Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 4 June 2018

KYIV 5 June 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours. The SMM observed fresh impact sites in Shyrokyne. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and was also restricted near Izvaryne, an area in Luhansk region near the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line near Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Sentianivka and in Luhansk city. The SMM’s monitoring and facilitation of the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), as well as demining activities near the DFS, was interrupted after the SMM heard ceasefire violations in nearby areas. The Mission continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to the Petrivske pumping station in Artema.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations[1], including about 180 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 170 explosions).

On the evening and night of 3-4 June, the SMM camera at the DFS (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from west to east, eight projectiles from east to west and 15 projectiles from west to east, followed by totals of four explosions (one assessed as impact and the remainder undetermined), 73 projectiles (27 from east to west and 46 from west to east) and an illumination flare in vertical flight, all 0.2-2km south. The camera also recorded four projectiles from west to east, assessed as rounds of automatic grenade launcher, and their subsequent impacts 100-140m south (assessed as inside the DFS territory, on its south-western edge).

On the evening and night of 3-4 June, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, three projectiles in flight from south-west to north-east, an explosion assessed as outgoing and two projectiles from south-west to north-east, followed by totals of 246 projectiles (32 from north to south, 37 from north-west to south-east, 102 from south to north and 75 from south-east to north-west), 16 undetermined explosions and five illumination flares in vertical flight, all 1-4km east-north-east.

On the evening and night of 3-4 June, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 60 explosions (15 assessed as impacts, out of which three were assessed as impacts of mortar rounds; 12 assessed as outgoing, out of which four were assessed as outgoing mortar rounds; and the remainder undetermined), all 4-10km at directions ranging from east to south-west. The SMM also heard about 780 shots and bursts of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-8km at directions ranging from east-south-east to south. During the day on 4 June, while at the same location, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 3-5km south.

During the day on 4 June, positioned on the south-eastern edge of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) for about two and a half hours, the SMM heard about nine undetermined explosions 2-5km south-east and south. Positioned on the south-western edge of Avdiivka for about three hours, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions 4-6km south-east and south.

Positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about five hours, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions 2-5km west-south-west and west. Positioned on the north-western edge of Yasynuvata for about three hours, the SMM heard about 15 undetermined explosions 1-3km at directions ranging from south-west to west. Positioned about 1km north-west of the railway station in Yasynuvata for about three hours, the SMM heard about 15 undetermined explosions and about 15 bursts and shots of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 1-3km at directions ranging from south-west to north.

Positioned on road M04, about 400m west of Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk), for about three and a half hours, the SMM heard about ten undetermined explosions 3km south-west.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations[2], including, however, fewer explosions (one), compared with the previous 24 hours (about five explosions).

During the day on 4 June, positioned 2km south of Muratove (government-controlled, 51km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard an undetermined explosion and about 200 shots of small-arms fire, all 1-10km south and south-west.

The SMM observed fresh impact sites in Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol). On 30 May, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted fresh impact sites, including three destroyed buildings and six damaged buildings, as well as four craters in Shyrokyne. The SMM assessed them as caused by rounds of self-propelled howitzers (2S3 Akatsiya, 152mm) fired from a north-easterly direction. Most of the impacts were located about 300m south of the centre of the town.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening and night of 3-4 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from south-west to north-east and a projectile from west to east, followed by two projectiles in flight from north-west to south-east and a projectile from north-east to south-west, all 0.2-10km east (all assessed as outside the disengagement area). On 2 June, an SMM long-range UAV again spotted an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-1) and two armoured personnel carriers (APC) (an MT-LBS and a BTR-70) about 100-200m north of the disengagement area (see SMM Daily Report of 23 May 2018).

During the day on 4 June, positioned 3km north of Petrivske for about half an hour, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions 4-9km north-west as well as 14 shots and bursts of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire 2km north-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area). Positioned about 1km north of Petrivske for about ten minutes, the SMM heard two minutes of uncountable and overlapping explosions 2km west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 4 June, positioned in and near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw nine towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) and four anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) near Vodiane (42km south-west of Donetsk), as well as nine self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Bohoiavlenka (46km south-west of Donetsk). In non-government-controlled areas, on 2 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted three mortars (2B11 Sani, 120mm) near Sentianivka (formerly Frunze, 44km west of Luhansk). On 3 June, an SMM-mini UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K35 Strela-10) in a compound in Luhansk city.

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a government-controlled area, on 2 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted two surface-to-air missile systems (S-300) near Nikolske (formerly Volodarske, 97km south of Donetsk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines, the SMM saw nine towed howitzers (2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm) and noted that 28 mortars (12 M120 Molot, 120mm, 15 2B11 and one BM-37 82mm), 119 towed howitzers (45 D-20, 152mm, 47 2A36, 18 2A65 and six D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm), 18 self-propelled howitzers (18 2S3) and 21 anti-tank guns (12 D-48, 85mm and nine MT-12) were again missing. It noted that six self-propelled howitzers (three 2S1 and three 2A65) were missing for the first time.

The SMM revisited a heavy weapons permanent storage site in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and found the site abandoned and that 14 mortars (2B11) continued to be missing.

