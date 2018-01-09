Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 8 January 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region between the evenings of 5 and 6 January compared with the previous reporting period and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. Between the evenings of 6 and 7 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both regions compared with the previous 24 hours. In the following 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and more in Luhansk region. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed a calm situation in each one; its access remained restricted in all three areas and elsewhere.* The SMM noted that a weapons permanent storage site in government-controlled areas had been abandoned. The SMM visited four border areas not under government control. In Kyiv, the SMM followed up on media reports that the building of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture had been marked with red paint.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations[1] between the evenings of 5 and 6 January, including about 80 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 150 explosions). Between the evenings of 6 and 7 January, it recorded twice as many ceasefire violations, including about 150 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours. Between the evenings of 7 and 8 January, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations – including, however, a similar number of explosions (about 150) - compared with the previous 24 hours.

On the evening and night of 5-6 January, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, five projectiles in flight from east to west, a projectile from west to east and an undetermined explosion, followed by totals of 40 projectiles (14 from east to west and 26 from west to east), 16 undetermined explosions, and an illumination flare, all 0.5-1.5km south.

On the evening and night of 5 January, while in government-controlled Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 15 undetermined explosions and about 80 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 4-6km south-east.

During the day on 6 January, positioned at the railway station in “DPR”-controlled Yasynuvata (16km north-east of Donetsk) for about four hours, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions and about 30 shots and bursts of small-arms fire, all 3-4km at directions ranging from south-west to north-west. Positioned on the south-western edge of Yasynuvata for about two and a half hours, the SMM heard five undetermined explosions and 30 shots of small-arms fire, all 2-3km west-south-west and west.

During the same day, positioned 1km north-north-west of government-controlled Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM heard 12 explosions assessed as six outgoing tank (type unknown) rounds and their impacts 1-1.5km north-east, and three undetermined explosions 2-3km north-east. Positioned on the western edge of Pyshchevyk, the SMM heard four undetermined explosions 2-3km north.

On the evening of 6 January, while in Svitlodarsk, the SMM heard about 130 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, and an undetermined explosion 4-6km south-east.

On the evening and night of 6-7 January, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station recorded, in sequence, two undetermined explosions, two projectiles in flight from east to west, an undetermined explosion, two projectiles from east to west and 64 projectiles from west to east, followed by totals of about 175 projectiles (about 105 from east to west and 70 from west to east), and about 50 undetermined explosions, all 0.5-1.5km south.

On the night of 6-7 January, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) recorded, in sequence, two illumination flares in flight from west to east and six projectiles from east to west, followed by totals of two undetermined explosions, about 90 projectiles in flight (about 70 from east to west and about 20 west to east) and 18 illumination flares, all 5-8km north.

During the day on 7 January, positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata for over five hours, the SMM heard 66 undetermined explosions and about 230 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 1-5km west, west-north-west and north-west. Positioned in “DPR”-controlled Oleksandrivka (20km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM heard 12 undetermined explosions 0.8-1.5km west.

On the evening of 7 January, while in “DPR”-controlled Horlivka (39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 29 undetermined explosions and over 40 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire 6-8km south-west and west.

On the evening and night of 7-8 January, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station recorded, in sequence, three undetermined explosions, 17 projectiles in flight from west to east and four undetermined explosions, followed by totals of about 125 projectiles in flight (about 55 from west to east and about 70 from east to west), three illumination flares and 27 undetermined explosions, all 0.5-1.5km south.

On the evening and night of 7-8 January, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Shyrokyne recorded, in sequence, an undetermined explosion, 20 projectiles in flight from east to west and an illumination flare, all 5-8km north.

During the day on 8 January, positioned at the railway station in Yasynuvata for over an hour, the SMM heard 14 undetermined explosions and about 50 shots of small-arms fire, all 2-5km north-west and north. During the same day, positioned at the “DPR”-controlled Donetsk central railway station (6km north-west of the city centre) for about six hours, the SMM heard and saw an explosion assessed as an impact, and heard 35 undetermined explosions and about 45 bursts and shots of automatic-grenade-launcher and small-arms fire, all 3-5km at directions ranging from north-west to north-east.

On 8 January, positioned at the south-western edge of government-controlled Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) for about six hours, the SMM heard 23 undetermined explosions 2-6km east, south and south-west.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations between the evenings of 5 and 6 January. The SMM had recorded ceasefire violations in the previous reporting period. Between the evenings of 6 and 7 January, the SMM recorded 12 explosions. Between the evenings of 7 and 8 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations – including, however, the same number of explosions – compared with the previous 24 hours.

On 7 January, positioned in “LPR”-controlled Kalynove (60km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 12 undetermined explosions 6-8km south-south-west.

On 8 January, positioned about 3km north-north-west of “LPR”-controlled Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (60km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 11 undetermined explosions and 24 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 5-8km west-north-west and north-west.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk), as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM’s access remained restricted but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

On the evening of 4 January, the SMM camera at the Prince Ihor Monument south-east of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge recorded an undetermined explosion 10-15km west-north-west (assessed as outside the disengagement area).

During the day on 6, 7 and 8 January, positioned near all three disengagement areas, the SMM observed calm situations.

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Package of Measures and its Addendum as well as the Memorandum.