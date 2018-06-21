Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 20 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous reporting period. The Mission followed up on reports of a civilian casualty near Trokhizbenka. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it observed ceasefire violations near the Zolote disengagement area. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and was also restricted at a checkpoint in Kozatske. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring the security situation around the station. It also facilitated and monitored repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema, to the water distribution network in Stanytsia Luhanska and to an electric transformer station near Vasylivka. In Kharkiv, the SMM monitored a gathering in front of the City Council building and saw smoke inside the building.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including about 90 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 185 explosions).

On the evening and night of 19-20 June, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from west to east and a projectile from south-west to north-east, followed by totals of four undetermined explosions, two muzzle flashes and 31 projectiles (27 from west to east and four from south-east to north-west), all 1-3km south.

On the evening and night of 19-20 June, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from south-west to north-east, an undetermined explosion, a projectile from south-west to north-east, five projectiles from north-west to south-east, an undetermined explosion, two projectiles from north-west to south-east and two projectiles from south-east to north-west, followed by totals of 22 undetermined explosions, about 200 projectiles (about 100 from south-east to north-west, about 70 from north-west to south-east and about 30 from south-west to north-east) and 16 bursts, all 4-6km east.

On the evening and night of 19-20 June, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) recorded, in sequence, an undetermined explosion, a projectile in flight from north-west to south-east and two projectiles from north-east to south-west, followed by 12 projectiles (six from east to west, four from west to east, one from north to south and one from north-west to south-east), all 3-6km south.

During the day on 20 June, positioned on the south-eastern edge of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) for about seven hours, the SMM heard an explosion assessed as an outgoing round 3-5km south-east, followed by an explosion assessed as an impact 2-3km south-east. The SMM also heard six undetermined explosions 2-5km east and south-east.

The same day, positioned on the western edge of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about seven hours, the SMM heard about 25 undetermined explosions and about 150 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 2-5km at directions ranging from south to north-north-west.

Positioned on the eastern edge of Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk) for about four hours, the SMM heard 20 undetermined explosions and 30 shots and bursts of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm) and small-arms fire, all 2-7km at directions ranging from south-west to north.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (ten explosions).

During the day on 20 June, positioned in Vrubivka (government-controlled, 72km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard two explosions assessed as impacts 1.5-2.5km north-west.

The SMM followed up on reports of a civilian casualty near Trokhizbenka (government-controlled, 32km north-west of Luhansk). On 20 June, representatives of an international organization told the SMM that a resident of Trokhizbenka (man in his forties) had been injured in an explosion of an unidentified device on the morning of 20 June while he had been driving a car with three passengers on an unpaved road from the town towards the Sieverskyi Donets river. Medical staff at a clinic in Trokhizbenka told the SMM that at around 06:30 on 20 June, a man (in his forties) had been brought with multiple injuries to his legs and then transferred to a hospital in Novoaidar (government-controlled, 49km north-west of Luhansk). Medical staff at the hospital in Novoaidar told the Mission that at around 09:15 on 20 June, a man (in his forties) had been admitted with serious injuries to his legs and had immediately undergone surgery. The staff said that the man’s injuries had been caused by an explosive device that had gone off in the area of Trokhizbenka in the early morning of the same day. The SMM was unable to access the explosion site due to security considerations.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening and night of 19-20 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded three undetermined explosions 5-10km east-north-east, east and south (assessed as outside the disengagement area). During the day on 20 June, positioned in Zolote, the SMM heard three undetermined explosions 5-10km south-south-west and west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

The same day, positioned on the north-eastern edge of Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw two armed Ukrainian Armed Forces members leave the Zolote disengagement. The SMM also observed a vehicle with four Ukrainian Armed Forces members drive out of the disengagement area and later saw the same vehicle with five Ukrainian Armed Forces members enter the area (the SMM did not observe weapons in the vehicle).

During the day on 20 June, positioned in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area and near the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, on 19 June, an SMM mini- unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K35 Strela-10) in the yard of a house in Zolote, and an SMM long-range UAV spotted four self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Bila Hora (54km north of Donetsk). The same day, the SMM saw a tank (T-64) loaded on a stationary truck in Katerynivka (37km west of Donetsk), nine towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) and four anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) near Vodiane (42km south-west of Donetsk) and seven self-propelled howitzers (2S1) on the eastern edge of Bohoiavlenka (46km south-west of Donetsk).

In violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, on 19 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) near Sofiivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove, 40km north-east of Donetsk). On 20 June, the SMM saw four multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) near Novoamvrosiivske (56km east of Donetsk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites in non-government-controlled areas, on 19 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted ten tanks (T-64) positioned on firing ranges and 21 additional tanks (20 T-72 and one T-64) stationary in a training area near Ternove (57km east of Donetsk) as well as ten tanks (T-72), a surface-to-air missile system (9K35), three towed howitzers (D-30) and six self-propelled howitzers (2S1) near Pokrovka (41km east of Donetsk). On 20 June, the SMM saw four self-propelled howitzers (2S1) in a training area near Pokrovka.

In government-controlled areas, on 19 June, the SMM saw two tanks (T-64) each loaded on a stationary truck in Yelyzavetivka (40km south-west of Donetsk). On 20 June, the SMM saw three tanks (types undetermined) and a surface-to-air-missile system (type undetermined) in a compound near Zatyshne (64km south-west of Donetsk), two self-propelled howitzers (2S1) each loaded on a flatbed trailer travelling south-east near Krasna Poliana (73km south-west of Donetsk) and three self-propelled howitzers (2S1) near Zachativka (74km south-west of Donetsk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, the SMM noted that 15 towed howitzers (nine 2A65 and six D-30), five self-propelled howitzers (2S1), nine anti-tank guns (MT-12) and 28 mortars (12 M120 Molot, 120mm, 15 2B11 and one BM-37, 82mm) were again missing.

In non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, the SMM saw five self-propelled howitzers (2S1) and six towed howitzers (2A65), and noted that two self-propelled howitzers (2S1) were again missing. It also noted that one such site continued to be abandoned, with seven towed howitzers (2A65) and two self-propelled howitzers (2S1) missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[2] and other indications of military presence in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 19 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted a probable IFV (BMP-2) in northern Dolomitne (53km north-east of Donetsk), and an SMM mini-UAV spotted an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (MT-LB) near Zolote as well as another APC (BTR-variant) in the yard of a house in Zolote.

The same day, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two recently dug firing positions (assessed as at least 20 days old) and four recent craters assessed as caused by 120mm mortar rounds on the north-eastern edge of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk), as well as four persons in camouflage clothing and two military vehicles in the village (for previous observations of this area, see SMM Daily Report 20 June 2018). The UAV also spotted a recently built roadblock on a road in northern Dolomitne (not visible in imagery from 25 May 2018).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 19 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two recently dug trenches, both assessed as having been dug between 25 and 27 May 2018: one about 700m south-east of Travneve and the other in southern Dolomitne (about 400m south-east of the abovementioned roadblock).

The SMM continued to observe mines. On 19 June, an SMM mid-range UAV again spotted 16 anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid across a road between Travneve and Dolomitne, about 200m east of the eastern edge of Travneve. (See SMM Daily Report 21 December 2017.) The same day, an SMM long-range UAV again spotted 16 anti-tank mines (TM-62) on road M03 between Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk) and Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk). (See SMM Daily Report 13 January 2018.)

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the DFS, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and table below for ceasefire violations).

The SMM facilitated and monitored repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (26km north of Luhansk), the water distribution network in Stanytsia Luhanska and to an electric transformer station near Vasylivka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

The SMM visited two border areas not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for one hour, the SMM saw 24 cars (six with Ukrainian, 14 with Russian Federation and one with Lithuanian licence plates, and three with “DPR” plates) and five covered cargo trucks (with Ukrainian licence plates) exiting Ukraine and 11 cars (eight with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates, and one with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine. While at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about one hour, the SMM saw ten cars (five with Ukrainian licence plates, and five with “DPR” plates) exiting Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, the SMM monitored a gathering in front of the City Council building at 7 Konstytutsii Square. At around 09:15 on 20 June, the Mission saw 100 people (mostly men, various ages), some of whom were known to the SMM as members of the Samopomich political party, of National Corps, and of anti-corruption organizations. The members of National Corps told the Mission that they were requesting the cessation of construction of a building in the city. There was no police presence. The SMM saw scuffles between some of the people and security guards as the former were refused entry into the building by the latter. At around 10:00, inside the building, the SMM observed smoke and that the city council hall on the third floor was filled with smoke. The Mission saw about 150 people inside the hall coughing and later an empty smoke grenade on the second floor. The SMM also saw that a man (in his fifties) was yelling at the mayor of Kharkiv city and then immediately taken away by city council members. About one hour later, the Mission noted that the smoke had dispersed and saw furniture blocking the corridor leading to the hall (the furniture was subsequently removed). There were about 50 police officers in the corridor. Outside the building, a press officer of the local police told the SMM that the police had launched an investigation under Article 296 (hooliganism). The Mission did not observe further incidents.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.