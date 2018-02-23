Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 22 February 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region but fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous reporting period. The SMM followed up on reports of fresh damage caused by weapons to civilian properties in Dovhe and Molodizhne. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and while present in Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, it observed a calm situation. Its access remained restricted in all three areas and elsewhere, including, as in previous days, at the Chervona Mohyla railway station near Voznesenivka and at three other crossing points at the border with the Russian Federation in areas outside government control (out of six visited by the SMM).* The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near Kostiantynivka and Klynove. The SMM observed convoys of trucks labelled “Humanitarian Aid from the Russian Federation” in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Mission continued to facilitate and monitor repairs and maintenance of essential infrastructure near Pavlopil and Novotoshkivske. In non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, the mission noted disruptions in some mobile communications networks. The SMM monitored gatherings in Kherson on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the events at Maidan and in Kharkiv on the third anniversary of the bombing of a pro-Maidan march.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations[1], including 375 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (134 explosions).

On the evening and night of 21-22 February, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from west to east, an undetermined explosion, five projectiles from east to west and an undetermined explosion, followed by totals of 22 undetermined explosions, 61 projectiles (14 from west to east and 47 from east to west) and seven muzzle flashes, all 0.5-1.5km south. On the evening of 22 February, the same camera recorded, in sequence, two projectiles in flight from west to east, five illumination flares in vertical flight, an undetermined explosion, eight projectiles in flight (six from east to west, two from west to east), an illumination flare and 23 projectiles (22 from east to west, one from west to east), all 0.5-1.5km south.

On the evening of 21 February, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north of Donetsk) recorded 19 undetermined explosions and 75 projectiles in flight (29 from north to south and 46 from south to north), all 2-4km south-east.

On 22 February, positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about three hours, the SMM heard 64 undetermined explosions 2-5km at directions ranging from south-south-west to north-west. The same day, positioned on the south-western edge of Yasynuvata for about two hours, the SMM heard 66 undetermined explosions as well as bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 1-6km west and north-west.

On 22 February, positioned near Pavlopil (government-controlled, 26km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM heard 24 undetermined explosions, four bursts of undetermined cannon fire and about 40 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-6km at directions ranging from south-south-east to north-east.

On the evening of 21 February, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 32 undetermined explosions as well as bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire 3-8km at directions ranging from east to south-east. On 22 February, while at the same location, the SMM heard 60 undetermined explosions as well as bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 3-5km at directions ranging from east to south-west.

On 22 February, positioned in Klishchiivka (government-controlled, 60km north of Donetsk), the SMM heard 16 explosions, assessed as outgoing artillery rounds 5-6km north.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations (about 90 explosions), compared with the previous reporting period (150 explosions).

Positioned near Pryvitne (non-government-controlled, 11km north of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 50 undetermined explosions 10-12km south-west over 15 minutes.

Near Orikhove-Donetske (government-controlled, 44km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 12 explosions 6-8km south-east and south-south-west over ten minutes.

The SMM followed up on reports of fresh damage caused by gunfire and shelling to civilian properties in residential areas. On 21 February, in Dovhe (non-government-controlled, 22km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM observed a damaged one-storey private house at 5 Sadova Street. The SMM saw a 2-3cm long hole on the house’s north-west façade, assessed as the fresh impact of an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) round (30mm) fired from a north-westerly direction. A resident of the house told the SMM that the damage occurred on 20 February at around 17:30 and that none of the four residents of the house present at the time were injured.

On 21 February, in a field in Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM observed nine fresh craters around 900m south-west of the Zolote disengagement area. The craters were about 150-350m north-east of a compound of the armed formations, which is about 20m from the nearest residential building. The SMM assessed the craters as caused by the explosion of 120mm mortar shells fired from a north-north-westerly direction. At a two-storey apartment building at 4/2 Urozhaina Street in Molodizhne – 70m west-south-west of the aforementioned compound – the SMM observed four shattered north-facing windows and fresh white spray marks on the ground-floor north-facing exterior wall. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by the explosion of an 82mm mortar shell fired from a north-north-westerly direction. Local residents told the SMM that the damage had occurred at around 18:00 on 20 February. The SMM observed that the windows of four cars parked near the compound had been blown out, and an unexploded 120mm mortar shell was embedded in the road in front of the compound.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

During the day on 22 February, positioned near the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, the SMM noted a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons, in implementation of the Package of Measures and its Addendum as well as the Memorandum.

