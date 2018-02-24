Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 23 February 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region compared with the previous reporting period. The Mission followed up on reports of fresh damage caused by weapons to civilian properties in Dovhe and Holmivskyi. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area. Its access remained restricted in all three areas and elsewhere, including, once again, near Kreminets.* The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission facilitated the clearance of unexploded ordnance in Molodizhne. The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to a water pumping station in Artema and to a water pipe system in Novotoshkivske, and it heard that the latter was completed. The Mission visited a border area outside government control. The SMM monitored gatherings in Odessa and Dnipro.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including, however, more explosions (about 400), compared with the previous reporting period (375 explosions).

In continuation of the sequence of ceasefire violations recorded in the early evening of 22 February (see SMM Daily Report 23 February 2018), on the evening and night of 22-23 February, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded five projectiles in flight from east to west and a projectile from west to east, followed by totals of 17 undetermined explosions and 56 projectiles (38 from east to west, 17 from west to east and one from north to south), seven muzzle flashes, an illumination flare in vertical flight and an airburst, all 0.5-1.5km south. In the early evening of 23 February, the camera recorded, in sequence, three projectiles in flight from west to east and seven projectiles from east to west, followed by two undetermined explosions and seven projectiles (four from west to east and three from south-east to north-west), all 0.5-1.5km south.

On the evening of 22 February, the SMM camera in Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) recorded an undetermined explosion at an undetermined distance east-south-east. The following day, positioned on the south-western edge of Avdiivka for four and a half hours, the SMM heard 17 undetermined explosions and five bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 3-7km at directions ranging from south-east to south-west.

On the morning of 23 February, positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about three and a half hours, the SMM heard about 50 undetermined explosions 2-5km north-west.

On the evening of 22 February, the SMM camera at Oktiabr mine (non-government-controlled, 9km north-west of Donetsk city centre) recorded two undetermined explosions 2-4km north. In the early evening of 23 February, the camera recorded 94 undetermined explosions 2-4km north.

On the evening and night of 22-23 February, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 130 undetermined explosions and about 340 bursts of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm), heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 4-8km at directions ranging from north-east to east.

On the morning of 23 February, positioned in Luhanske (government-controlled, 59km north of Donetsk), the SMM, over a 15-minute period, heard 20 undetermined explosions 5-7km south-east.

On the morning of 23 February, positioned in Toretsk (government-controlled, formerly Dzerzhynsk, 43km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard 12 undetermined explosions 5-7km south-west. The same morning, positioned in Zalizne (government-controlled, formerly Artemove, 42km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard three explosions (two rounds of recoilless-gun (SPG-9, 73mm) fire – one impact and another outgoing – and one undetermined) 4-6km west as well as 12 undetermined explosions 4-6km at directions ranging from east-south-east to south-west.

On the evening and night of 22-23 February, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) recorded, in sequence, three undetermined explosions, a projectile in flight (trajectory undetermined), seven projectiles from east to west, two undetermined explosions and two muzzle flashes, all 5-8km north. In the early evening of 23 February, the camera recorded two projectiles in flight from west to east, followed by four projectiles from east to west, all 5-8km north.

On the morning of 23 February, positioned in Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM heard 18 undetermined explosions at undetermined distances south and four undetermined explosions at undetermined distances north-west.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 270 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 90 explosions).

On the evening of 22 February, while in Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 80 explosions (about 65 assessed as outgoing mortar (82mm and 120mm) rounds and the remainder undetermined) and about 800 shots and bursts of anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm), automatic grenade-launcher, IFV (BMP-2) cannon and heavy-machine-gun fire (including some explosions), as well as 37 minutes of uncountable and overlapping explosions (all assessed as outgoing tank, mortar (82mm and 120mm) and IFV (BMP-1) cannon (73mm) rounds) and bursts of anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23), IFV (BMP-2) cannon and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 3-4km south-east.

In the early evening of 23 February, while at the same location, the SMM heard about 60 explosions (about 30 assessed as outgoing mortar (82mm and 120mm) rounds and about 30 rounds of IFV (BMP-1) cannon fire) and about 170 shots and bursts of anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23), automatic grenade-launcher, IFV (BMP-2) cannon and heavy-machine-gun fire, all 3-4km south-east.

On the evening of 22 February, while in Kadiivka (non-government-controlled, formerly Stakhanov, 50km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 100 undetermined explosions 15km west and west-north-west. The following day, while at the same location, the SMM heard ten undetermined explosions 15-18km south-west.

The SMM followed up on reports of fresh damage caused by gunfire and shelling to civilian properties in residential areas. On 22 February, in Dovhe (non-government-controlled, 22km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM saw a fresh crater in the ground about 6m north-east of a house on Myru Street and a fresh hole in the north-facing metal entrance gate about 5m north of the house, both assessed as caused by rounds of undetermined weapons fired from a northerly direction. The Mission also saw a fresh hole in the north-facing window of the house, assessed as caused by a bullet fired from a northerly direction. A resident of the house (a woman in her forties) told the SMM that she had been at home with her two daughters (aged six and eight) when she had heard shelling and gunfire on the evening of 21 February. The SMM had recently observed damage caused by weapons to a house 100m north-west of the abovementioned house. (See SMM Daily Report 23 February 2018.)

On 22 February, in Holmivskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM saw a fresh crater in the north-facing fourth-floor balcony and a fresh hole in the north-facing side of a five-storey apartment building at 12 Zahorodnia Street, both assessed as caused by impacts of heavy-machine-gun bullets (12.7mm) fired from a northerly direction. A resident (a man in his sixties) of the apartment told the SMM that he had heard impacts of gunfire at around 06:10 on the morning of 21 February. The SMM had previously observed firing positions and trenches on the northern edge of the village. (See SMM Daily Report 21 December 2017.)

