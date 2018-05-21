Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 20 May 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region between the evenings of 18 and 19 May compared with the previous reporting period. Between the evenings of 19 and 20 May, it recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more ceasefire violations in Luhansk regions compared with the previous 24 hours. The SMM observed damage caused by gunfire to civilian properties in Pikuzy and Kriakivka. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it heard an explosion inside the Zolote disengagement area 300-500m from SMM patrols. The SMM observed military hardware and positions inside the Petrivske disengagement area. The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line near Vidrodzhennia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. Its access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere, including in Dovzhanske near the border with the Russian Federation. The Mission continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the Donetsk Filtration Station to assess damage and facilitate repair works; it heard ceasefire violations in the area, despite security guarantees. Small arms were fired towards an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle near the Donetsk Filtration Station. The SMM also continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to power lines near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka and a water pipeline near Obozne. In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a public gathering*.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations between the evenings of 18 and 19 May, including about 420 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 250 explosions). Between the evenings of 19 and 20 May, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 280 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

On the night of 18-19 May, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded a projectile in flight from south to north 1-3km west. On the evening and night of 19-20 May, the same camera recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from south to north, an undetermined explosion and 16 projectiles in flight from south to north, all 1-4km west. During the day on 19 May, positioned at the DFS for about an hour and a half, the SMM heard three undetermined explosions 2-3km south-west. During the day on 20 May, the SMM heard four bursts of small-arms fire 1-2km north-north-east.

On the evening and night of 18-19 May, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 40 explosions assessed as outgoing artillery rounds 0.5-1km west, as well as 135 explosions (85 assessed as tank rounds and the remainder undetermined) and about 100 shots and bursts (four assessed as infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm) fire and the remainder as heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire), all 3-7km at directions ranging from west to north-west. During the day on 19 May, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions and 12 shots and bursts of IFV cannon and small-arms fire 1-5km at directions ranging from south-west to north-west. On the evening and night of 19-20 May, the SMM heard about 225 explosions (46 assessed as tank rounds, 84 as artillery rounds, and the remainder undetermined) and about 230 bursts and shots of anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm), IFV (BMP-2) cannon, heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 2-7km at directions ranging from south-west to north-west.

On the evening and night of 18-19 May, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 96 explosions (55 assessed as artillery rounds, three as rounds of a rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG-7), three as rounds of a recoilless gun (SPG-9, 73mm) and the remainder undetermined) and about 570 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 3-15km at directions ranging from south-east to south-west. During the day on 19 May, the SMM heard 11 shots and bursts of small-arms fire 4-6km north-west. On the night of 19-20 May, the SMM heard two explosions (one assessed as outgoing, the other undetermined) and two bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 3-7km east and south-east. On the evening of 20 May, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion and 32 shots and bursts of anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) and small-arms fire 2-5km south-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations between the evenings of 18 and 19 May, including eight explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 80 explosions). Between the evenings of 19 and 20 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

On 20 May, positioned 2km west of Orikhove-Donetske (government-controlled, 44km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard seven explosions (six assessed as artillery rounds, and one undetermined) and four bursts 4-7km south and north-west.

The SMM followed up on reports of damage to civilian properties in residential areas of Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol) and Kriakivka (government-controlled, 38km north-west of Luhansk). In Pikuzy, at 34 Akhmatovoi Street, the SMM saw a fresh crater in the west-facing outer brick wall of a residential house and assessed it as caused by an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) round fired from a westerly direction. The SMM observed that the round had not penetrated inside the house and had not caused damage other than the crater. The owner of the house (man, aged 30-40) told the SMM that gunfire had occurred at around 14:30 on 18 May, while he had been in his house.

