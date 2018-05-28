Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 27 May 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions between the evenings of 25 and 26 May compared with the previous reporting period. Between the evenings of 26 and 27 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours. The Mission followed up on reports of a civilian casualty in Zhovanka. The Mission observed fresh damage as a result of shelling in Toretsk and Bohdanivka. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations in the Petrivske disengagement area and near the Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote disengagement areas. The Mission’s access remained restricted in all three areas, as well as in Pikuzy, Sosnivske, at a heavy weapons holding area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region and near Leonove, near the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. It continued to monitor and facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station and of demining activity in order to keep the station operational; it heard ceasefire violations in the area, despite security guarantees. The SMM also continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema and high-voltage power lines near Almazna, Yuzhna-Lomuvatka and Veselohorivka.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1] between the evenings of 25 and 26 May, including fewer explosions (about 170), compared with the previous reporting period (about 660 explosions). Between the evenings of 26 and 27 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 40 explosions, as compared with the previous 24 hours.

On the evening and night of 25-26 May, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 55 undetermined explosions and about 20 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 3-7km west, north-west, and north-north-west and eight explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of artillery fire and two explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of undetermined weapon(s) 2-4km south-east.

On the evening and night of 25-26 May, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 80 undetermined explosions and 80 bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 3-6km south-east and south-west. The following day, while at the same location, the SMM heard about 60 undetermined explosions and about ten bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 2-6km south-east and south-west.

On the evening and night of 25-26 May, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, 15 projectiles in flight from south-east to north-west, two muzzle flashes, three projectiles from south-east to north-west and an undetermined explosion followed by totals of two undetermined explosions, 73 projectiles (16 from north-west to south-east and 57 from south-east to north-west), ten illumination flares, and eight muzzle flashes, all 2-4km east-north-east.

Continuing on the evening and night of 26-27 May, the same camera recorded, in sequence, one illumination flare, four projectiles in flight from north-west to south-east, one projectile from south-east to north-west, and two undetermined explosions, followed by totals of nine undetermined explosions, 213 projectiles (115 from north-west to south-east, 59 from south-east to north-west, and 39 from west to east), four illumination flares, and three bursts, all 0.2km-2km east-north-east.

On the evening and night of 25-26 May, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station[2] (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, two projectiles in flight from south-east to north-west, three projectiles from north-west to south-east, nine projectiles from south-east to north-west, three muzzle flashes, and 13 projectiles from south-east to north-west, all 0.15km-5km west.

On 26 May, positioned on the south-western edge of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard 28 undetermined explosions, all 2-4km south-south-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 10), compared with the previous reporting period (60 explosions). Between the evenings of 26 and 27 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 40 explosions, as compared with the previous 24 hours.

On the evening of 26 May, while in Kadiivka (non-government-controlled, formerly Stakhanov, 50km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 21 undetermined explosions 10-12km north-north-west.

On 27 May, positioned in Berezivske (non-government-controlled, 53km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard five undetermined explosions and five bursts of small-arms fire, all 5-6km north-east.

The SMM continued to follow up on reports of a civilian casualty in Zhovanka. On 26 May, in the intensive care unit in a hospital in Bakhmut, the SMM spoke with a woman (60 years old) who said she had a piece of shrapnel removed from her abdomen. She said that around 19:30 on 21 May, she was leaving her house located at 32/2 Zhuravskoho Street in the government-controlled neighbourhood of Zhovanka in Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk) when she heard an explosion and saw blood on her abdomen. She said she was later taken by military ambulance to the hospital in Bakhmut. On 25 May, while at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk, a woman (in her fifties) told the SMM that she was a resident of Zhovanka and knew the injured woman and that shelling had taken place near 32/2 Zhuravskoho Street around 19:30 on 21 May. (See SMM Daily Report 24 May 2018.)

The SMM observed fresh damage as a result of shelling. On 26 May in Toretsk (government-controlled, 43km north of Donetsk), the SMM followed up on reports of damage to two hospitals.

At the Tuberculosis Hospital at 25 Haidara Street the SMM saw broken windows on the eastern side of the building on all three floors. Six patients (men, aged 40-50) told the SMM that they had been present when the shelling took place around 04:45 on the morning of 25 May.

