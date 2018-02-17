Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 16 February 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region compared with the previous reporting period. Small-arms fire hit an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle near Sentianivka. In Dnipro, the Mission followed up on the condition of a three-year-old girl who had been injured by the explosion of unexploded ordnance in Krasnohorivka on 6 February. The SMM observed fresh damage to civilian properties in residential areas of Dokuchaievsk caused by gunfire. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote disengagement area. Its access remained restricted in all three areas and elsewhere, including near Verkhnoshyrokivske.* The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs and maintenance work near Artema. The Mission monitored two gatherings in Odessa.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1], including about 120 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 260 explosions).

On the evening and night of 15-16 February, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, two projectiles in flight from east to west, seven projectiles from west to east, two projectiles from east to west and an undetermined explosion, followed by totals of 25 undetermined explosions, 20 tracer rounds in flight from east to west and 25 projectiles (15 from east to west and ten from west to east), all 0.5-1.5km south. During the day on 16 February, the camera recorded an undetermined explosion 0.5-1.5km south.

On the evening and night of 15-16 February, while in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled 57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard nine explosions (six assessed as mortar rounds and the remainder undetermined), about 60 shots of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm) fire and about 150 bursts and shots of automatic-grenade-launcher, heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 4-12km at directions ranging from east to west. On 16 February, while at the same location, the SMM heard nine explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of recoilless-gun (SPG-9, 73mm) fire, 45 undetermined explosions and bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 4-8km south-east and south-south-east.

On 16 February, positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) for about three and a half hours, the SMM heard seven undetermined explosions 3-5km west and south-west as well as about 75 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire 1-5km at directions ranging from south-west to north-north-west.

The SMM camera 1km south-west of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) recorded 12 projectiles in flight from east to west followed by an undetermined explosion, all 5-8km north.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 70 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (five).

Positioned about 1.5km south-south-west of Kalynove (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) for one hour, the SMM heard about 50 explosions assessed as outgoing artillery rounds (as well as their subsequent impacts) 6km west.

On the morning of 16 February, positioned on the northern edge of Sentianivka (formerly Frunze, non-government-controlled, 44km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard four shots of small-arms fire 2km north-north-east, assessed as originating from the vicinity of an “LPR”-checkpoint and directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The SMM subsequently lost connection with the UAV. About two hours later, “LPR” members returned the UAV to the SMM and said that they had recovered it from a field 200m north of the abovementioned checkpoint. The SMM saw that the UAV’s front right motor had been hit by a 5.56mm or 7.62mm bullet.

The SMM followed up on a civilian casualty – a three-year-old girl – who had been injured by the explosion of unexploded ordnance while at home in Krasnohorivka (government-controlled, 21km west of Donetsk) on 6 February. (See SMM Daily Report 8 February 2018.) At a hospital in Dnipro, medical staff told the SMM that the girl had been admitted on 7 February with extensive internal injuries and fragmentation wounds. They said that following an operation, her condition had been stable and improving.

The SMM continued to follow up on reports of fresh damage to properties caused by gunfire in residential areas of Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk). (See SMM Daily Report 16 February.)

At 61A Lenina Street, at the second floor of an office building of the water company Voda Donbassa, the SMM saw shrapnel damage to a north-east facing window. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by rounds of undetermined weapons fired from a westerly direction. At the property, four women (aged 40-60) told the SMM that they had been in the building when they heard an explosion at about 13:00 on 14 February and went to the first floor to seek shelter. They said that nobody had been injured.

At 61 Lenina Street, the SMM saw holes and damage to the north-east facing metal fence of a house. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by IFV (BMP-2) cannon rounds fired from a westerly direction.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

Positioned on the northern edge of the Zolote disengagement area for about half an hour, the SMM heard five explosions assessed as impacts 6-8km south-south-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

Positioned near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM noted a calm situation.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Package of Measures and its Addendum as well as the Memorandum.

In violation of withdrawal lines, in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw three stationary self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Kostiantynivka (60km north of Donetsk) and four stationary towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) near Pryvilne (31km north of Mariupol).

In an area outside of government control, an SMM mini-UAV on 15 February spotted two mortars (2B14 Podnos, 82mm) near Berezivske (53km north-west of Luhansk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites, in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw a self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system (2S6M Tunguska) being towed by an armoured recovery vehicle (BREM-1) travelling north near Kurakhove (40km west of Donetsk) and two towed howitzers (2A65) near Dianivka (formerly Kirovske, 38km north-west of Mariupol).

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles, anti-aircraft guns[2] and other indications of military presence in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, an SMM mini-UAV on 15 February spotted three armoured reconnaissance vehicles (BRDM-2), two IFVs (BMP-1 or BMP-2), a command vehicle (BMP-1Ksh Potok-2) and a pontoon bridge (PMM-3) near Orikhove-Donetske (44km north-west of Luhansk). On 16 February, the SMM saw an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-80), an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-variant), and an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) mounted on a truck near Kyrylivka (26km north-east of Mariupol), and four armoured reconnaissance vehicles (three BRM-1K and a BRDM-2) and an IFV (BMP-1) near Popasna.

In non-government-controlled areas, an SMM mini-UAV on 15 February spotted an APC (MT-LB) near Molodizhne (63km north-west of Luhansk). On 16 February, the SMM saw an APC (BTR-variant) near Slovianoserbsk (28km north-west of Luhansk) and an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23) mounted on an APC (MT-LB) near Dovhe (22km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM continued to observe the presence of mines. On 15 February, an SMM mini-UAV spotted six anti-tank mines (TM-62) on a road leading to an underpass near Berezivske (not present in imagery from 5 January 2018).

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor repairs and maintenance works at a pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk).

The SMM monitored two gatherings in Odessa. The SMM saw about 200 people (mostly men, mixed ages) gathered in front of the city hall on 1 Dumska Square, including some known to the SMM as members of the groups Right Sector, Auto-Maidan and Svoboda. Speakers voiced their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the pre-trial detention hearing for the mayor of Odessa. (See SMM Daily Report 16 February.) The SMM saw about 100 police and National Guard officers surrounding the building and observed a minor scuffle between the police and two men with a Svoboda insignia. No further incidents were observed while the SMM was present.

In front of the Russian Federation Consulate General at 14 Haharinske Plateau in Odessa, the SMM saw 25 people (mostly men, mixed ages) in camouflage and military-type outfits, five of whom were wearing balaclavas. Some were carrying Svoboda and Odessa Self-Defence flags, a flag with the map of Debaltseve and banners with messages critical of the Russian Federation. The SMM saw one of the participants set fire to an effigy of men in green uniforms and then put the ashes in a box in front of the gate to the consulate. The SMM saw seven police and National Guard officers at the entrance to the consulate. No further incidents were observed while the SMM was present.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.