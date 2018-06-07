Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 6 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous reporting period. The Mission heard small arms fired near its position, assessed as directed at its SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying near Novoselivka Druha. An SMM long-range UAV was jammed near Debaltseve and Sofiivka. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote disengagement area. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and was also restricted near Izvaryne at the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to monitor the security situation around the Donetsk Filtration Station and again heard ceasefire violations in the area, despite security guarantees. It continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including, however, more explosions (about 270), compared with the previous reporting period (about 170 explosions). On the evening and night of 5-6 June, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from east to west, three undetermined explosions, four illumination flares in vertical flight and two projectiles from east to west, followed by totals of 52 undetermined explosions, nine illumination flares in vertical flight and 134 projectiles (121 from west to east, ten from east to west and three from south to north), all 0.5-3km south.

On the evening and night of 5-6 June, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard three explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of mortar and recoilless-gun (SPG-9, 73mm) fire 1-6km south-east, 12 explosions assessed as impacts (one mortar round, one round of recoilless-gun (SPG-9) fire and the remainder undetermined) 4-7km south-east and south, as well as eight undetermined explosions and about 240 shots and bursts of anti-aircraft-gun (ZU-23, 23mm), heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 2-6km at directions ranging from east-south-east to south.

On the evening of 5 June, while in Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 60 undetermined explosions, all 3-5km north-north-west. The following day, positioned on the eastern edge of Debaltseve, the SMM heard about 60 undetermined explosions, all 15-20km south-west.

On the evening of 5 June, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 35 undetermined explosions and about 20 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 4-6km south-west.

The same evening, while in Donetsk city centre (non-government-controlled), the SMM heard 20 undetermined explosions 8-10km north-west.

During the day on 6 June, positioned on the western edge of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about five hours, the SMM heard about 60 shots of small-arms fire, all 1-1.5km south-west and west-south-west. The same day, positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata for about four hours, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion and about 30 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 1-3km at directions ranging from south-west to north-west.

Positioned 1.6km south-south-east of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard two undetermined explosions and 30 shots and bursts of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm), heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 1-7km at directions ranging from south-east to south-west.

While conducting a mini-UAV flight near Novoselivka Druha (government-controlled, 23km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard ten bursts of small-arms fire about 1km south-west of its position, assessed as directed at the UAV. The SMM immediately took shelter in and around its armoured vehicles. Shortly thereafter, the SMM landed the UAV without damage and left the area.*

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 50 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (three explosions).

During the day on 6 June, positioned in Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk), the SMM heard 30 undetermined explosions 20-25km north-west, assessed as part of live-fire training near Dmytrivka (government-controlled, 43km north of Luhansk) outside the security zone. Positioned in Slovianoserbsk (non-government-controlled, 28km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 12 undetermined explosions 5-6km north-west and about 20 bursts of small-arms fire 2-3km south-south-east.

Positioned on the western edge of Novotoshkivske (government-controlled, 53km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard seven explosions assessed as impacts of mortar rounds, five explosions assessed as outgoing automatic grenade-launcher rounds and a burst of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 1.5-1.7km south-south-east.

Positioned 3km south of Muratove (government-controlled, 51km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard two explosions assessed as artillery rounds 2-2.5km south.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening of 5 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded 23 projectiles in vertical flight 4-6km south (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 6 June, positioned in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area and near the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, on 4 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K35 Strela-10, 120mm) on the eastern edge of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk). On 6 June, the SMM saw two stationary anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) at the railway station in Bakhmut (formerly Artemivsk, 67km north of Donetsk). In non-government-controlled areas, on 4 June, an SMM long-rang UAV spotted a mortar (2B11 Sani, 120mm) south-west of Kalynove (60km west of Luhansk) and on 5 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two tanks (T-64) parked between civilian houses in Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, 85km south of Donetsk) (see SMM Daily Report 10 April 2018). On 6 June, the SMM saw 13 stationary towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) east of Novooleksandrivka (75km south-east of Donetsk) (see SMM Daily Report 28 April 2018).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw 14 tanks (T-64 BV) and three surface-to-air missile systems (9K35 Strela-10), all stationary at the railway station in Bakhmut, and a tank (T-80) about 1km north of Mariupol (102km south of Donetsk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In non-government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines, the SMM noted that a towed howitzer (D-30) and 15 mortars (PM-38, 120mm) were again missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles (ACV)[2] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 4 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted three IFVs (BMP-2) within a residential area of Mykolaivka (57km north of Donetsk), five IFVs (BMP-1) near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), two IFVs (BMP-2) and an ACV (BMP variant) near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) and two armoured personnel carriers (APC) (MT-LB and BTR-70) about 50m from houses in Vershyna (63km north-east of Donetsk). On 5 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted ten IFVs (one BMP-2 and nine BMP variants) near Novotoshkivske.

