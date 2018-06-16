Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 15 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours. Surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft gun rounds were fired in the direction of an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle flying over Betmanove. The Mission observed damage caused by shelling and small-arms fire in and near residential areas of Pikuzy, Dokuchaievsk, Holubivske and Holubivka, as well as near Bohdanivka. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote disengagement areas. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and was also restricted near Sosnivske. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring the security situation around the station. It monitored and facilitated repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema and to sewage and water pipelines leading to the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including about 185 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 250 explosions).

On the evening and night of 14-15 June, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, four undetermined explosions, 11 projectiles in flight from east to west and five undetermined explosions, followed by totals of 38 undetermined explosions, one illumination flare in vertical flight, three muzzle flashes, 55 projectiles (19 from east to west and 36 from west to east) and two bursts of undetermined weapons, all 1-3km south.

On the evening and night of 14-15 June, the SMM camera at the Oktiabr mine (non-government-controlled, 9km north-west of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, three projectiles in flight from south-west to north-east, one projectile from east to west and one projectile from south-west to north-east, followed by totals of seven undetermined explosions, 12 projectiles (five from east to west, six from south-west to north-east and one from west to east) and a burst of an undetermined weapon, all 2-4km north-east.

On the evening of 14 June, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 81 explosions (76 assessed as undetermined, three as outgoing and two as impacts of undetermined weapon rounds) and about 750 bursts and shots of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 3-6km south-east. On 15 June, while in the same location the SMM heard 20 undetermined explosions 3-5km south-east.

On the evening and night of 14-15 June, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 14 undetermined explosions and eight bursts of small-arms fire, all 3-6km west and north-west.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 100 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 170 explosions).

While in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 58 explosions (ten assessed as outgoing rounds of artillery and the remainder assessed as outgoing rounds of undetermined weapons), all 4-12km at directions ranging from west to north.

Surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft gun rounds were fired in direction of an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over Betmanove (formerly Krasnyi Partyzan, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Donetsk). On 15 June, the UAV recorded the condensation trail of a missile following a ballistic trajectory at a significantly lower altitude than the UAV from the north-east. Immediately after, the UAV recorded a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) about 2km north-west of Panteleimonivka (non-government-controlled, 26km north-east of Donetsk), and about 4km north-east of the area where the UAV was flying, firing a second missile in the direction of the UAV which also followed a ballistic trajectory at a significantly lower altitude than the UAV. About three minutes later, the UAV recorded a probable anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) located near the surface-to-air missile system also firing several rounds in the direction of the UAV. The SMM assessed the fire as directed at the UAV (see SMM Spot Report 15 June 2018).*

The SMM observed damage caused by shelling and small-arms fire in and near residential areas. On 14 June, in Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol) near an abandoned school located at 14 Peremohy Street the SMM saw a fresh round-shaped crater 30m north-east of the north-facing wall of the school’s sports hall, assessed as caused by a 73mm recoilless gun (SPG-9) fired from a west-south-westerly direction. The SMM also observed two aluminum pieces (2.5cm by 2.5cm) lying on the ground next to the crater, assessed as stemming from a projectile.

At 27/2 Akhmatovoi Street in Pikuzy, the SMM observed two fresh holes on the west-facing wall of the abandoned building of the village council, assessed as caused by a 73mm recoilless gun projectile (SPG-9) fired from a west-south-westerly direction. The SMM also saw that around 20 corrugated roof panels on the south side of the roof above the holes had been destroyed or twisted, assessed as caused by an 82mm mortar round.

On 15 June, in Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk), at 112a Lenina Street the SMM saw two bullet holes in a west-facing window of a flat on the fourth floor of a five-storey apartment building, assessed as caused by 7.62mm calibre ammunition from an undetermined weapon fired from a westerly direction. The owner of the flat (woman, 36 years old) told the SMM that she was at home with her six-year-old son around 17:00 on 14 June in another room when she heard a thumping noise and then saw the damage.

In Holubivka (formerly Kirovsk, non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk), while accompanied by members of the armed formations and local media, the SMM observed damage caused by shelling in a residential area. At 6 Sevastopolska Street, the SMM saw a residential one-storey house with its roof entirely destroyed as well as asbestos and wooden beams’ debris lying on the ground, and a fresh hole in the west-facing wall, assessed as caused by an artillery round fired by an undetermined weapon from a westerly direction. The owner (woman, 60 years old) told the SMM that an explosion occurred around 20:20 on 14 June while she was on the street. She added that her husband, a 64-year old man with a disability, was inside the house at the time but did not sustain any injury.

On the same street, four workers who were repairing a torn electrical wire lying on the ground told the SMM the damage had been caused by shelling on the evening of 14 June.

About 50m south-east of the first impact site in Holubivka, at 25 Chapaieva Street on 14 June the SMM met a woman (18 years old) who told the SMM that her mother was at a hospital in Holubivka. Three members of the armed formations told the SMM that they had been informed that the woman was injured as a result of shelling in the garden of her house at 25 Chapaieva Street around 20:20 on 14 June. On 15 June, medical staff at a hospital in Holubivka told the SMM that a woman (41 years old) resident of 25 Chapaieva Street had been admitted to the hospital around 21:00 on 14 June with a shrapnel wound to her right hand and had been released on the same evening.

