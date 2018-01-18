Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 17 January 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region compared with the previous reporting period. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations near the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area. The SMM’s access remained restricted in all three areas and elsewhere, including at a checkpoint near Staromykhailivka and near Olenivka. The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near Vodiane and Bohoiavlenka. It facilitated and monitored repairs to a fiber optic cable near Shchastia. The SMM visited a border area not under government control. The Mission monitored public gatherings in Kyiv and Kharkiv.*

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 60 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 130 explosions).

On the evening and night of 16-17 January, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, a projectile in flight from east to west, 19 undetermined explosions, two projectiles from west to east, an undetermined explosion and a projectile from west to east, followed by 11 undetermined explosions and 53 projectiles (32 from west to east and 21 from east to west), all 0.5-1.5km south.

During the day on 17 January, positioned on the south-western edge of government-controlled Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) for over five hours, the SMM heard 31 undetermined explosions and at least 40 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 2-6km at southerly directions.

Positioned at the railway station in “DPR”-controlled Yasynuvata (16km north-east of Donetsk) for over four hours, the SMM heard 12 undetermined explosions and small-arms fire, all 2-8km at westerly directions.

On the evening and night of 16-17 January, while in government-controlled Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard about 25 undetermined explosions, an explosion assessed as an outgoing round from a recoilless gun (SPG-9, 73mm) and at least 1,100 shots and bursts of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) cannon (30mm), heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 2-5km at directions ranging from east to south. During the day on 17 January, while at the same location, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 3-5km south-east.

On the evening and night of 16-17 January, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) recorded 97 projectiles in flight from east to west and an undetermined explosion, all 5-8km north. During the day on 17 January, the camera recorded two projectiles in flight from east to west 5-8km north.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 75 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 25 explosions).

Positioned near “LPR”-controlled Uspenka (23km south-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 75 undetermined explosions 5-7km south-south-west assessed as part of a live-fire exercise.

The SMM followed up on reports of a civilian fatality. Medical staff at a morgue in government-controlled Pokrovsk (55km north-west of Donetsk) told the SMM that a man (aged 50) had died from multiple fragmentation injuries after a hand grenade had exploded in his flat on Shevchenka Street in government-controlled Shevchenko (55km north-west of Donetsk) in the early morning of 16 January. In Shevchenko, a woman (aged 72) told the SMM that a male relative (aged 50) had died on 16 January following the explosion of a hand grenade. The police in Pokrovsk told the SMM that they have marked the incident as an accident and it is undergoing investigation.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

During the day on 17 January, positioned south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM heard an undetermined explosion 5km east-south-east (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

In the disengagement area near government-controlled Zolote, the SMM observed that a further 2-3m of vegetation on either side of a 650m stretch of roadside between a railway bridge in the disengagement area and its northern edge had been cleared (see SMM Daily Report 12 January 2018). The Mission noted that vegetation along a 250m stretch further south towards the bridge remained unremoved.

During the day on 17 January, positioned near the disengagement areas south of Zolote and near “DPR”-controlled Petrivske, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Package of Measures and its Addendum as well as the Memorandum.

In violation of withdrawal lines, in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw five stationary towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) near Vodiane (42km south-west of Donetsk) and eight stationary self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) east of Bohoiavlenka (46km south-west of Donetsk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites, in government-controlled areas, the SMM saw a stationary tank (T-64) near Pidhorodne (73km north of Donetsk) and two tanks (T-72) on two tank transporters near Stupochky (60km north of Donetsk) travelling north-east.

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. In government-controlled areas beyond the respective withdrawal lines, the SMM noted that seven towed howitzers (six D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm and one 2A65), nine anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) and 28 mortars (12 M-120 Molot, 120mm; 15 2B11 Sani, 120mm; and one BM-37, 82mm) continued to be missing and four self-propelled howitzers (2S1) were missing for the first time.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles, anti-aircraft guns and other indications of military-type presence in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, the SMM saw an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2) mounted on a stationary military-type truck near Trokhizbenka (32km north-west of Luhansk), an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23-2) mounted on a stationary military-type truck near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) and an IFV (BMP-2) near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) travelling north-west.