Approximately 200m west of the Tuberculosis Hospital, the SMM observed broken windows, about 20 overall, on all three floors on the southern side of the building, damage to the southern side of the roof, and dents and holes in the outer southern wall of the Psychological Hospital. The SMM observed an impact, 2m wide, about 4m south of the building, near the entrance. The SMM observed that Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel had been staying in part of the hospital building, including before the shelling.

On 26 May, imagery from an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) revealed an impact on the eastern end of the roof of the Psychological Hospital, which the SMM assessed was caused by a 122mm artillery round. Damage to the southern-facing wall of the building and windows was also visible, along with debris on the ground. Imagery also revealed an impact 100m east of the hospital, which was assessed as caused by a 122mm artillery round fired from a south-easterly direction.

At 14 Rimskoho-Korsakova Street, the SMM saw a hole in the external upper eastern wall of an apartment building (about 650cm in diameter), on the third floor between two windows. At apartment no. 22 on the third floor, the SMM saw a hole about 30cm in diameter in the ceiling and a hole about 20cm in diameter in the floor. Three residents of the building (women, aged late thirties to sixties) told the SMM that the damage was caused by shelling around midnight on 25-26 May.

On 25 May, in Bohdanivka (government-controlled, 41km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM observed three impact sites. At the first impact site on 1 Lenina Street, the SMM saw at least 25 fresh holes from 4cm to 20cm wide on the south-facing concrete, garden wall, on the east-facing wall of a barn and a shattered window, all assessed to be caused by shrapnel. The SMM saw a crater about 10m south-east of the barn’s southern wall and assessed it as caused by a 122mm artillery round fired from a north-easterly direction. A female resident (eighties) who showed signs of shock said that the shelling had happened on 24 May around 21:30 and that she had been at home at the time.

At 52 Lenina Street, the SMM saw a fresh crater about 2m east of a house. The SMM saw 15 holes, up to 7cm in diameter in the north- and south-facing sides of an ambulance parked about 4m east of the house. The driver’s side window had been destroyed. The SMM assessed the damage to be caused by an artillery round (122mm) fired from a north-easterly direction.

At 56 Lenina Street, the SMM saw a fresh crater located about 15m south of a house. The SMM assessed that the crater was caused by an artillery round (either 122mm or 152mm) fired from a north-easterly direction.

On 26 May, at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk, a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer showed the SMM a hole on one of the modules used for checking the passports of civilians crossing the contact line. The SMM could see both an entrance and an exit hole and assessed that it was caused by a round of small arms fired from a southerly direction.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the night of 25-26 May, the SMM camera in Stanytsia Luhanska recorded four undetermined explosions and 18 muzzle flashes, all 2-4km south-east (all unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area).[3]

On the night of 25-26 May, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded, in sequence, ten projectiles in flight from west to east, one projectile in vertical flight, one undetermined explosion, two projectiles in vertical flight, and six undetermined explosions, all 3-8km at directions ranging from east to south (unable to assess four explosions as inside or outside the disengagement area, the rest assessed as outside).

During the day on 27 May, positioned in about 300m north of the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM heard five undetermined explosions 5-6km north-west. From another location within Zolote-4/Rodina, the SMM heard 14 shots of small-arms fire 1-2km north. Positioned on the north-eastern edge of Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard six explosions assessed as impacts of mortar rounds and five shots of small-arms fire, all 4-5km south-south-east. All ceasefire violations were assessed as outside the disengagement area.

On 16 May, the SMM camera in Petrivske recorded five undetermined explosions 500-800m north-north-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area). On 17 May, the same camera recorded four undetermined explosions 1.5-3km west-north-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area). On 24 May, the same camera recorded 24 projectiles in flight from south to north 1-2km west and north-north-west (all assessed as inside the disengagement area). On 25 May, the same camera recorded one undetermined explosion 500-800m west (assessed as outside the disengagement area) and four projectiles from south-west to north-east and one airburst, 1-3km west and south-west (all assessed as inside the disengagement area).

