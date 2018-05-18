Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 17 May 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous reporting period; it recorded explosions assessed as impacts of multiple launch rocket system rounds near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS). The Mission heard an explosion less than 300m from its forward patrol base in Svitlodarsk. The SMM observed fresh damage caused by shelling in residential areas of Mykolaivka. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote disengagement areas. Its access remained restricted in all three areas and it was also restricted at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, as well as near Izvaryne and Sievernyi at the border with the Russian Federation. The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in Luhansk city. The Mission continued to facilitate access to the Donetsk Filtration Station for Voda Donbassa water company employees to keep the station operational and heard ceasefire violations in the area despite security guarantees. The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to high-voltage power lines near Almazna and to a water pipeline in Obozne. In Kyiv, the Mission monitored a gathering near the venue of a pre-announced public discussion organized by a non-governmental organization. In Kherson, the SMM monitored a court hearing for the editor-in-chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine. In Lviv, the Mission observed three gatherings in front of the Regional Council building.*

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 900), compared with the previous reporting period (about 460 explosions). Most of the ceasefire violations were recorded in the area between Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and Debaltseve (non-government-controlled, 58km north-east of Donetsk).

On the evening and night of 16-17 May, while in Svitlodarsk the SMM heard about 50 explosions assessed as outgoing artillery rounds 3-6km east, south-east and west; 370 undetermined explosions (mostly assessed as artillery rounds) and about 860 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 3-10km at directions ranging from east-north-east to south-west; and about 60 undetermined explosions 3-6km at directions ranging from north-north-west to north-east.

On the morning of 17 May, while at the same location, the SMM heard an explosion assessed as an airburst of a probable artillery or mortar round about 200-300m from its forward patrol base on the south-eastern edge of the town. SMM staff members immediately took cover in the base’s shelter. The SMM informed representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as members of the armed formations of the incident and urged cessation of further fire.

On the evening of 16 May, while in Debaltseve, the SMM heard four explosions assessed as outgoing mortar rounds 5-8km north-north-west and about 240 undetermined explosions 5-10km north-north-west.

On the evening of 16 May, the SMM camera at Oktiabr mine (non-government-controlled, 9km north-west of Donetsk) recorded, over a two-minute period, 21 muzzle flashes assessed as a salvo of outgoing multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) rounds as well as their subsequent projectiles in flight from south-east to north-west 5-10km north-west. During the same period of time, the SMM in Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) recorded 26 projectiles in flight from south to north assessed as rounds of MLRS (BM-21), all 3-3.5km south-east. Immediately thereafter, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) recorded 25 explosions assessed as impacts of rounds of MLRS (BM-21), followed by two projectiles in flight from south-east and north-west, all 2-4km west-south-west. (The SMM assessed that the three cameras above recorded the same instance.)

During the day on 17 May, positioned on the western edge of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about six hours, the SMM heard 20 undetermined explosions and about 260 shots and bursts of small-arms fire, all 1-4km south-west, west-south-west and west.

On the evening and night of 16-17 May, while in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 90 undetermined explosions and about 60 shots and bursts of automatic-grenade-launcher, heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 2-10km at directions ranging from south-west to north-west. During the day on 17 May, while at the same location, the SMM heard about ten undetermined explosions and about 20 shots and bursts of automatic-grenade-launcher, heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 1-4km at directions ranging from south to west.

On the evening of 16 May, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) recorded 18 projectiles in flight from west to east, followed by eight projectiles from east to west, all 1-3km south.

The following morning, while in Mariupol city centre (government-controlled, 102km south of Donetsk), the SMM heard 15 undetermined explosions at undetermined distances and directions.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (15), compared with the previous reporting period (about 130 explosions).

During the day on 17 May, positioned in Muratove (government-controlled, 51km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard six undetermined explosions 5-7km south.

Positioned in Almazna (non-government-controlled, 55km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 200 shots of small-arms fire 1-1.5km east-south-east, assessed as probable live-fire training inside the security zone, in violation of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group as of 3 March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training (exercises) in the security zone.

Positioned in Malomykolaivka (non-government controlled, 36km south-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard six undetermined explosions 10-20km north-north-west.

The SMM observed fresh damage caused by shelling in residential areas of Mykolaivka (government-controlled, 40km south of Donetsk). On 17 May, the SMM saw a fresh crater in the yard of a one-storey house at 17 Shyiana Street, assessed as caused by a round of an anti-tank guided missile fired from a northerly direction. The Mission also saw that four windows on the south- and west-facing sides of the house were broken (assessed as caused by the wave of an explosion), that the east-facing part of the concrete base of a wooden fence, 50m west of the house, was cracked, and that one of the slats of the fence of an adjacent house was cleaved in half. The owner of the house told the SMM that she had heard an explosion at around 12:30 on 16 May.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening and night of 16-17 May, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded six projectiles in vertical flight, followed by an illumination flare in vertical flight, all 1-4km south-east and south (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area). The same camera subsequently recorded, in sequence, 11 undetermined explosions, five projectiles in flight and a burst from north to south, three projectiles from north-west to south-east, a projectile in flight from north to south and 15 tracer rounds in flight, a projectile and a burst from north-north-west to south-south-east, as well as two undetermined explosions, all 1-7km at directions ranging from east-north-east to south-south-west (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

In the early morning of 17 May, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard three explosions assessed as outgoing artillery rounds 2-5km north-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area). During the day, positioned on the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM heard a shot fired 1-1.2km north-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 17 May, positioned near the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area, on 16 May, the SMM saw two tanks (T-64) loaded on transporter trailers heading south-west on road T1301 in Luhansk city.

