Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 4 July 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more ceasefire violations in Luhansk region compared with the previous reporting period. Small arms were fired in the direction of an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Zhovte. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Petrivske disengagement area and near the Zolote disengagement area, where an SMM camera recorded two explosions in close proximity. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and was also restricted near Izvaryne at the border with the Russian Federation as well as near Zaichenko, Shevchenko and Bezimenne. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near Vasylivka, Starolaspa and Sosnivske. The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring the security situation around the station, as well as repairs and maintenance works to other essential civilian infrastructure. The SMM followed up further on the killing of a member of the Roma community in Berehove in Zakarpattia region.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including, however, more explosions (36), compared with the previous reporting period (26 explosions).

On 4 July, positioned 1km north-west of the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 20 undetermined explosions and 28 shots and bursts of small-arms fire, all 1-4km west-south-west, north-west and north.

On the evening and night of 3-4 July, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk), recorded, in sequence, four projectiles in flight from south to north, one projectile in flight from north to south, one projectile in vertical flight and three projectiles from north to south, all 1-2km east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (two), compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions). The SMM recorded ceasefire violations near Zhovte (non-government-controlled, 17km north-west of Luhansk), Muratove (government-controlled, 51km north-west of Luhansk) and near the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see below).

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening of 3 July, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded two explosions assessed as impacts of a probable 30mm grenade fired by an automatic grenade launcher (AGS-17) 10-20m east-north-east of the camera’s position (assessed as outside the disengagement area). The explosions caused the camera to tilt but it remained operational. On 4 July, the SMM saw no damage to the camera.

On 4 July, positioned 1.8km north of Petrivske, the SMM heard ten undetermined explosions and one shot of small-arms fire, all 1-7km west-south-west and west-north-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, on 3 July, an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted four self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) (and nearby two recent craters assessed as caused by either 122 or 152mm artillery shells fired from a westerly direction) near Vasylivka (47km south of Donetsk), four self-propelled howitzers (2S1) near Starolaspa (51km south of Donetsk) and a mortar (2B11 Sani, 120mm) east of Sosnivske (78km south of Donetsk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a non-government-controlled area, on 3 July, an SMM long-range UAV spotted three self-propelled howitzers (2S1) (assessed as non-operational) in a facility in Shyroke (34km south-east of Luhansk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, the SMM saw 12 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-27 Uragan, 220mm) and found that six MLRS were again missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles, newly dug trenches and other military presence in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 3 July, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted a recently dug trench 30m long running from east to west in a zig-zag pattern on the eastern side of the road between Dolomitne (53km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) (not visible in imagery taken on 18 June), an infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP variant) near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk) and another IFV (BMP-1) near Novoluhanske. On 4 July, the SMM saw an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-60) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk). In the northern part of Zolote-4/Rodina (59km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw six Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers inside a house and two APCs (BTR variants) parked behind the house (see also SMM Daily Report 2 July 2018).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 3 July, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-1) near Naberezhne (77km south of Donetsk) as well as three IFVs (BMP variants) and newly dug trenches (not visible in imagery from 1 June) near a residential area of Sosnivske. On the same day, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an APC (BTR variant) near Holmivskyi (49km south-east of Donetsk).

The SMM continued to observe the presence of mines. In government-controlled areas, on 3 July, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time five anti-tank mines (TM-62) surrounded by concrete blocks next to a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces west of Novoluhanske as well as 18 previously seen anti-tank mines (TM-62)on a road east of Travneve (see SMM Daily Report 21 June 2018). On the same day, in non-government-controlled areas, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time: 15 anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in two rows on the northern edge of the residential area of Dolomitne as well as 12 randomly laid anti-tank mines (TM-62) and six anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in a single row on a road between Dolomitne and Novoluhanske.

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and table below for details). The SMM also continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk), a power line in Vesela Hora-Novoselivka (non-government-controlled, 17km north-west of Luhansk), a water channel near Stanytsia Luhanska and a water pipeline in Novotoshkivske (government-controlled, 53km west of Luhansk).

The SMM visited three border areas currently not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about 90 minutes, the SMM saw 49 cars (19 with Ukrainian, 14 with Russian Federation, one with Belarusian and one with Lithuanian licence plates, and 14 with “DPR” plates), four covered cargo trucks with Ukrainian licence plates as well as 12 pedestrians (mixed genders and ages) exiting Ukraine. During the same period, the SMM saw 24 cars (13 with Ukrainian and one with Polish licence plates, and ten with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine.

While at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk) for about 15 minutes, the SMM saw 22 cars (12 with Ukrainian, seven with Russian Federation and one with Belarusian licence plates, and two with “LPR” plates) and 60 pedestrians (mixed genders and ages) queuing to exit Ukraine as well as one bus (with Ukrainian licence plates and a “Alchevsk-Luhansk-Moscow-Stakhanov” sign) and 20 pedestrians (13 men, seven women, aged 40-60) entering Ukraine.*

While at a pedestrian border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for about 20 minutes, the SMM saw no pedestrian traffic.

On 3 July, the SMM met with relatives of a woman killed on 1 July (see SMM Daily Report of 3 July 2018) and other members of the Roma community in Berehove (174km south-west of Ivano-Frankivsk) in Zakarpattia region. The deceased woman’s relatives told the SMM that the woman had sustained wounds from a bladed object to different parts of her body.They said that they were worried about their collective safety and that members of the community were not leaving their settlement. A local resident then brought the SMM to a spot where he said the deceased woman had been found. There, the SMM saw a pool of dried blood. The SMM saw also pools of dried blood on the ground near a railroad yard in Berehove where, according to the interlocutor, the woman had first been stabbed.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.

*Restrictions of SMM’s freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate

The SMM’s monitoring and freedom of movement are restricted by security hazards and threats, including risks posed by mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other impediments – which vary from day to day. The SMM’s mandate provides for safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. All signatories of the Package of Measures have agreed on the need for this safe and secure access, that restriction of the SMM’s freedom of movement constitutes a violation, and on the need for rapid response to these violations. They have also agreed that the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination (JCCC) should contribute to such response and co-ordinate mine clearance. Nonetheless, the armed formations in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions frequently deny the SMM access to areas adjacent to Ukraine’s border outside control of the Government (see, for example, SMM Daily Report 2 July 2018). The SMM’s operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain restricted following the fatal incident of 23 April 2017 near Pryshyb; these restrictions continued to limit the Mission’s observations.