In Kriakivka, at 73 Naberezhna Street, the SMM saw a hole surrounded by cracks (which the SMM assessed as recent) in the glass pane of a south-facing window of a residential house. The owner of the house (woman, 60-70 years old) told the SMM that around 22:00 on 18 May while she had been inside the house with her mother, she heard a whistling sound above her head followed by the sound of glass breaking.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles and military positions inside and near the Petrivske disengagement area (for previous observations in this area, see SMM Daily Report 28 March 2018 and SMM Daily Report 3 May 2018). On 18 May, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a probable IFV inside the disengagement area 1.2km from its western and northern edges (previously observed on 10 March, see SMM Daily Report 14 March 2018), and 600m-long tracks some of which appeared to be leading to a military position in a tree line with an IFV (BMP-2). The same UAV spotted for the first time Ukrainian Armed Forces positions with firing positions and tracks leading to the west about 600m further north, all inside the disengagement area. The same UAV also spotted a recently dug 100m-long trench just north of a road between Bohdanivka (non-government-controlled, 41km south-west of Donetsk) and Viktorivka (non-government-controlled, 42km south-west of Donetsk) about 200m north of the disengagement area and a recent 30m-long extension of a 300m-long trench system 600m further north – none of which were visible in imagery from 1 February 2018 – as well as a nearby IFV (BMP-2).

On 9 May, the SMM camera in Petrivske recorded three undetermined explosions 1km west (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area). On 19 May, positioned in Petrivske for about 35 minutes, the SMM heard 36 bursts of small-arms fire 3-4km west (assessed as outside the disengagement area). On the morning of 19 May, positioned in Bohdanivka for about 15 minutes, the SMM heard 120 undetermined explosions at an undetermined distance east-north-east (assessed as outside the Petrivske disengagement area).

On the evening of 18 May, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded five undetermined explosions 1-3km at directions ranging from east to south-west (it assessed two as outside the disengagement area and was unable to assess whether the other three were inside or outside the disengagement area). On the evening and night of 19-20 May, the same camera recorded, in sequence, a muzzle flash, a projectile in flight from north to south, and a muzzle flash, followed by totals of ten explosions (three outgoing and the remainder undetermined), four projectiles (three from north to south, and one from north-west to south-east) and 21 airbursts, all 3-8km at directions ranging from north-east to south-east (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 20 May, positioned near Zolote close to a checkpoint of the armed formations on the southern edge of the disengagement area, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 300-500m north of its position (assessed as inside the disengagement area on its southern edge). (See SMM Spot Report 20 May 2018.)

On 18 May, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions and 15 bursts of small-arms fire, all 1-3km west-north-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area). During the night of 19-20 May, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 3-4km west-north-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas, on 18 May an SMM long-range UAV spotted two probable self-propelled howitzers (2S3 Akatsiya, 152mm) near Vidrodzhennia (66km north-east of Donetsk). On 19 May the SMM saw a self-propelled howitzer (2S3) on a flatbed truck travelling north-west near Oleksandro-Kalynove (47km north of Donetsk) and a self-propelled howitzer (2S3) on a flatbed truck near Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 16 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted two surface-to-air missile systems (9K35 Strela-10) and six towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) near Sofiivka (40km north-east of Donetsk)

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites in government-controlled areas, on 16 May an SMM long-range UAV spotted a tank (T-64) on the eastern edge of Kostiantynivka. On 20 May the SMM observed 12 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Kremenivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove, 27km north-west of Mariupol).

In non-government-controlled areas, on 20 May the SMM saw a tank (type unknown) being towed on a flatbed trailer about 1.5km north-east of Malomykolaivka (36km south-west of Luhansk).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. On 20 May, in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, the SMM saw a surface-to-air missile system (9K35) and 12 multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) and noted as missing a surface-to-air missile system (9K35).

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[2] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 16 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP-2) and a fire control vehicle (MT-LB 1VXX-variant) in a residential area of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk). On 18 May, an SMM long-range UAV spotted an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-80) in Druzhba (76km west of Luhansk) and an SMM mid-range UAV spotted an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) and a probable APC (BTR-70) near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk). On 19 May the SMM observed an IFV (BMP-2) in Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). On 20 May, the SMM saw an APC (BTR-70) near Kapitanove (49km north-west of Luhansk).