In violation of withdrawal lines, in government-controlled areas, an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a multiple launch rocket system (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) in proximity to residential buildings in Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk) on 21 February. On 22 February, the SMM saw a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) heading south near Klynove (68km north-east of Donetsk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites, in non-government-controlled areas, an SMM mini UAV spotted 31 stationary tanks (T-64) near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk) on 21 February. The following day, the SMM saw five tanks (T-64) near Kruhlyk and five stationary towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) near Yasne (25km south-west of Luhansk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites near government-controlled Novookhtyrka (55km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM saw a stationary tank (T-72).

The SMM revisited a heavy weapons permanent storage site in an area of Luhansk region outside government control whose location corresponded with the withdrawal lines and noted that seven towed howitzers (D-30) remained missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[2] in the security zone. In Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw three IFVs (BMP-1).

The SMM observed a convoy of cargo trucks from the Russian Federation (see SMM Daily Report 26 January 2018). Near Novosvitlivka (non-government-controlled, 16km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw ten white cargo trucks labelled “Humanitarian Aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian) with Russian Federation licence plates accompanied by two cars labelled “Police” with “LPR” plates, four cars labelled “Ministry of Emergency Services of Russia”, an ambulance with Russian Federation licence plates and two other vehicles with “LPR” plates (see OSCE Observer Mission at the Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk Spot Report 22 February 2018). The convoy was seen entering a compound at 2a Rudneva Street in Luhansk city. When the SMM attempted to follow, it was blocked by two armed men who stated that the SMM would not be allowed to enter the compound because it had not “co‑ordinated in advance.”*

Near Poltavske (non-government-controlled, 32km south-east of Donetsk), the SMM observed 23 white covered cargo trucks labelled “Humanitarian Aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian), three cars with “DPR” plates labelled “Police”, two minibuses, and three cars labelled “Ministry of Emergency Service of Russia.” In Donetsk city, the SMM observed eight white cargo trucks labelled “Humanitarian Aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian) with Russian Federation licence plates being unloaded inside a compound at 1 Baumana Street. The SMM was unable to see the contents.

The SMM continued to monitor repairs and maintenance works to a power station near Pavlopil (government-controlled, 84km south of Donetsk) and a water pipe system in Novotoshkivske (government-controlled, 53km west of Luhansk).

The SMM continued to note mobile communications network disruptions. On 22 February, the SMM observed that Vodafone mobile telecommunications services in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region were disrupted from around 10:25 onwards. The Vodafone branch office in Kramatorsk (government-controlled, 83km north of Donetsk) told the SMM that the disruption was owed to damage in the area of Vesela Hora (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Luhansk).

The SMM visited six border areas not under government control.* At a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) over about 90 minutes, the SMM saw 26 cars (11 with Ukrainian and eight with Russian Federation licence plates, seven with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine and two buses (one with Ukrainian licence plates, the other with “DPR” plates) exiting Ukraine.

At a pedestrian border crossing near Ulianivske (61km south-east of Donetsk) over about 30 minutes, the SMM saw a man entering Ukraine.

Five minutes after arriving at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk, 65km south-east of Luhansk), an “LPR” member, citing orders from his “superiors”, told the SMM to leave the area.* During its presence at the border crossing point, the SMM observed no traffic entering or exiting Ukraine.

Ten minutes after arriving at a railway border crossing point near Voznesenivka, an armed “LPR” member, citing orders from his “superiors”, told the SMM to leave the area.*

Ten minutes after arriving at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk) an “LPR” member, citing orders from his “superiors”, told the SMM to leave the area.* During its presence at the border crossing point, the SMM observed two buses with Ukrainian licence plates entering Ukraine and no traffic exiting Ukraine.

Five minutes after arriving at a border crossing point near Sievernyi (50km south-east of Luhansk), an “LPR” member, citing orders from his “superiors”, told the SMM to leave the area.* During its presence at the border crossing point, the SMM observed two pedestrians exiting Ukraine.

On 20 February, the SMM monitored gatherings in Kherson on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the events at Maidan. (For observations in other parts of Ukraine, see SMM Daily Report 20 February 2018, SMM Daily Report 21 February 2018 and SMM Daily Report of 22 February 2018.) The SMM saw about 400 people gathered in Svoboda Square to listen to speeches given by city and regional council members, officials and prominent Kherson residents. There were about 30 police officers present.

In Kharkiv, the SMM monitored a gathering in commemoration of the deaths of four people due to an explosion at a pro-Maidan march in 2015 (see SMM Spot Report 22 February 2015). The SMM observed 150 people (mixed genders and ages), including family members of the victims, activists and political party representatives.

The SMM continued monitoring in Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.