Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 13 September 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous reporting period. The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area. It observed multiple launch rocket systems in violation of agreed withdrawal lines near Khrustalnyi, Miusynsk and Malynivka. The Mission’s access remained restricted in the disengagement areas, as well as again near Zaichenko and Novoazovsk, near the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM continued to facilitate the process of restarting operations at the Donetsk Filtration Station, following a power outage. The SMM continued to monitor repairs and maintenance work to water infrastructure in Stanytsia Luhanska and Artema, and to facilitate demining and repairs at the Krasnohorivka gas distribution station between Marinka and Oleksandrivka and houses in Avdiivka. The SMM followed up on reports that protective masks had been distributed in southern Kherson region in response to hazardous chemical air pollution from a chemical plant on the Crimean peninsula.*

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 80 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 130 explosions).

On the evening of 12 September, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) the SMM heard 48 undetermined explosions and about 40 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 3-6km south-east, south, south-west and west.

On the evening and night of 12-13 September, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded five undetermined explosions, five projectiles in flight (all from north-west to south-east) and 16 muzzle flashes, all 1-3km south and south-south-west.

During the day on 13 September, positioned about 1km north-west of the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard six undetermined explosions and about 100 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, as well as four minutes of uncountable overlapping heavy-machine-gun fire, all 1-4km south-west and west-south-west.

On the evening and night of 12-13 September, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) recorded an undetermined explosion, 56 projectiles in flight (most from northerly to southerly directions) and two muzzle flashes, all 1-3km in easterly directions.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (85 explosions).

The SMM continued to monitor and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske[2] (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

During the day on 13 September, positioned about 250m south of the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard six undetermined explosions 8-10km north-north-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area.

On 12 September, inside the Zolote disengagement area near Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted 12 recent impact craters (not visible in imagery from 29 August 2018) as well as a new military position (not visible in imagery from 17 August 2018).

During the day on 13 September, positioned on the north-eastern edge of Katerynivka while flying an SMM mini-UAV east of the railway bridge inside the disengagement area, the SMM heard ten shots of small-arms fire 0.5-1km south, assessed as in the area where the UAV was flying at an altitude of 100m.