In non-government-controlled areas, an SMM long-range UAV spotted five APCs (MT-LB) near Sofiivka, three IFVs (BMP-1) near Lohvynove (59km north-east of Donetsk), two IFVs (BMP-2) and an armoured command vehicle (BMP-1Ksh Potok-2) near Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk) on 16 May; and four APCs (BMP variant) near Sentianivka (formerly Frunze, 44km west of Luhansk) on 18 May. On 19 May the SMM observed an IFV (BMP-1) on the main street in Bohdanivka.

The SMM observed demining activities and mine hazard signs. About 10m south of the junction approximately 700m north-west of Bila Hora (government-controlled, 54km north of Donetsk), the SMM on 19 May observed for the first time a small wooden sign with “mines” written on it in Ukrainian language. On 20 May while on the M03 road, 2km west of Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard and saw one explosion, around 1km south of its position which it assessed as a controlled explosion, part of demining activities. It observed two unarmed men in military-style clothing and a KAMAZ truck stationary 300-400m south-east of the explosion site.

The SMM continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company representatives and others to the DFS to assess damage and facilitate repair works. On 19 May, the SMM observed cut power supply lines as well as damaged electrical transformers at the DFS. Voda Donbassa representatives informed the SMM that since the DFS has been shut down due to damage caused to the electrical infrastructure by shelling during the night of 17 May (see SMM Daily Report 18 May 2018), no water has been reaching Avdiivka and Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 24km north-east of Donetsk) and water available to residents of Donetsk and Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) has been reduced respectively by about 20 and 50 percent. On 20 May residents of Avdiivka told the SMM that water had not been available since 19 May. On 20 May, the SMM facilitated access of Voda Donbassa employees to repair the electrical infrastructure of the DFS. A Voda Donbassa representative informed the SMM that, as a result, electricity power had been restored at the DFS. On 19 and 20 May, positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard explosions and small-arms fire (see ceasefire violation table below), despite explicit security guarantees. On 19 May, positioned in Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk) while the SMM was conducting a long-range UAV flight near the DFS, the SMM heard uncountable shots of small-arms fire 200-800m south-west of its position assessed as directed at the UAV; the SMM completed the UAV flight and landed it safely.

On 19 and 20 May, the SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the water pipeline near Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk) and the power lines near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk). On 19-20 May, positioned in areas near Yuzhna-Lomuvatka, the SMM heard explosions as well as heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire (see ceasefire violation table below), despite explicit security guarantees.

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. On 19 May, at a border crossing point near Dovzhanske (84km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw 26 trucks, two buses and 22 cars (including one with Georgian and one with Latvian licence plates, and one with "LPR" plates) in a queue to exit Ukraine. After five minutes, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

The SMM continued to monitor the situation of civilians living near the contact line. On 18 May, on road M03 between the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) and a checkpoint in Horlivka, a group of about 50-80 women prevented the SMM from driving through by standing on the road. They told the SMM that they were worried about their security as they were blocked between the checkpoints due to the absence of a public bus that was supposed to come from Horlivka. About ten minutes later, the SMM was able to proceed. Positioned 1.1km south-east of the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion and small-arms fire 1-2km north-east and south-east. (See SMM Daily Report 19 May 2018.)

In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a gathering in the city centre. On 19 May, the SMM saw about 300 people (mixed gender and age), some of whom are known to the Mission as members of C14 (Sich) and Sokil, gathered at Independence Square. Some of them were wearing C14 insignia and Sokil T-shirts, as well as holding banners and posters with political messages. The SMM then saw them walking from the square to Tarasa Shevchenka Boulevard and noted that the number of the participants had increased to 800. Later, participants walked to the office of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine at 16 Striletska Street; by then, the number of participants had decreased again to 300 participants. Five police officers were present; the gathering ended without incidents.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Chernivtsi.