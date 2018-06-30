Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 29 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions compared with the previous reporting period. Small arms were fired in the direction of an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Sabivka. The SMM observed a fresh shelling impact in a residential area of Dokuchaievsk. It continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote disengagement area. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas as well as near Zaichenko. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring the security situation around the station, as well as repairs and maintenance works to other essential civilian infrastructure.

In Donetskregion, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations[1], including 375 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 290 explosions). About 90 per cent of the ceasefire violations were recorded at night time by the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) (about 21 per cent of the total of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region), the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) (about 31 per cent) and from the SMM’s forward patrol base in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) (about 38 per cent).

On the evening and night of 28-29 June, the SMM camera at the DFS recorded 14 undetermined explosions and 179 projectiles in flight (including 70 from west-north-west to east-south-east, 67 from north-west to south-east and 40 from north-north-west to south-south-east), all 0.6-2km south and south-south-west. The same camera also recorded a projectile in flight, assessed as an outgoing round of anti-tank guided missile system (9M113 Konkurs, 135mm) 350m south-south-west and the subsequent projectile flying towards and passing over and beyond the camera’s field of view in a north-north-eastern direction.

On the same evening and night, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from west-south-west to east-north-east, an undetermined explosion and nine projectiles from south-south-west to north-north-east, followed by totals of 58 undetermined explosions, 208 projectiles in flight (including 141 from south to north and 34 from north to south) and 13 bursts, all 1-4km at directions ranging from north-east to east.

On the evening and night of 28-29 June, while in Svitlodarsk, the SMM heard 247 undetermined explosions and about 130 bursts and shots of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire 2-6km at directions ranging from east to north-west. During the day on 29 June, while at the same location, the SMM heard 36 undetermined explosions 5-6km east.

On the evening of 28 June, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 16 undetermined explosions 3-5km south-west.

In Luhanskregion, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 88 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (26 explosions).

During the day on 29 June, positioned in Orikhove (government-controlled, 57km north-west of Luhansk) for 35 minutes, the SMM heard 39 explosions assessed as artillery rounds 5-15km south-south-east.

Positioned in Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) for 20 minutes, the SMM heard 18 undetermined explosions 10-13km south-east.

While conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight near Sabivka (non-government-controlled, 13km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 20 shots of small-arms fire 1.5-2.1kmnorth of its position in the area where the UAV was flying. The SMM assessed that the shots had likely been aimed at the UAV. The SMM landed the UAV, which was undamaged.

On 28 June, the SMM observed a fresh shelling impact in a residential area of Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk). About 30m west-south-west of 20 Kripkoho Street, the SMM saw a fresh crater, but could not assess it due to security concerns. At 20 Kripkoho Street, the SMM saw a one-storey house with a shattered west-facing window covered with foil. A man (50-60 years old) who introduced himself as the owner of the house told the SMM that in the late afternoon of 27 June he had heard between three and four loud explosions and had then found his window damaged. He also mentioned that his house had previously been damaged by shelling. (See SMM Daily Report 15 May 2017.) Approximately 25m north of the crater, at 47 Kripkoho Street, the SMM saw a second one-storey house with a broken south-facing kitchen window. A woman (60-70 years old) who introduced herself as the owner of the house told the SMM that she had noticed the damage after hearing an explosion around 17:45 on 27 June while she was inside the house.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardwareof 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

Positioned on the northern edge of the Zolote disengagement area for about ten minutes, the SMM heard six undetermined explosions 5km south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area). Positioned in Zolote for about 35 minutes, the SMM heard eight undetermined explosions assessed as artillery rounds 7-10km south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

Positioned near the Stanytsia Luhanska and Petrivske disengagement areas, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, on 28 June an SMM mini-UAV spotted six multiple-launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) near Chabanivka (66km north-west of Luhansk). On the same day, an SMM long-range UAV spotted two probable self-propelled howitzers (a 2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm and a 2S3 Akatsiya, 152mm) near Ocheretyne (31km north-west of Donetsk). On 29 June, the SMM saw 18 self-propelled howitzers (2S1) near Bakhmut (formerly Artemivsk, 67km north of Donetsk).

In violation of withdrawal linesin a non-government-controlled area, on 28 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) near Dokuchaievsk (three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) were previously observed in the same area, see SMM Daily Report 27 June 2018.).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a government-controlled area, on 28 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) near Zaporizke (70km south of Donetsk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. On 29 June, in a storage site in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, the SMM noted that 20 self-propelled howitzers (18 2S1 and two 2S3)were again missing, as well as four self-propelled howitzers (2S1) missing for the first time.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[2]in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, an SMM mini-UAV spotted, on 28 June, three armoured combat vehicles (type undetermined) near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk) and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (type undetermined) near Popasne (60km north-west of Luhansk). On the same day, an SMM long-range UAV spotted three infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP-2) in Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk). The SMM also saw two IFVs (BMP-1) nearPopasna.In non-government-controlled areas, on 29 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted an APC(BTR-80) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRM-1k) near Zhovte (17km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM continued to facilitatethe operation of the DFS, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and table below for details). The SMM also continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and to a fibre optic cable near Stanytsia Luhanska0.5 km south-west of the Prince Ihor monument along road P22. In addition, a representative from the Luhansk Water company told the SMM that the works on the Obozne-Petrivske water supply system had been completed on 28 June.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.