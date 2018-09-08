Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 6 September 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous reporting period. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted at least five burned down houses in Zaitseve. The Mission recorded a ceasefire violation inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area and ceasefire violations near the Zolote disengagement area. It saw fortification works to a new military position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the Zolote disengagement area. The SMM’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas, at a permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region and again in Verkhnoshyrokivske.* The Mission continued to monitor the situation at the closed entry-exit checkpoint near Stanytsia Luhanska where it saw that construction works were ongoing. The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station. It also facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to water infrastructure near Zolote. In Kyiv, the SMM monitored two public gatherings in front of the Parliament building. The Mission also followed up on reports of hazardous chemical air pollution in southern areas of Kherson region.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations,[1] including about 260 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (one explosion).

On the evening of 5 September, the SMM camera south-west of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) recorded about 70 undetermined explosions, 11 projectiles in flight, two bursts and an illumination flare in vertical flight, all 1-4km at directions ranging from north-north-west to north-east.

On the same evening, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) recorded 39 undetermined explosions, 48 projectiles in flight, a burst and an illumination flare in vertical flight, all 2-4km south-south-east and south.

On the same evening, the SMM camera east of Lomakyne (government-controlled, 15km north-east of Mariupol) recorded 53 undetermined explosions, 30 projectiles in flight, five bursts and three muzzle flashes, all 1-4km north-north-east, north-east and east-north-east.

During the day on 6 September, positioned about 2km south-south-east of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard 20 undetermined explosions, ten shots of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-1) cannon (73mm) fire and 17 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-5km south and south-west.

Positioned on the south-eastern edge of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard 43 undetermined explosions 2- 4km south-east.

Positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 200 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire and 1-2km east-south-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including four explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (35 explosions).

On 5 September, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted at least five houses that had burned down on Yesenina Street in a non-government-controlled part of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk). The long-range UAV also spotted another three houses that were still burning. (Damage was not visible on imagery from 29 August 2018). On the same day, a community member told the SMM that on 3 September around 12:00 they had heard shelling and that later in the day they had seen dry grass on fire in a nearby abandoned garden.

Also on 5 September, the SMM long-range UAV recorded at least four impact explosions of probable 82mm mortar rounds and one building burning at a military camp about 600m south of Travneve (government-controlled, 51km north-east of Donetsk).

The SMM continued to monitor and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske[2] (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On 5 September, the SMM camera in Stanytsia Luhanska recorded a shot from a probable sniper rifle (PTRD-41, 14.5mm) 200-300m south-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area. On the morning of 6 September, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 3-5km south, assessed as outside the disengagement area. Positioned 1km south-south-east of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 1km north, assessed as inside the disengagement area.

On the evening of 5 September, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded an undetermined explosion and a projectile in flight from north-west to south-east 2-4km north-east (both assessed as outside the disengagement area). On 6 September, inside the disengagement area, the SMM saw a new position with three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers digging a trench and laying sandbags around it on the eastern side of road T1316 about 100m south of the railway bridge.

During the day on 6 September, positioned near the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM observed a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

Beyond the respective withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a government-controlled area, on 5 September, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a surface to air missile system (9K37) in a field north-west of Klishchiivka (60km north of Donetsk).

Beyond the respective withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in non-government-controlled areas, aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence on 4 September of 19 tanks (type undetermined) and 29 pieces of towed artillery (type undetermined) in a training area near Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk) (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 23 August 2018). On 6 September, the SMM saw four tanks (T-64) in a training area near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[3] in the security zone. In a government-controlled area, on 5 September, an SMM long-range UAV spotted two IFVs (BMP variants) near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 5 September, an SMM long-range UAV spotted six armoured personnel carriers (APC) (MT-LB) in Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk) and two APCs (MT-LB) near Kalynove-Borshchuvate (61km west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed that the entry-exit checkpoint north of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge remained closed. The Mission saw no pedestrians present at the entry-exit checkpoint or at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the bridge. It continued to observe ongoing construction works at the entry-exit checkpoint.

The SMM continued to observe the presence of mines. On 5 September, an SMM long-range UAV spotted for the first time seven anti-tank mines (probable TM-62) laid out in one row blocking the road near a bus stop on Yesenina Street in a non-government-controlled part of Zaitseve.

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. The Mission recorded ceasefire violations in the area near the station, despite explicit security guarantees (see the table below).

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repair and maintenance works to a 350mm diameter water pipeline between Zolote and Popasna. In addition, in Luhansk region, the Mission facilitated and monitored a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas, reportedly in relation to a water payment.

The SMM continued to follow up on a wildfire in the area of government-controlled Bolotene (22km north-east of Luhansk). The Mission saw smoke on a 4-5km stretch running from east to west along the Siverskyi Donets River. A representative of the firefighting unit told the SMM that the fire was under control and that, weather permitting, it could be put out in the next few days.

In Kyiv, the SMM monitored two public gatherings in support of electoral reforms. At the Constitution Square in front of the Parliament building (5 Hrushevskoho Street), the Mission saw about 4,000-5,000 people (mixed genders and ages), including representatives of political parties, expressing their support for reforms of Ukraine’s Electoral Law. It saw many participants holding flags of various political parties. The SMM saw at least 400 National Guard officers and at least 500 police officers present, including 12 dialogue police officers. At the same location, the Mission concurrently monitored a smaller public gathering of about 100 people (predominantly women, mixed ages) who were expressing their support for equal representation of women in the Parliament. The SMM saw the participants holding Ukrainian flags and various posters promoting gender equality. Throughout both events, the Mission observed a calm situation.

The SMM followed up on reports of hazardous chemical air pollution in the area of Pershokostiantynivka (93km south-east of Kherson) and Preobrazhenka (90km south-east of Kherson) that had reportedly originated from a nearby chemical plant. At the crossing points on the ABL in Kalanchak (96km south-east of Kherson) and Chaplynka (90km south-east of Kherson), the SMM saw border guards wearing surgical masks. At the crossing point in Kalanchak and the area surrounding Preobrazhenka, the Mission noted a distinctive noxious smell. The SMM will continue to monitor the situation.

The SMM continued monitoring in Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Chernivtsi.