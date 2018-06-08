Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 7 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions compared with the previous reporting period. The Mission followed up on reports of a boy injured while handling unexploded ordnance and civilians injured in Holubivske; it observed damage to civilian infrastructure in Dokuchaievsk and Pivdenne. In Pivdenne, the SMM observed the presence of Ukrainian Armed Forces in residential areas and heard about the lack of basic services in the area. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and was also restricted in Voznesenivka near the border with the Russian Federation and in Pivdenne, where the SMM heard warning shots nearby. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near Holmivskyi and Sofiivka. The Mission continued to monitor the security situation around the Donetsk Filtration Station and facilitated the departure of workers from the station. It continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema. The SMM visited two railyards in areas not under government control.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including about 240 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 270 explosions).

On the evening of 6 June, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 100 undetermined explosions and bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire 3-7km east-south-east and south-east.

On the evening of 6 June, while in Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 50 undetermined explosions 4-5km west-north-west and shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 2-3km north-west.

On the evening and night of 6-7 June, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, an explosion assessed as an impact 600-800m south, a projectile in flight from north-west to south-east, three undetermined explosions, a projectile from east to west, 18 projectiles from north-west to south-east, three projectiles from east to west and a projectile from east-south-east to west-north-west, all 0.5-1.5km south.

On 7 June, positioned in the Chyhari area of Pivdenne (government-controlled, 40km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard shots and a burst of small-arms fire 70-100m east assessed as warning shots (see below and Spot Report of 8 June 2018).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 40 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 50 explosions).

On the evening and night of 6-7 June, while in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard eight explosions assessed as impacts 8-15km west, nine undetermined explosions 8-15km west-north-west and eight explosions assessed as outgoing artillery rounds 2-4km north, as well as bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 8-15km west and west-north-west.

The SMM followed up on reports of a boy injured while handling unexploded ordnance (UXO). At a hospital in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM spoke with a boy (aged 14) who was missing his left hand and several fingertips on his right hand. The SMM observed white bandaging around his left wrist and that the affected fingers of his right hand were covered in a dark ointment. The boy told the SMM that he had found a thin pen-like object measuring 10-15cm in length with a red clasp, which he brought home, where it exploded in his hand. Medical staff at the hospital told the SMM that the boy’s left hand and wrist had been amputated, as had the fingertips of two fingers of his right hand, and that the boy was being treated for an injury to his retina. On 6 June, the boy’s aunt told the SMM that the explosion had occurred on 30 April at the boy’s home in Horlivka.

In the Chyhari area of Pivdenne, the SMM saw several burnt-down houses, some of which were still smouldering. The SMM observed at least 20 civilians in the area, several of whom told the SMM that the security situation had sharply deteriorated since mid-May. The SMM saw that five houses on Zarichna Street and one on Tsilinny Lane had been completely destroyed, while houses on Poltavska and Amurska streets were damaged. The SMM spoke with eight people (men and women, between 20 and 60) who told the SMM the area lacked schools, electricity, running water and basic supplies, while mobile communications were difficult to access. They added that medical services and shops were accessible in Toretsk (formerly Dzerzhynsk, government-controlled, 43km north of Donetsk) and Horlivka. The SMM observed a Ukrainian Armed Forces presence in at least six civilian buildings on Zarichna Street and Tsilinny Lane, including ammunition crates being stored in an abandoned home. It observed communications cables in the yards of several houses. About 600m south of Chyhari, the SMM observed a “DPR” flag being flown from the top of a slag heap, indicative of the closeness of the positions in this area.

At the start of the patrol, two SMM patrol members, led by Ukrainian Armed Forces officers along Poltavska Street, heard two single shots followed by a burst of small-arms fire about 70-100m east, assessed as warning shots. The two SMM patrol members immediately took cover on the ground and heard someone shout in Russian: “Do not approach!” An SMM vehicle drove forward to cover and pick up the two SMM patrol members. (See Spot Report of 8 June 2018.)

In Toretsk, the SMM met with seven internally displaced persons who said they had left Chyhari during the last two weeks due to violence in the area and that they were all experiencing difficulties finding accommodation.