In non-government-controlled areas, on 4 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an APC (MT-LB) near Nadarivka (64km west of Luhansk), as well as an APC (MT-LB variant) and an artillery reconnaissance vehicle (PRP-4 Nard) near Veselohorivka (64km west of Luhansk). On 5 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted a probable ACV (type undetermined) near Verkhnoshyrokivske. The SMM continued to observe mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). On 5 June, an SMM mid-range UAV again spotted at least 100 anti-tank mines (TM-62) about 2km east of Novotoshkivske, in a field about 150m south of road T1303 (see SMM Daily Report 27 April 2018). The following day, the SMM observed a metal object, assessed as a 120mm mortar tailfin, covered by an overturned plastic crate wrapped with red tape on a road about 1km north-west of Pavlopil (government-controlled, 26km north-east of Mariupol).

The SMM continued to monitor the security situation around the DFS. On the morning of 6 June, positioned on the western edge of Yasynuvata, the SMM saw three men in military-style clothing reinforcing positions surrounded by sandbags with shovels along the south-eastern side of road M04, about 1km south-east of the DFS. During the day, positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard explosions and small-arms fire, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and the table below for ceasefire violations).

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk).

The SMM visited two border areas not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk) for 20 minutes, the SMM saw 13 pedestrians (men and women) exiting Ukraine and a bus (with Ukrainian licence plates) and a pedestrian (man in his sixties) entering Ukraine. After being present for ten minutes, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.* While at a border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for 30 minutes, the SMM saw 18 pedestrians (men and women, aged 30-35) entering Ukraine. The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.

*Restrictions of SMM’s freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate The SMM’s monitoring and freedom of movement are restricted by security hazards and threats, including risks posed by mines, UXO, and other impediments – which vary from day to day. The SMM’s mandate provides for safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. All signatories of the Package of Measures have agreed on the need for this safe and secure access, that restriction of the SMM’s freedom of movement constitutes a violation, and on the need for rapid response to these violations. They have also agreed that the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination (JCCC) should contribute to such response and co-ordinate mine clearance. Nonetheless, the armed formations in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions frequently deny the SMM access to areas adjacent to Ukraine’s border outside control of the Government (see below). The SMM’s operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain restricted following the fatal incident of 23 April 2017 near Pryshyb; these restrictions continued to limit the Mission’s observations.

Denial of access: - Near Izvaryne at the border with the Russian Federation, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.

Related to disengagement areas and mines/UXO:

- The SMM was prevented from accessing parts of the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, with the exception of the main road, due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer of the JCCC told the SMM by phone that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed and informed the JCCC.[3]

- The SMM was prevented from accessing secondary roads in the Zolote disengagement area due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer of the JCCC told the SMM by phone that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed and informed the JCCC.4

- The SMM was prevented from accessing secondary roads south of the Zolote disengagement area due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. An armed formation member positioned on the southern side of the Zolote disengagement area told the SMM that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed.

Other impediments:

- An SMM long-range UAV was temporarily jammed while flying over areas near Debaltseve and Sofiivka (non-government-controlled, formerly Karlo-Marksove, 40km north-east of Donetsk).[4]

- While conducting a mini-UAV flight near Novoselivka Druha, the SMM heard ten bursts of small-arms fire 1km south-west, assessed as directed at the UAV. The SMM landed the UAV without damage and left the area.

[1] For a complete breakdown of the ceasefire violations, please see the annexed table. The SMM cameras at the entry-exit checkpoints in Marinka and Pyshchevyk, as well as at Oktiabr mine were not operational during the reporting period.

[2] This hardware is not proscribed by the provisions of the Minsk agreements on the withdrawal of weapons. [3] The SMM informed Ukrainian Armed Forces officers of the JCCC. Russian Federation Armed Forces officers of the JCCC have withdrawn from the JCCC as of 18 December 2017.

[4] The interference could have originated from anywhere in a radius of several kilometres of the UAV’s position.

