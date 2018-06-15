Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 14 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions compared with the previous reporting period. In Pikuzy, a member of the armed formations fired shots in the general direction of the SMM. The Mission followed up on reports of civilian casualties in Kuibyshevskyi district of Donetsk city. It observed fresh damage caused by shelling in a residential area of Donetskyi. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three areas as well as in or near the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district, Pokrovka, Kozatske, Donetsk’s Kuibyshevskyi district and near Dovzhanske at the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near residential areas in Donetskyi. The Mission continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station, including through monitoring the security situation around the station. It continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations[1], including about 250 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 150 explosions).

On the evening and night of 13-14 June, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 110 undetermined explosions and over 320 bursts of heavy‑machine-gun fire, all 4-5km west-north-west.

On the evening and night of 13-14 June, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 12 explosions assessed as outgoing mortar rounds 3-5km south-east and about 80 further explosions (32 assessed as impacts of mortar rounds, 22 undetermined mortar rounds and the remainder undetermined) and about 550 shots and bursts of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 1-7km south-east and south-west.

On the evening and night of 13-14 June, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, an undetermined explosion, a shot in vertical flight, a muzzle flash and five projectiles in flight from south-east to north-west, followed by, in aggregate, 21 undetermined explosions, 752 projectiles (118 from north-west to south-east, 631 from south-east to north-west, two from south to north and one in vertical flight), 40 bursts and shots of undetermined weapons and a muzzle flash, all 2-4km east-north-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 170 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (21 explosions).

On the evening of 13 June, while in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 130 undetermined explosions 10-15km west. During the day on 14 June, positioned in Berezivske (non-government-controlled, 53km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 36 undetermined explosions about 10km north.

Members of the armed formations fired shots in the general direction of the SMM. In Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM saw two men in military-style clothing standing about 50m away, one of whom fired two short bursts with an assault rifle (AK-74) in the general direction of the SMM, at an upwards 45-degree angle. The armed man then took two to three steps in the direction of the SMM and fired another shot into the air in the general direction of the SMM, at an upwards 45-degree angle, after which both men turned and departed the area. (See SMM Spot Report 15 June 2018.)

The SMM continued to follow up on reports of civilian casualties. Following up on reports of two civilian casualties from the Kuibyshevskyi district of Donetsk city (non-government-controlled), the SMM spoke with a 42-year-old man with bandages on both his legs at the Donetsk Trauma Hospital. The man said that on 11 June he had been repairing the roof of a dormitory damaged by shelling at 13 Sofievska Street in Kuibyshevskyi district when shelling had started and he had been injured by shrapnel. The medical staff added that another man (25 years old) was still in the intensive care department but provided no further information.

The SMM observed fresh damage caused by shelling in a residential area of Donetskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km west of Luhansk). (See SMM Daily Report 12 June 2018.) On 13 June, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted fresh impacts at a residential property in the south of Donetskyi – two north-west of the house, one in a shed, and one in the garden south-east of the house – all assessed to have been probably caused by 120mm mortar rounds. At a nearby school (where the SMM observed a hole in its roof on 9 June), 100m west of the property, the UAV spotted two fresh impacts in the roof of the east-wing of the school and two fresh impacts in the yard, 60m north of the school, all assessed to have been probably caused by 120mm mortar rounds fired from a north-westerly direction. The UAV also spotted two trucks in revetted positions 30m east of the school and a truck in a revetted position 40m south of the school. The same UAV spotted a fresh crater 15m north-west of the nearest civilian property and at least 13 fresh craters on the southern edge of Donetskyi, near previously spotted underground shelters and a mortar pit – with a probable 120mm mortar (see below) – as well as 11 fresh craters in a field about 400m further south (all not visible in imagery from 9 June 2018), all assessed to have probably been caused by 120mm mortar rounds fired from a north-westerly direction.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

