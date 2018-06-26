Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 25 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The Mission followed up on reports of a civilian casualty in Trokhizbenka. It observed fresh damage caused by shelling in a residential area of Pikuzy. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas as well as in Zaichenko and at a heavy weapons holding area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring the security situation around the station, as well as a water pumping station in Artema and a water pipeline in Stanytsia Luhanska. In Lviv, the SMM continued to follow up on media reports of an attack on and killing of a member of the Roma community in the city.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations,[1] including about 190 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 280 explosions).

On the evening and night of 24-25 June, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from east to west, two projectiles from west to east, a projectile from south-west to north-east and an undetermined explosion, followed by totals of 12 undetermined explosions, 48 projectiles (eight from east to west, seven from west to east, four from south-west to north-east, two from north-east to south-west, seven from east-south-east to west-north-west, ten from east-north-east to west-north-west and ten from west-south-west to east-north-east) and an illumination flare in vertical flight, all 1-4km south.

During the day on 25 June, positioned on the south-eastern edge of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard seven undetermined explosions and about 15 shots and bursts of small-arms fire, all 1-3km south-east.

The same day, positioned about 1km north-west of the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard seven undetermined explosions and five shots of small-arms fire, all 2-5km south-south-west.

On the evening and night of 24-25 June, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from north-west to south-east, two projectiles from north to south, a projectile from south-west to north-east, two projectiles from south to north and an undetermined explosion, followed by totals of five undetermined explosions, 303 projectiles (one from south-east to north-west, 99 from south to north, 78 from south-south-west to north-north-east and 125 from north-west to south-east), 32 bursts, three muzzle flashes and an illumination flare from south-east to north-west, all 1-2km east.

On the evening of 24 June, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 14 undetermined explosions and about 50 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 3-8km west.

On the evening and night of 24-25 June, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 12 explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of mortar (120mm) fire, eight explosions assessed as impacts of artillery (122mm) rounds and 50 shots of small-arms fire, all 5-6km south-west, followed by ten explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-1) cannon (73mm) fire, 20 explosions assessed as impacts of artillery rounds and 160 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 6-10km south-east and south-south-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 25 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 100 explosions).

The SMM followed up on reports of a civilian casualty. In Trokhizbenka (government-controlled, 32km north-west of Luhansk), a man (43 years old) told the SMM that his right ankle had been injured in a small explosion on 22 June, about 200m north of his home on Stepan Razin Street, near a creek. He said that he had heard some popping and had seen smoke and fire near his feet, and that then he had noticed his leg was covered in blood. He said that he had gone to a nearby shop also on the same street for help and had then been taken by ambulance for treatment at the central regional hospital in Novoaidar (government-controlled, 49km north-west of Luhansk) and released the same day. The shopkeeper in Trokhizbenka told the SMM that the man had come into the shop with blood on his leg. At the hospital in Novoaidar, a doctor told the SMM that on 22 June the man had been treated for burns to his right ankle and then released.

The SMM again saw fresh shelling impacts in a residential area of Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol). (See SMM Daily Report 25 June 2018.) At 18 Akhmatova Street, the SMM saw an impact on the west-facing metal wall of a garage as well as grenade shrapnel and scorched grass at the base of the wall. The SMM assessed that the impact and damage was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a westerly direction. Approximately 5m west of the wall, the SMM observed remnants of a second grenade twisted around a metal rod supporting a vine and noted that the grass was scorched at the base of the metal rod. The resident of the house at 18 Akhmatova Street (woman in her sixties) told the SMM that she had heard two explosions around 19:00 on 24 June from inside her house, and a neighbour (woman in her fifties) said she had heard one explosion around the same time.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On 23 June, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) again spotted an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) mounted on a truck on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area. (See SMM Daily Report 20 June 2018.)

On the night of 24-25 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded, in sequence, six projectiles in flight from north to south 2-4km south-south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area), five undetermined explosions 8-13km east-north-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area), an illumination flare in vertical flight 4-7km south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area) and eight projectiles from east to west 8-12km south (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

Positioned inside the Zolote disengagement area on the north-eastern edge of Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk) on 25 June, the SMM heard three undetermined explosions 4-7km south-south-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

Positioned in Zolote-4 (government-controlled, 59km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard five undetermined explosions 4-6km south-south-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

Positioned in Styla (non-government-controlled, 34km south of Donetsk), the SMM heard 25 explosions 2-4km south (assessed as outside the Petrivske disengagement area). Positioned about 4km south of Styla for about 40 minutes, the SMM heard 29 undetermined explosions 1-3km south-east and south (assessed as outside the disengagement area) and 40 explosions 1-3km south-west (unable to assess whether inside the disengagement area), as well as heard and saw one explosion assessed as an impact about 300m south (assessed as outside the disengagement area). Due to security considerations, the SMM then left the area.