The SMM revisited a heavy weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area in Luhansk region, whose location was beyond the respective withdrawal lines, and noted that seven towed howitzers (D-30) continued to be missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft gun[3] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 3 June, the SMM saw a military truck towing an IFV (BMP-2) near Trudivske (47km south of Donetsk), and an APC (BTR-3) parked near a house in Kyrylivka (26km north-east of Mariupol). On 2 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP variant) and an APC (MT-LB) near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), five reconnaissance vehicles (BRDM-2) near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), five IFVs (two BMP-2 and three BMP-1) near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) and two IFVs (BMP-2) near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk). On 3 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) and two IFVs (BMP-2) near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk), three APCs (two BTR-80 and one BTR-70) near Troitske (30km north of Donetsk), six IFVs (three BMP-1, one BMP-2 and two BMP variant) and an APC (MT-LB) near Troitske and an IFV (BMP-1) near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 2 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted five IFVs (BMP-1) near Sentianivka as well as two IFVs (BMP-1) and two APCs (MT-LB) near Dovhe (22km north-west of Luhansk). On 3 June, an SMM mini-UAV spotted two APCs (BTR-80) in a compound in Luhansk city. On 3 June, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-1) near Sofiivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove, 40km north-east of Donetsk) and an APC (MT-LB) near Veselohorivka (64km west of Luhansk). On 4 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted an APC (MT-LB) near Lukove (72km south of Donetsk).

The SMM observed the presence of anti-tank mines. On 2 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time ten anti-tank mines laid across a road 6km south-west of the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk. On 3 June, an SMM mini-UAV again spotted nine anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in a row across the western carriageway of road H21 approximately 700m north-west of the junction between road H21 and a road leading to Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk). The same UAV again spotted 30 anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in seven rows on road H21, about 1.7km north-west of the aforementioned junction, and 42 anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid in three rows across road H21 about 200m south-east of the bridge in Shchastia (government-controlled, 20km north of Luhansk).

The SMM observed mine hazard signs and demining activities. The SMM saw about ten people wearing demining suits (including helmets and face shields) and vehicles of an international demining organization in a field marked with mine hazard signs (red square with “Mines!” written in Cyrillic) beside a road north-west of Sartana (government-controlled, 15km north-east of Mariupol) (see SMM Daily Report of 26 March 2018). On the northern outskirts of Nikishyne (non-government-controlled, 60km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM saw a Kamaz truck and three people carrying a metal detector in a field (marked with white tape) 20m west of the road running north from Nikishyne to the junction with roads M03 and E50 (see SMM Daily Report of 2 June 2018).

The SMM’s monitoring and facilitation of the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the DFS was interrupted due to ceasefire violations and presence of mines. On 4 June, on two occasions, the SMM continued to facilitate mine clearance conducted by demining teams of the armed formations of road H20 up to the access road to the DFS. On both occasions, positioned within a radius of 5km from the DFS, the SMM heard undetermined explosions and small-arms fire (see ceasefire violation section above), despite explicit security guarantees, and left the area.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station in Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk).

The SMM visited three border areas not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk) for about five minutes, the SMM saw 45 cars (26 with Ukrainian, 14 with Russian Federation and one with Belarusian licence plates, as well as four with “LPR” plates) and 60 pedestrians (men and women, aged 40-60) in a queue to exit Ukraine. A member of the armed formations then told the SMM to leave the area.*

While at a border crossing point near Sievernyi (60km south-east of Luhansk) for about half an hour, the SMM saw five pedestrians (three women and two men, aged 30-50) entering Ukraine.

While at a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about half an hour, the SMM saw 31 cars (18 with Ukrainian, five with Russian Federation and one with Georgian licence plates, as well as seven with “DPR” plates) and two covered cargo trucks (one with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) exiting Ukraine. The SMM saw four cars (two with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates) entering Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.

*Restrictions of SMM’s freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate

The SMM’s monitoring and freedom of movement are restricted by security hazards and threats, including risks posed by mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and other impediments – which vary from day to day. The SMM’s mandate provides for safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. All signatories of the Package of Measures have agreed on the need for this safe and secure access, that restriction of the SMM’s freedom of movement constitutes a violation, and on the need for rapid response to these violations. They have also agreed that the JCCC should contribute to such response and co-ordinate mine clearance. Nonetheless, the armed formations in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions frequently deny the SMM access to areas adjacent to Ukraine’s border outside control of the Government (see below). The SMM’s operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain restricted following the fatal incident of 23 April 2017 near Pryshyb; these restrictions continued to limit the Mission’s observations.

Denial of access:

At a border crossing point near Izvaryne, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area. Related to disengagement areas and mines/UXO:

The SMM was prevented from accessing parts of the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, with the exception of the main road, due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer of the JCCC told the SMM by phone that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed and informed the JCCC.[4] The SMM was prevented from accessing secondary roads in the Zolote disengagement area due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer of the JCCC told the SMM by phone that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed and informed the JCCC.5 The SMM was prevented from accessing secondary roads south of the Zolote disengagement area due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. An armed formation member positioned on the southern side of the Zolote disengagement area told the SMM that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed. The SMM did not travel north on a road leading towards Shchastia due to the possible presence of mines. A member of the armed formations told the SMM that only limited demining activities had taken place in the area during the previous week. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed. Other impediments:

In Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), an SMM interlocutor told the SMM that she could not provide the SMM with information about civilian casualties without written permission from a senior “DPR” member. [1] For a complete breakdown of the ceasefire violations, please see the annexed table. The SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Marinka was not operational during the reporting period.

[2] This hardware is not proscribed by the provisions of the Minsk agreements on the withdrawal of weapons.

[3] The SMM informed Ukrainian Armed Forces officers of the JCCC. Russian Federation Armed Forces officers of the JCCC have withdrawn from the JCCC as of 18 December 2017.

Contacts

Tetiana Tesliuchenko

National Public Relations Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0988

Mobile: +38 067 828 15 78

Mobile: +38 050 334 14 54

tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Liudmyla Palamar

National Outreach Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0965

Mobile: +38 067 828 06 79

Mobile: +38 050 387 93 98 liudmyla.palamar@osce.org

smm-media@osce.org