The SMM observed fresh damage to civilian infrastructure in a residential area of Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk). At a shop at 96 Lenina Street, about 3.5m above the ground, the SMM observed an 8cm hole in a piece of plywood that was covering one of the shop’s west-south-west-facing windows. The SMM also observed a small scratch on one of the steps leading to the shop’s entrance. The manager of the shop told the SMM that the damage had been caused by shelling which occurred on 5 June at around 19:30. In a ground-floor apartment of an apartment building at 26 Lenina Street the SMM observed a 7cm hole in a cracked west-south-west-facing window and another hole, 10cm across and 3-4cm deep, in the wall opposite the window. The owner of the apartment (woman in her seventies) told the SMM the damage had occurred at around 20:00 on 5 June. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by undetermined rounds fired from a south-westerly direction.

The SMM followed up on media reports of passengers on a bus injured by mortar fire on 7 June. In south-eastern Holubivske (non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk), the SMM observed a white 14-seat bus with a cracked windshield, six 2cm holes in its hood, 25 2cm holes in its passenger-side door, broken passenger-side windows and punctured passenger-side tyres. On the floor inside the bus, the SMM saw blood and broken glass. The SMM also observed broken glass on the roadway 2-3m south-east of the bus. The bus was towed away shortly after the SMM completed its observations. On 8 June, members of the armed formations in Holubivka (formerly Kirovsk, non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk), told the SMM that five women and two men had been injured in the bus at around 10:30 on 7 June. Medical Staff at a hospital in Holubivka told the SMM that five women and two men had been admitted to the hospital on 7 June with shrapnel and glass injuries and that four women and one man had been subsequently released.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

During the day on 7 June, positioned near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM heard bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 3-4km west, assessed as outside the disengagement area. The same day, positioned near the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) near Sofiivka (formerly Karlo‑Marksove, 40km north-east of Donetsk) and a surface-to-air missile system (9K35 Strela-10) near residential areas of Holmivskyi (49km north-east of Donetsk) on 5 June (see SMM Daily Report 25 May 2018).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites in non-government-controlled areas, an SMM long-range UAV spotted 30 tanks (type undetermined) near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk) on 6 June. Near government-controlled Pidhorodne (73km north of Donetsk), the SMM observed four tanks (T-64).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In non-government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines in Donetsk region, the SMM observed two towed howitzers (D-30) and noted that 11 multiple-launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) and eight anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) remain missing.

The SMM revisited a permanent storage site whose location was beyond the respective withdrawal lines in Donetsk region and noted that 11 tanks (four T-64 and seven T-72) remain missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft gun[2] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 6 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted four infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (a BMP-2 and three other BMP variants) in Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Novoselivka Druha (23km north of Donetsk); an SMM long-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP‑2) near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk). Also on 6 June, the SMM saw an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and, on 7 June, an armoured recovery vehicle (BREM-2) near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 5 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted five IFVs (BMP-1), two armoured recovery vehicles (a BTS-2 and a BREM-1) and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (MT-LB) in Horlivka. The following day, an SMM long-range UAV spotted seven IFVs (BMP variants) and two APCs (BTR variants) near Novoselivka (37km north-east of Donetsk). On 7 June, the SMM saw three APCs (MT-LB) each with an anti-aircraft gun (ZU‑23, 23mm) mounted atop near Irmino (54km west of Luhansk), three APCs (MT-LB) each with an anti-aircraft gun (ZU‑23) mounted atop near Kadiivka and two APCs (a BTR-80 and a BRDM-2) in the western outskirts of Luhansk city.

The SMM continued to monitor the security situation in the area of the DFS. On 7 June, the SMM also facilitated the departure of Voda Donbassa employees from the DFS, which has suspended operations, and the demining of nearby areas. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard explosions and small-arms fire, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and the table for ceasefire violations).

The SMM continued to observe mines and UXO. Between Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk) and the DFS, the SMM again observed two rows of anti-tank mines laid out across the western part of road H-20 as well as the tail of an 82mm mortar shell. (See SMM Daily Report 5 June 2018.)

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk).

The SMM visited two railyards in areas not under government control. At the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk, 65km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed around 60 freight wagons marked “coal”. At the railway station in Rovenky (non-government-controlled, 54km south of Luhansk), the SMM observed up to 40 visibly empty open freight wagons and six tanks wagons, some of which bore the names of various petrochemical companies.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.