage were caused by a 120mm mortar round fired from a south-south-westerly direction. The SMM observed that a nearby tree had been hit on its south-west facing side by a projectile, which caused shrapnel damage to a brick barn located about 2m south of the tree. The SMM assessed that the damage to the house was caused by at least one 120mm mortar round fired from a south-south-westerly direction. A local resident (male, in his forties) told the SMM that shelling had taken place on 22 September at around 16:00.

The SMM continued to observe civilians facing hardships crossing the contact line. On 23 September, at a government checkpoint in Berezove (government-controlled, 31km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM saw a body lying on the ground, partially covered with a white cloth. A woman (in her fifties) present told the SMM that her husband (58 years old) had collapsed suddenly while they had been waiting to cross the checkpoint and had then died. She said that he had suffered from heart problems. Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint personnel said that the man had been waiting to travel to Donetsk. The SMM saw a morgue vehicle arrive to collect the body.

The SMM continued to monitor and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske[2] (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On 21 September, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted building materials (wooden planks and poles) near a position of the armed formations in a tree line about 400m west of road T1316 and about 750m north of the southern edge of the disengagement area, as well as a person assessed as a member of the armed formations walking near a position about 1km east of the same road, both inside the Zolote disengagement area.

During the day on 22 and 23 September, positioned near the Petrivske disengagement area as well as near and inside the Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote disengagement areas, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area, on 22 September, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two mortars (2B14 Podnos, 82mm) in a defensive position of the armed formations with their barrels oriented west as well as two ammunition crates, one next to each mortar, on the western edge of Sakhanka.

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. At such sites in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, the SMM observed eight self-propelled howitzers (2S19 Msta-S, 152mm), including two for the first time, as well as four multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-30 Smerch-M, 300mm), and noted that two self-propelled howitzers (2S19) were missing for the first time and that four MLRS (BM-30), 32 towed howitzers (18 2A65 Msta-B, 152mm, eight 2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm and six D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm), 23 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm), ten anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) and 28 mortars (15 2B11 Sani, 120mm; 12 M-120 Molot 120mm; and one BM-37 82mm) continued to be missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles (ACV) and an anti-aircraft gun[3] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 21 September, an SMM mini-UAV spotted four Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, two recoilless guns (SPG-9 Kopye, 73mm) and four rounds of ammunition laid out on a tarpaulin, as well as a probable armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) parked nearby in the eastern outskirts of Zolote and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (MT-LB) in Zolote-4/Rodina (59km west of Luhansk). The same day, an SMM mini-UAV spotted an ACV (variant undetermined) near Vrubivka (72km west of Luhansk). On 22 September, the SMM saw an APC (BTR-4) on road H20 near Kamianka and an APC (BTR-4) 3km west of Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 21 September, an SMM mini-UAV spotted an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) mounted on a truck at an industrial facility near Brianka (46km south-west of Luhansk).

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to essential infrastructure. The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. It also facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to water infrastructure in Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), Yasynuvata and Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as power lines near Zolote-4/Rodina.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor demining in Pishchane (government-controlled, 22km north of Luhansk) (see SMM Daily Report 19 September 2018). The SMM also saw a group of 15 people wearing the logo of an international demining organization and surveying the area on the side of the road near Lomakyne (government-controlled, 15km north-east of Mariupol) for mines.

The SMM visited three border areas outside of government control.* While at a pedestrian border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for about 35 minutes on 22 September, the SMM saw four pedestrians entering Ukraine and four pedestrians exiting Ukraine. The SMM did not observe any members of the armed formations operating the border crossing point in Ukraine.

While at the pedestrian border crossing point near Popivka (50km south-east of Luhansk) for about 35 minutes on 22 September, the SMM did not observe pedestrians entering or exiting Ukraine and or members of the armed formations operating the border crossing point in Ukraine.

While at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about 30 minutes on 23 September, the SMM saw two cars (both with Ukrainian licence plates) exiting Ukraine and a bus (with Ukrainian licence plates and about 15 passengers) entering Ukraine.

In Odessa, on 22 September, the SMM observed a protest of about 300 people on the southern edge of Shevchenko Park, about 250 of which were wearing clothing with National Corps insignia as well as displaying affiliations with other activist groups known to the SMM as members of Svoboda, Sokil, Power to the People, Street Front and Automaidan. Some of the people wore masks or balaclavas and five people carried large hammers. The group marched to a construction site on Lanzheron Beach and proceeded to tear down the external metal fence (about 200m long) around the site. After the group tore down the fence, the SMM saw about 300 police officers, about 60 of which were in riot gear, form a cordon around the construction site. Shortly afterwards, the group dispersed.

The same evening, the SMM followed up on reports that a man known to the SMM as a member of the group Power to the People had been shot at his home the same day. Police in Odessa told the SMM that the man had been shot twice in the chest and once in the forearm and was being treated at hospital no. 1. The police said they had initiated an investigation under article 15/115 (Attempted Murder).

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.