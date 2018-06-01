Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 31 May 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous reporting period. The SMM followed up on reports of civilian casualties from Zalizne, Shyroka Balka and Horlivka. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to facilitate access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), as well as repair works and demining activities in the area, in order to keep the station operational. The SMM heard ceasefire violations near the DFS despite security guarantees. It continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to high-voltage power lines near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka and Almazna, as well as to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including, however, more explosions (about 150), compared with the previous reporting period (about 130 explosions).

On the evening and night of 30-31 May, the SMM camera at the DFS (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from north to south 3-6km west, six projectiles from north to south 200-300m west, an explosion assessed as an impact 100-200m west-south-west and an explosion assessed as an outgoing round 4-6km west.

On the evening and night of 30-31 May, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, two illumination flares in vertical flight and an undetermined explosion, followed by totals of three undetermined explosions, 15 illumination flares in vertical flight, two muzzle flashes and 17 projectiles (one from north-east to south-west, six from south-west to north-east and ten from south-south-east to north-north-west), all 0.5-8km at directions ranging from north-east to east.

On the evening of 30 May, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 40 undetermined explosions and about 100 shots and bursts of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-5km north-west. It also heard and saw two illumination flares 3-5km north-west.

During the day on 31 May, positioned about 2km north-west of Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk) for about two hours, the SMM heard six undetermined explosions and about 100 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 3-5km north-west and north-north-west.

Positioned about 1km north-west of the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about five hours, the SMM heard 15 undetermined explosions and 55 shots of small-arms fire, all 1-5km at directions ranging from west to north-north-west. Positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata for about one and a half hours, the SMM heard about 30 undetermined explosions and two shots of small-arms fire, all 1-5km north-north-east, west-south-west and west-north-west.

Positioned in Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk) for about five hours, the SMM heard about 30 explosions (including 20 assessed as rounds of automatic grenade launcher) and 30 shots of small-arms fire, all 1-4km west-south-west and west-north-west.

Positioned on the western edge of Starohnativka (government-controlled, 51km south of Donetsk) for about 30 minutes, the SMM heard six explosions assessed as outgoing rounds from automatic grenade launchers and their subsequent impacts, as well as 20 shots of small-arms fire, all 3-5km north-north-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including five explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (21 explosions).

Positioned on the eastern edge of Trokhizbenka (government-controlled, 32km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 15 shots and a burst of small-arms fire 0.3-1km east, assessed as live-fire training in the security zone, in violation also of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training (exercises) in the security zone.

The SMM followed up on reports of civilian casualties. On 30 May, at a hospital in Toretsk (formerly Dzerzhynsk, government-controlled, 43km north of Donetsk), medical staff told the SMM that the body of a 15-year-old girl from Zalizne (formerly Artemove, government-controlled, 42km north-east of Donetsk) had been brought to the hospital on 28 May. Medical staff added that, based on the body’s examination, the girl had died instantly on 28 May due to shrapnel wounds. In Toretsk, a representative of the military-civil administration and the deputy head of police told the SMM separately the 15 year-old girl had been killed on 28 May from the explosion of a mortar round that had detonated in front of her house at 11 Michurina Street in Zalizne.

The SMM followed up on information provided by medical staff at hospital no. 2 in Horlivka on 14 May about a 53-year-old man that had been admitted with shrapnel wounds to his right arm. On 30 May, the sister of the man told the SMM by phone that her brother had sustained shrapnel wounds while outside his house at 142 Plotinna Street in Shyroka Balka (non-government-controlled, 34km north-east of Donetsk) on 13 May. A community representative from Ozerianivka (non-government-controlled, 35km north-east of Donetsk) also told the SMM by phone that a 53-year-old man had been injured by shrapnel to his right shoulder while outside his house at the abovementioned address.