About 0.5-1km east of the first impact site, in Holubivka, at 5 Hirnychoriatuvalna Street in the yard of a one-storey house, the SMM observed a fresh crater assessed as caused by an undetermined weapon fired from a west-north-westerly direction. About 15m east of the crater, the SMM saw that the west-facing window of a summer kitchen was shattered and observed a hole in the body of a refrigerator inside the room as well as three holes in the east-facing wall and a broken window, assessed as caused by shrapnel. The SMM saw that two west-facing windows of the house (located 25m east of the crater and 9m east of the summer kitchen) were shattered. The SMM also observed multiple shrapnel marks to internal walls, doors and furniture. The owner (woman, 55 years old) told the SMM that she had heard an explosion at around 20:15 on 14 June while she was inside the house.

In Holubivske (non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk), accompanied by members of the armed formations, at 55 Luhanska Street, the SMM observed a fresh hole on the north-facing side of an asbestos roof of a barn located 20m west of a house, assessed as caused by an undetermined weapon fired from a northerly direction. The owner (man, 35 years old) told the SMM that he was in his garage when he heard an explosion at around 20:25 on 14 June.

In a field 150m south-east of the nearest civilian house on Luhanska Street in Holubivske, the SMM observed a fresh oval-shaped crater assessed as caused by an undetermined weapon round fired from a northerly direction.

The SMM also saw two fresh craters in a field 20m south of the road leading from Novohnativka (government-controlled, 40km south of Donetsk) to Bohdanivka (government-controlled, 41km south-west of Donetsk), and 50m south-west of the Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint located at the western entrance to Bohdanivka.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening and night of 14-15 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded, in sequence, five undetermined explosions, two projectiles in flight from south to north and an explosion assessed as the impact of a mortar or artillery round, all 3-5km east (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

On the night of 14 June, the SMM camera near Prince Ihor monument south-east of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk) recorded an undetermined explosion 3-5km west-north-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area. On 15 June, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard 50 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 3-6km west, assessed as outside the disengagement area.

Positioned near the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM observed a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum. In violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a self-propelled howitzer (2S3 Akatsiya, 152mm) loaded on a truck heading east near Ocheretyne (31km north-west of Donetsk). In a non-government-controlled area, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K33) near Panteleimonivka (see above).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw 17 tanks (T-64) and 12 multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) in Zachativka (74km south-west of Donetsk) and 13 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) in Khlibodarivka (65km south-west of Donetsk). In a non-government-controlled area, the SMM saw three tanks (T-72) in a training area near Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines in Donetsk region, the SMM noted that six self-propelled howitzers (2S1) and five towed mortars (2B9 Vasilek, 82mm) were present and four towed mortars (2B9) were present for the first time.

The SMM revisited a permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region and noted that a tank (T-64) continued to be missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles and anti-aircraft guns[2] in the security zone. In non-government-controlled areas, on 14 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted three infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP variant) near Khriashchivka (22km east of Luhansk). On 14 June, the SMM saw two armoured personnel carriers (APC) (a BTR and an MT-LB) in Kalmiuske (formerly Komsomolske, 42km south-east of Donetsk). On 15 June, the SMM observed three IFVs (BMP-1) in a training area near Sofiivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove, 40km north-east of Donetsk) and an SMM long-range UAV spotted a probable anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) near Panteleimonivka (see above).

In government-controlled areas, on 15 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted two IFVs (type undetermined) near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk). The SMM also saw an APC (BTR-60) and an IFV (BMP-2) in Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-2) near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2, 23mm) mounted on a truck near Lomakyne (15km north-east of Mariupol), an APC (BTR-variant) near Muratove (51km north-west of Luhansk) and an APC (BTR-80) in Stanytsia Luhanska about 200m north of the northern edge of the disengagement area.

The SMM observed new unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Petrivske. Approximately 30m west of the SMM camera, in a parking area used regularly for OSCE SMM vehicles, the SMM observed for the first time a piece of UXO, assessed as the tailfin of an exploded recoilless gun (SPG-9) round.

The SMM noted that the previously observed anti-tank mines at the Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint in the north-eastern outskirts of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) had been removed.

The SMM continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to and from the DFS, as well as demining activities around the station, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and table below for ceasefire violations).

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) as well as to sewage and water pipelines leading to the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about 40 minutes, the SMM saw 20 cars (six with Ukrainian and nine with Russian Federation licence plates as well as five with “DPR” plates) and a cargo truck (with Ukrainian licence plates) exiting Ukraine. The SMM also saw 13 cars (two with Ukrainian and three with Russian Federation licence plates as well as eight with “DPR” plates), a cargo truck (with “DPR” plates) and two buses (one with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) as well as two pedestrians (a woman, 30-40 years old, and a girl, five years old) entering Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.