On 25 May, while driving south from Styla (non-government-controlled, 34km south of Donetsk) toward Petrivske, the SMM observed a fresh crater 8m east of the road. Twenty metres south, the SMM observed another fresh crater 1m east of the road, which was about 2m wide and 1m in depth. The SMM could not make further assessments due to security considerations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, on 25 May an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two probable self-propelled howitzers (type undetermined) under camouflage netting north of Zoria (40km north of Donetsk) and again spotted one towed howitzer (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) under camouflage near Petrivka (43km north of Donetsk). (See SMM Daily Report 26 May 2018.) On 27 May, the SMM observed 12 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) on railway flatbed cars at the railway station in Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk).

In violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, on 25 May, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted a tank (T-64) under camouflage netting in a residential area near Sosnivske (78km south of Donetsk) and seven tanks (T-72) and one self-propelled howitzer (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) in a training area near Sofiivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove, 40km north-east of Donetsk). On the same day, an SMM mini-UAV again spotted four tanks (T-64) under camouflage near Novohryhorivka (33km west of Luhansk) (see SMM Daily Report 21 April 2018).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in government-controlled areas on 27 May the SMM saw two tanks (T-72) being loaded onto flatbed trucks near Memryk (33km north-west of Donetsk), a tank (T-72) being transported on a flatbed truck north-west of Selidove (41km north-west of Donetsk), and three surface-to-air missile systems (9K35 Strela-10) near Kostiantynivka.

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a non-government-controlled area, the SMM saw a tank (T-64) being transported on a flatbed truck near Heorhiivka (15km south of Luhansk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. At three such sites in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, on 26 May, the SMM saw two towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) and noted that two sites were abandoned and that 11 MLRS (BM-21) and eight anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) remained missing.

The SMM revisited a permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area in Donetsk region on 26 May, whose location was beyond the respective withdrawal lines, and noted that 11 tanks (four T-64s and seven T-72s) were again missing.

The SMM revisited a heavy weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region on 26 May, whose location was beyond the respective withdrawal lines, and noted that seven towed howitzers (D-30) were again missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft gun[4] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 25 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-80) near Vershyna (63km north-east of Donetsk), an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Klynove (68km north-east of Donetsk), one infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-1) under camouflage netting near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), five infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (three BMP-1 and two BMP-2) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-1) under camouflage netting near Zalizne (formerly Artemove, 42km north-east of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-2) and probable command vehicle (BMP-1) near Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk), an APC (MT-LB variant) near Svitlodarsk, five IFVs (four BMP-1 and one BMP-2) and one anti-aircraft gun loaded on a truck under camouflage netting near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), an IFV (BMP-1) under camouflage netting near Troitske (69 km west of Luhansk), one IFV (BMP-1) under camouflage netting, and an APC about 5km south of Krymske. Also on 25 May, the SMM saw an armoured recovery vehicle (BREM-Ch), and two IFVs (BMP-1) near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk). On 26 May, the SMM saw four armoured reconnaissance vehicles (BRDM) near Halytsynivka (29km north-west of Donetsk) and one IFV (BMP-1) near Popasna.

In non-government-controlled areas, on 25 May, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-1) near Sosnivske and an armoured recovery vehicle (BTS-4A), and four IFVs (one BMP-1 missing its main gun, three undetermined variants under camouflage) in a training area near Sofiivka.

On both 26 and 27 May, the SMM continued to monitor and facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), as well as demining on roads leading to the station. On both 26 and 27 May, the SMM facilitated demining of the eastern side of road H20 up to the gate of the DFS by sappers from the Ukraine State Emergency Services and the demining of the intersection of roads M04 and H20 up to the gate of the DFS by sappers from the armed formations. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard undetermined explosions as well as small-arms fire (see ceasefire violation section above), despite explicit security guarantees.

On 26 and 27 May, the SMM continued to monitor and facilitate repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and high-voltage power lines near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), Almazna (non-government-controlled, 55km west of Luhansk) and Veselohorivka (non-government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk). From both sides of the contact line, the SMM also monitored and facilitated demining activities near the Maiorsk entry-exit checkpoint and a checkpoint in Horlivka to support construction by an international organization of facilities for civilians crossing the contact line.

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. On 27 May, while at a border crossing area near Novoazovsk (102km south-east of Donetsk) for 20 minutes, the SMM saw six cars (three with Ukrainian and three with Russian Federation licence plates) exiting Ukraine. The SMM saw seven cars (two with Ukrainian and four with Russian Federation licence plates, and one with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, and Kyiv.