The SMM followed up on reports from a healthcare representative in Horlivka on 17 May that a 61-year-man had sustained shrapnel wounds to his right side and lower lumbar region from shelling in the morning of the same day while in the garden of his house at 54 Mezhlauska Street in the Kallinvoskyi district of Horlivka. The man’s wife and a neighbour separately told the SMM that the man had been injured by shrapnel from shelling while in the garden of his house on the morning of 17 May.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

During the evening and night of 30-31 May, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from east-north-east to west-south-west 0.5-1km east-north-east, assessed as fired from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area), a projectile in flight from south to north 5-10km east and a burst from north to south, followed by 11 projectiles (five from north-west to south-east, one from south-west to north-east, one from east-north-east to west-south-west, one from south-south-west to north-north-east, one from east to west, one from west to east and one in vertical flight), including four assessed as fired from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, a burst and four explosions (two undetermined and two assessed as outgoing rounds of a rocket-propelled grenade launcher), all 0.5-10km at directions ranging from east to south-south-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area). The camera also recorded two projectiles in flight from north to south 1-4km south (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 29 May, the SMM camera in Petrivske recorded an undetermined explosion 0.2-1km north-north-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 31 May, positioned in and near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, on 31 May, the SMM saw two towed mortars (2B9 Vasilek, 82mm) near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) heading north-west, three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) near Bakhmutske (77km north of Donetsk) heading north-east, as well as four stationary towed howitzers (D-30) near Novoaidar (49km north-west of Luhansk). On 30 May, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted three self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Druzhba (76km west of Luhansk). In a non-government-controlled area, on 30 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted two tanks (T-64) in Bezimenne (30km east of Mariupol).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a government-controlled area, on 31 May, the SMM saw four anti-tank guided missile systems (9P148 Konkurs, 135mm) near Bakhmutske heading north-east and four stationary anti-tank guided missile systems (9P148) near Novoaidar.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[2] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 30 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted five infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-1 or BMP-2) near Mykolaivka (40km south of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-2) near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-2) near Novohryhorivka (55km south of Donetsk), two IFVs (BMP-1) near Bila Kamianka (51km south of Donetsk) and an APC (BTR variant) near Myrne (63km south of Donetsk). On 30 May, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two IFVs (BMP-2) near Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 30 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an APC (MT-LB) in Bezimenne and an IFV (BMP-1) near Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, 92km south of Donetsk).

The SMM observed the presence of mines. On 30 May, a mid-range UAV spotted 29 anti-tank mines (AT-62) laid in four rows across a road south of Travneve (government-controlled, 51km north-east of Donetsk), which leads to Holmivskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km north-east of Donetsk) (see SMM Daily Report of 1 December 2017). On the same road, about 350m south of the aforementioned mines and north-east of Holmivskyi, the same UAV again spotted 17 anti-tank mines (AT-62) laid in three rows across the road (see SMM Daily Report of 31 March 2018).

On 31 May, in Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier at the gate of school no. 27 on Tsiolkovskoho Street told the SMM that the engineering unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been temporarily using the school building since August 2017. The principal of the school told the SMM that the pupils of the school had been relocated to other schools in Popasna (see SMM Daily Report of 5 August 2017).

The SMM continued to monitor the security situation and facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to and from the DFS, as well as of repair works to the DFS and demining activities around the station. Positioned near the DFS, the SMM heard explosions and small-arms fire, despite explicit security guarantees (see above and the table for ceasefire violations heard from the SMM’s positions in Yasynuvata, Kruta Balka, Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) and Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk)).

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to high-voltage power lines near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Almazna (non-government-controlled, 55km west of Luhansk), as well as to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk).

The SMM visited two border areas not under government control. While at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about an hour, the SMM saw three trucks (one with Ukrainian licence plates and two with “DPR” plates), three buses (two with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “DPR” plates), 37 cars (16 with Russian Federation and nine with Ukrainian licence plates, as well as 12 with “DPR” plates) and 16 pedestrians (seven men and nine women) exiting Ukraine. The SMM saw a bus with Russian Federation licence plates, seven cars (three with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as two with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine. While at a border crossing point near Ulianivske (61km south-east of Donetsk) for about 30 minutes, the SMM saw seven pedestrians (five men and two women) exiting Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.