In non-government-controlled areas, an SMM mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on 16 January spotted an armoured personnel carrier (BTR-60PB), a trench digger (TMK-2), a wheeled excavator and ten military-type trucks (five URAL, three GAZ-66 and two KAMAZ 4310) in a compound near Khoroshe (36km west of Luhansk) – the same location where the SMM had been denied access on 18 December 2017. (See SMM Daily Report 19 December 2017.) On 17 January, the SMM also saw a stationary IFV (BMP-1) near Slovianoserbsk (28km north-west of Luhansk) and two anti-aircraft guns (ZU-23-2) mounted on stationary military-type trucks (Kamaz) near Donetsk city.

The SMM saw a stationary IFV (BMP-2), freshly dug trenches and positions about 200m north of an “LPR” checkpoint south-east of the bridge near Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk) previously spotted on 9 January. (See SMM Daily Report 12 January 2018.)

Outside the security zone, in a government-controlled area, an SMM mid-range UAV on 17 January spotted an artillery reconnaissance vehicle (PRP-3 Val) towed by an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (SNAR-10) and three armoured reconnaissance vehicles (BRM-1K) near Oleksandro-Kalynove (47km north of Donetsk).

The SMM observed the presence of mine hazard signs and indications of demining activities. Positioned in “DPR”-controlled Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, 23km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM heard an explosion at an unknown distance south assessed as the detonation of a mine and, shortly afterwards, saw a military-type truck with a covered cargo bay reading “demining” in Russian and an armed “DPR” member coming from direction of the explosion.

The SMM saw, for the first time, several yellow mine hazard signs on the west- and south-facing side of a compound on Rymskoho-Korsakova and Zasulych Streets in Donetsk city centre.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire on both sides of the contact line to enable repair works to a fiber optic cable about 2km north-west of an “LPR” checkpoint south-east of the bridge near Shchastia – an area where the SMM has seen trenches and positions (see above).

The SMM continued to monitor the situation of civilians travelling across Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. Near the government-controlled checkpoint north of the bridge, the SMM provided emergency medical assistance to a woman (aged 70-80) whom the SMM assessed as having suffered a fracture to her right femur after having slipped. Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service carried the woman on a stretcher to the broken part of the bridge and “LPR” members subsequently carried her to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shelter where an ambulance from non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region later arrived.

The SMM visited a border area not under government control. At a border crossing point near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk, 65km south-east of Luhansk), during one hour, the SMM saw 18 cars (ten with Ukrainian, seven with Russian Federation and one with Lithuanian licence plates), a bus (with Ukrainian licence plates and 35 passengers), a minivan (with Russian Federation licence plates) and nine pedestrians (five men and four women, aged 30-60) exiting Ukraine and 16 cars (11 with Ukrainian and five with Russian Federation licence plates), two buses (one with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence plates, each with 35-40 passengers) and 17 pedestrians (12 women and five men, aged 35-60) entering Ukraine.

The SMM monitored public gatherings in Kyiv and Kharkiv. In Kyiv, the Mission saw about 30 people (all men, aged 30-40) gathered in front of the Cabinet of Ministers building on Hrushevskoho Street 12, some of whom were carrying Ukrainian national flags and flags of the All-Ukrainian Union of ATO veterans. They were heard to be demanding what they said was the distribution of land plots. The SMM also saw about 250 people (all men, aged 40-60) gathered in front of the Parliament building on Hrushevskoho Street 5 carrying similar flags and demanding what they said was the recalculation and increase of pensions. (See SMM Daily Report 11 January 2018.)

At the nearby intersection of Hrushevskoho and Shovkovychna Streets, the SMM observed a group of about 30 people (mostly women, aged 50-60) standing and chanting slogans critical of those in the area of nearby tents. (See SMM Daily Report 17 January 2018.) The Mission saw a group of people from the tent area (five men, aged 40-50), all of them in military-style clothing, approach the abovementioned group, followed by four police officers who immediately intervened and prevented any escalation. The SMM did not observe any other incidents during its presence. Around 500 police and National Guard officers were present nearby.

In Kharkiv, the SMM saw about 250 people (mostly men, aged 45-70) gathered at Freedom Square who told the SMM that they were all pensioners of law enforcement agencies and were demanding the recalculation and payments of their pensions. The SMM saw about 20 police officers present. The gathering ended peacefully.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Dnipro and Chernivtsi.