Beyond the respective withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in non-government-controlled areas, on 16 May, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted 21 tanks (T-64), seven mortars (2B9 Vasilek, 82mm) and three anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) near Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk); 11 tanks (T-72) near Shymshynivka (27km south-west of Luhansk) and 24 tanks (T-64) near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk). Aerial imagery revealed the presence on 15 May of 33 tanks (type undetermined), 12 towed howitzers (or mortars) and two surface-to-air missile systems (type undetermined) near Buhaivka (37km south-west of Luhansk) (see SMM Daily Report of 15 March 2018).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government‑controlled areas, the SMM observed five towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) and four anti-tank guns (MT-12) for the first time and noted that 46 towed howitzers (38 2A65 and eight 2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm) and 45 anti-tank guns (42 MT-12 and three D-48, 85mm) were again missing.

The SMM revisited a heavy weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region and noted that two MLRS (BM-21) were again missing. At the same site, it also observed an additional weapon.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft gun[2] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 16 May, the SMM saw an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-80), an armoured recovery vehicle (BREM-Ch) and four infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (two BMP-1 and two BMP variant) near Popasna, and an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) near Serednoteple (28km north of Luhansk). The same day, an SMM mini-UAV spotted an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in Makarove (19km north-east of Luhansk) and three IFVs (BMP-2) near Artema (26km north of Luhansk).

In a non-government-controlled area, on 17 May, an SMM mini-UAV spotted four IFVs (three BMP-1 and one BMP-2) near Lobacheve (13km east of Luhansk).

The SMM continued to observe anti-tank mines. On 16 May, an SMM mini-UAV spotted at least 25 anti-tank mines (TM-62) in a field on the southern edge of Avdiivka (see SMM Daily Report of 17 May 2018).

The SMM continued to facilitate the access of Voda Donbassa water company employees to the DFS to keep the station operational. On 17 May, positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard undetermined explosions as well as small-arms fire (see ceasefire violation section above), despite explicit security guarantees.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repair works to high-voltage power lines near Almazna and the water pipeline in Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk). Positioned near Almazna, the SMM heard small-arms fire (see ceasefire violation section above), despite explicit security guarantees.

The SMM visited two border areas outside of government control. While at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk) for 15 minutes, the SMM saw 52 cars (21 with Ukrainian, 17 with Russian Federation and two with Georgian licence plates, and 12 with “LPR” plates), a bus with Ukrainian licence plates and five covered cargo trucks (two with Russian Federation and two with Belarussian licence plates, and one with “LPR” plates) in a queue to exit Ukraine. A member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.* While at a border crossing point near Sievernyi (50km south-east of Luhansk) for 15 minutes, the SMM saw 11 cars (seven with Ukrainian licence plates and four with “LPR” plates) stationary in a nearby parking lot. A member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a gathering near the venue of a pre-announced public discussion organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO), following an incident on 10 May when the same discussion was prevented from taking place by a group of people. (See SMM Daily Report 12 May 2018.) On the evening of 16 May, the SMM saw a group of at least 65 people (all men, aged 18-30), including at least three wearing C14 (Sich) insignia, in front of the Peremoha Space meeting centre at 62 Tarasa Shevchenka Boulevard, where the public discussion was taking place. It noted that some of them were also present at the incident site on 10 May. The SMM heard the group of people expressing their opposition to homosexuality and chanting “Glory to Ukraine, Glory to the nation”. About 85 police officers, including 40 in riot gear, were present both inside and outside the centre. After the public discussion, some of the participants and a representative of the NGO told the SMM that most of the participants had left through the back door of the centre under police escort. The SMM did not observe any incidents.

In Kherson, the SMM monitored a court hearing for Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, the recently arrested editor-in-chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine. (See SMM Daily Report 16 May 2018.) At Kherson City Court (6/29 Maiakovskoho Street), the public prosecutor accused Vyshynskyi of assisting a foreign state in its activities against Ukraine, as per Article 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason) in relation to materials published online by RIA Novosti Ukraine. After hearing the arguments of prosecution and defence, the judge remanded Vyshynskyi to custody for 60 days without bail. (In Kyiv, the SMM saw that the office of the RIA Novosti Ukraine (16 Shota Rustaveli Street) was closed; it also attempted to contact its employees without success.)

In Lviv, the SMM monitored three public gatherings in front of the Regional Council building at 16 Vynnychenka Street. The first gathering comprised around 30 people (mostly women, aged 45-60) whom the SMM heard expressing discontent with what they said were plans of closing a hospital in Lviv. The second one comprised around 50 members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (mostly men, aged 40-60) whom the SMM heard expressing support for coalminers from the Lviv region. The third gathering comprised around 200 people who said they were veterans (all men, aged 50-70), some of whom were carrying the Ukrainian national flags. The SMM saw about 35 law enforcement officers present nearby. Throughout the gatherings, it observed a calm situation.

The SMM continued monitoring in Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Chernivtsi.