In the early hours of 12 June, the SMM camera in Petrivske recorded, in sequence, a burst of an undetermined weapon 0.5-1km south-west and two explosions assessed as impacts 1-1.5km south (all assessed as inside the disengagement area), followed by eight explosions assessed as impacts 1-1.5km at directions ranging from west-north-west to north-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

On the evening of 13 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded, in sequence, an illumination flare 2-4km south-east (assessed as inside the disengagement area), eight projectiles in flight from west to east 4-6km south (assessed as outside the disengagement area), four projectiles in flight from west to east 2-3km south-south-west (assessed as inside the disengagement area), a projectile from east to west 2-3km south-south-west (assessed as inside the disengagement area), a burst 4-6km south-south-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area) and seven projectiles from north to south 4-6km east (assessed as outside the disengagement area). The same evening, the SMM camera near the Prince Ihor Monument south-east of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk) recorded an undetermined explosion 5-10km north-north-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 14 June, positioned near all three disengagement areas, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines on 13 June in a non-government-controlled area, an SMM mini-UAV spotted a probable 120mm mortar on the southern edge of Donetskyi (see above).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites, the SMM saw approximately 30 tanks (T-64) and a self-propelled anti-aircraft system (2K22 Tunguska, 152mm) near a railway station in Zachativka (government-controlled, 74km south-west of Donetsk) and five tanks near Pokrovka (non-government-controlled, 36km east of Donetsk).

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles, anti-aircraft weapons, anti-tank weapons[2] and new military-type positions in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 10 June, aerial imagery revealed the presence of ten armoured combat vehicles near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk). On 13 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-1) near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk). The same day, the SMM observed two IFVs (BMP-1) in Popasna (69km west of Luhansk). On 14 June, the SMM saw an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-80) near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), two anti-aircraft guns (ZU-23, 23mm) – one mounted on a truck in Popasna and one hitched to a truck near Shchastia – and a loaded anti-tank rocket launcher (RPG-22 Netto, 72.5mm) propped up on a stack of tyres at a Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint near Kriakivka (38km north-west of Luhansk), pointing at passing vehicular traffic.

In non-government-controlled areas, west of Oleksandrivske (formerly Rozy Liuksemburh, 90km south-east of Donetsk), aerial imagery revealed the presence of three new military-type positions on 7 June (not visible in imagery from 26 May 2018). On 12 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted a new firing position near Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk) (not visible in imagery from 26 May 2018). On 12 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted a new firing position near Rozsadky (62km north-east of Donetsk) (not visible in imagery from 26 May 2018). On 13 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-1) near Nadarivka (64km west of Luhansk), two APCs (BTR-80) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Holubivka (formerly Kirovsk, 51km west of Luhansk), an IFV (BMP variant) near Kalynove (60km west of Luhansk) and an IFV (BMP-1) near Horlivka. On 14 June, the SMM saw two APCs (BTR-80) near Holubivske (51km west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed recently laid mines. On 14 June, at a Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint on the north-eastern outskirts of Popasna, the SMM observed 22 anti-tank mines (TM-62). Ten of the mines were laid in a row at 20-30cm intervals 5m from the north-side of a road. Two more rows, consisting of six mines each, were on the south side of the road, also 5m from the road and spaced at 20-30cm intervals. Earlier the same day, the mines had not been present there.

The SMM continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to and from the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), as well as demining activities around the station, including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see table below for ceasefire violations). Positioned about 2km east of the DFS, the SMM observed about 40 people fortifying a trench and probable bunker near road H-04, about 150m south-west from the nearest civilian house. The SMM observed trucks carrying at least 12 loads of dirt to the site.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk). The SMM also noted ten Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel repair a broken bridge south-west of Popasna.

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Dovzhanske (84km south-east of Luhansk) for 15 minutes, the SMM saw three cars, a mini-bus and a bus (all with Ukrainian licence plates) exiting Ukraine and a bus and four cars (all with Ukrainian licence plates) and three pedestrians entering Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.