While present at the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area on 25 June, the SMM observed a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area, on 23 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted five self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Vyskryva (76km west of Luhansk).

In violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area, on 23 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted at least five armed men firing four outgoing mortar (2B11 Sani, 120mm) rounds near Pakhalivka (40km west of Luhansk) in a northerly direction toward a Ukrainian Armed Forces position.

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw two tanks (T-64) at a checkpoint outside of Krasne (65km north of Donetsk) and 17 self-propelled howitzers (ten 2S1 and seven undetermined), ten tanks (four T-80B and six undetermined) and seven towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) at a railway station in Rubizhne (84km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines in Donetsk region, the SMM noted that five such sites continued to be abandoned and that the following weapons continued to be missing: 64 towed howitzers (58 2A65 Msta-B, 152mm and six 2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm) and 11 multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm).

In non-government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines in Donetsk region,* the SMM saw six self-propelled howitzers (2S1) and continued to note as missing five mortars (four PM-38, 120mm and one 2B11).

The SMM revisited three permanent storage sites whose locations were beyond the respective withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and noted that one such site continued to be abandoned and that the following weapons were again missing: 26 tanks (14 T-72 and 12 T-64), 15 anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) and nine mortars (2B14 Podnos, 120mm).

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[2] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 23 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (MT-LB) near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Trokhizbenka. On 24 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted an APC (BTR-70) and an IFV (BTR variant) in Zolote-4. On 25 June, the SMM saw an IFV (BMP-1) loaded on a transporter near Kapitanove (49km north-west of Luhansk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 23 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) about 3.5km north-west of Berezivske (53km north-west of Luhansk) and an APC (BTR-80) near Krasnyi Lyman (30km north-west of Luhansk). On 25 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-1) and an APC (BTR-80) near Zhovte (17km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed mine hazard signs as well as demining. At a government-controlled checkpoint on road H-20 near Berezove (government-controlled, 31km south-west of Donetsk), for the first time, the SMM saw a mine hazard sign with white lettering indicating “Mines” in Ukrainian on a red square board nailed to a tree about 2m east of the side of the road. Near Kozachyi (government-controlled, 41km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw a group of eight people wearing clothing bearing the logo of an international demining organization demining along the east and west sides of road P-22.

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS as well as demining activities around the station, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and table below for ceasefire violations). The SMM also continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and monitored repair works to a water pipe in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. At a border crossing point near Novoazovsk (102km south of Donetsk) for thirty minutes, the SMM saw seven cars (two with Ukrainian and four with Russian Federation licence plates, and one with “DPR” plates), a minivan (with Ukrainian licence plates) and a covered cargo truck (with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine, and four cars (one with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence plates, and two with “DPR” plates) and five covered cargo trucks (three with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence plates, and one with “DPR” plates) exiting Ukraine.

The SMM continued to follow up on the physical attack on members of the Roma community on 23 June in Lviv city (see SMM Daily Report 25 June 2018). At the site of the attack, in a forested area along Truskavetska Street on the southern edge of Lviv, the SMM saw a blood-stained mattress and pillow and burn traces on the ground. At a hospital in Lviv, the SMM spoke with a man (19 years old) who said he was originally from Mukacheve in Zakarpattia region (157km west of Ivano-Frankivsk). According to medical staff, he had sustained seven stab wounds to his chest. The man told the SMM that the group who had assaulted him on the night of 23 June had visited the settlement where he was living twice in the days before the attack. According to him, at around midnight on 23 June, a group of ten young men entered the settlement and began hitting tents and setting a fire and attacking people, which he said had led to the death of his brother-in-law. At the Lviv Regional Forensic Medical Examination Bureau, where the SMM followed up on the reported fatality, it was told information could not be provided on the incident since there was an ongoing investigation.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.