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening and night of 22-23 February, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard 15 shots of automatic grenade-launcher (AGS-type) 2km south and 11 undetermined explosions assessed as artillery rounds 5-7km south (all assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 23 February, positioned near the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske, the SMM noted a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons, in implementation of the Package of Measures and its Addendum as well as the Memorandum.

In violation of withdrawal lines, in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw on 20 February a probable anti-tank guided missile system (9M113 Konkurs, 135mm) mounted on an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) about 1km east of Semyhiria (58km north-east of Donetsk). On 21 February, the SMM saw a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) heading west on road T-1306 on the south-eastern edge of Hirske (63km west of Luhansk).

In areas outside of government control, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted on 21 February seven multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) (three in firing positions and four stationary) about 6km south-east of Miusynsk (62km south-west of Luhansk). (For previous observations in this area, see SMM Daily Report 12 January 2018.)

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites, in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw, on 23 February, three mortars (2B9 Vasilek, 82mm) loaded on stationary military trucks in Rubizhne (84km north-west of Luhansk).

In areas outside government control, an SMM mini-UAV spotted, on 21 February, 11 towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm), nine self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm), five tanks (T-64) and four surface-to-air missile systems (9K35 Strela-10) about 6km south-east of Miusynsk. In the same area, the mini-UAV also spotted 38 IFVs (32 BMP-1, three BMP-2 and three BRM-1K), seven armoured personnel carriers (BTR-60), two artillery command vehicles (MT-LB 1VXX), an artillery reconnaissance vehicle (PRP-3), an armoured recovery vehicle (MT-55) and an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23). (For previous observations in this area, see SMM Daily Report 12 January 2018.)

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In a government-controlled area, the SMM saw three self-propelled howitzers (2S1) and a towed mortar (2B9) and noted that three self-propelled howitzers (2S1) and four towed mortars (2B9) continued to be missing.

The SMM observed an anti-aircraft weapon[2] in the security zone. In a government-controlled area, the SMM saw an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) mounted on a truck near Orikhove-Donetske (44km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM facilitated the clearance of unexploded ordnance (UXO). In Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM noted that the previously observed unexploded 120mm mortar shell, which had been embedded in the road in front of a compound of the armed formations, was no longer present. (See SMM Daily Report 23 February 2018.) The compound is located about 20m from the nearest residential building.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs to the Petrivske pumping station in Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and to a water pipe system conducted by the Popasna Vodakanal water company in Novotoshkivske (government-controlled, 53km west of Luhansk). On the afternoon of 23 February, a representative of the water company told the SMM by telephone that the repairs of the water pipe system in Novotoshkivske had been completed.

The SMM continued to note disruptions in Vodafone mobile telecommunications services in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. (See SMM Daily Report 23 February 2018.) On 23 February, the Vodafone branch office in Kramatorsk (government-controlled, 83km north of Donetsk) told the SMM that it aimed to conduct repairs to a damaged fibre optic line in the area of Vesela Hora (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Luhansk).

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. At a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about one hour and a half, the SMM saw 12 cars (seven with Ukrainian and five with Russian Federation licence plates) exiting Ukraine, and seven cars (two with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates, two with “DPR” plates, and one with white plates and black letters), a van (with Ukrainian licence plates) and a pedestrian entering Ukraine.

In Odessa, the SMM monitored a gathering. At around 09:30 on 23 February, the SMM saw about 100 people (mostly men, aged 20-45) in military-style clothing, some with either balaclavas, hoods on their heads, or bulletproof jackets and others with baseball bats or wooden batons, gathered outside the building of the Union Clinical Sanatorium “Lermontovskyi” in the city centre. The SMM recognized some of the participants as members of Automaidan Odessa, Sokil and Odessa Self-Defence groups. The SMM saw about 70 police officers (about 30 in riot gear) cordon off the external gate and fence of the sanatorium. In front of the police cordon, the SMM saw about 25 car tyres piled on the ground. One of the protesters told the SMM that they were present to “take back the building that had been seized in the early morning” by the authorities. Between 11:50 and 12:50, the SMM saw minor scuffles between the participants of the gathering and the police and subsequently about 15 men in civilian clothing exiting the sanatorium building without incidents. Shortly thereafter, the director of the sanatorium announced that all government officials had left the building. The Mission did not observe further incidents.

The SMM also monitored gatherings to commemorate the Defender of the Fatherland day in Odessa and Dnipro. In Odessa, the SMM saw about 120 people (mostly men, mixed ages) gathered at the monument of the Unknown Sailor in Shevchenko Park, some of whom were carrying white flags with yellow flames and “Faith and Memory” written in Russian. The Mission saw participants laying flowers at the monument and heard some of them giving short speeches. There were about 40 police officers in riot gear present. About 300m away, the SMM saw some of the police officers prevent a group of about 20 people (aged 16-20) from attending the gathering. The police told the SMM that they had prevented the group’s participation as those in the group had refused to identify themselves. The gathering ended peacefully.

In Dnipro, the SMM saw about 40 people (mostly men, aged 40-60) gathered in front of the monument of Valeriy Chkalov in Lazaria Hloby Park. The Mission saw some participants laid flowers at the monument. There were ten police officers present. During its presence, the SMM did not observe incidents.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.